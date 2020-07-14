"We are SO excited and thankful to be welcoming a healthy baby boy into our family!" Jade told the website.
"[Our daughter], Emmy, Tanner and I all were all putting our bets on a girl, but this is truly such a fun and happy surprise! It may take a while for Emmy to call the baby brother though. She is still referring to him as sister."
Jade added, "I'm so grateful, and I'm so happy we decided to find out before the baby is born. It gives me something to look forward to and I feel even more bonded to him now."
The couple, both 33, intended to have a dramatic gender reveal by using "a volcano eruption of color," but the science experiment apparently didn't go as planned and so they utilized a powder cannon once blue foam didn't explode out of the volcano as they had hoped.
Jade revealed she is 21 weeks into her pregnancy on Saturday, July 11 by posting a baby-bump photo on Instagram.
"Starting to see baby's little wiggles and flips now on the outside of my stomach!" Jade captioned her latest baby bump picture.
"Feeling all sorts of symptoms (my heartburn is wicked and my lady bits hurt!), but always amazed and thankful for this little world I get to share just between the two of us."
When Jade first shared the exciting news with fans, she wrote on Instagram at the time, "HERE WE GROW AGAIN! It feels so good to be able to finally talk about this pregnancy! If you noticed I haven't been on social media much the past couple of months, it's because I was dealing with terrible nausea and fatigue, on top of taking care of two kiddos during a pandemic."
"Although this time has its uncertainties, we are so thankful and excited for this baby," Jade added.
"I truly believe babies being born during this time are here for a special reason, to be light workers. We are beyond happy to love another baby, to give Emmy and Brooks another sibling and to have our children be so close!"
They later appeared on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars that same year.
After initially living in the Kansas City area and building a home there, the couple later moved to the Los Angeles area.
Jade initially competed for Chris Soules' heart on The Bachelor's nineteenth season, while Tanner first appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe's edition of The Bachelorette.
