Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert have announced the sex of their third child together.

Jade and Tanner, who fell in love on Season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise, have another baby boy on the way, E! News reported.

"We are SO excited and thankful to be welcoming a healthy baby boy into our family!" Jade told the website.

"[Our daughter], Emmy, Tanner and I all were all putting our bets on a girl, but this is truly such a fun and happy surprise! It may take a while for Emmy to call the baby brother though. She is still referring to him as sister."

Jade added, "I'm so grateful, and I'm so happy we decided to find out before the baby is born. It gives me something to look forward to and I feel even more bonded to him now."

The couple, both 33, intended to have a dramatic gender reveal by using "a volcano eruption of color," but the science experiment apparently didn't go as planned and so they utilized a powder cannon once blue foam didn't explode out of the volcano as they had hoped.

Jade revealed she is 21 weeks into her pregnancy on Saturday, July 11 by posting a baby-bump photo on Instagram.

"Starting to see baby's little wiggles and flips now on the outside of my stomach!" Jade captioned her latest baby bump picture.

"Feeling all sorts of symptoms (my heartburn is wicked and my lady bits hurt!), but always amazed and thankful for this little world I get to share just between the two of us."

Jade has been documenting her pregnancy and sharing updates with fans ever since announcing she's pregnant again in May.

When Jade first shared the exciting news with fans, she wrote on Instagram at the time, "HERE WE GROW AGAIN! It feels so good to be able to finally talk about this pregnancy! If you noticed I haven't been on social media much the past couple of months, it's because I was dealing with terrible nausea and fatigue, on top of taking care of two kiddos during a pandemic."

"Although this time has its uncertainties, we are so thankful and excited for this baby," Jade added.

"I truly believe babies being born during this time are here for a special reason, to be light workers. We are beyond happy to love another baby, to give Emmy and Brooks another sibling and to have our children be so close!"

Hours later, Jade and Tanner conducted an Instagram Live session and admitted the pregnancy was "not planned."

Tanner also sang a little bit of the iconic Britney Spears tune "Oops I Did it Again" and added, "Very much an accident, and very much a surprise when Jade told me."

Jade, who is due to give birth around Thanksgiving in November 2020, and Tanner welcomed daughter Emerson, 2, in August 2017 and son Brooks, 11 months.

Brooks arrived when Jade unexpectedly and accidentally gave birth in their master bedroom's closet.

Jade and Tanner already have a name picked out for their third child.

Jade and Tanner got engaged during the Season 2 finale of Bachelor in Paradise in Summer 2015 and then tied the knot in January 2016 for a televised special on ABC.

They later appeared on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars that same year.

After initially living in the Kansas City area and building a home there, the couple later moved to the Los Angeles area.

Jade initially competed for Chris Soules' heart on The Bachelor's nineteenth season, while Tanner first appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe's edition of The Bachelorette.

Production is expected to begin shortly on Clare Crawley's upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

Due to COVID-19, Season 16 of The Bachelorette -- which was originally supposed to have premiered in May and air on Monday nights this summer -- is now scheduled to air Tuesday nights on ABC this fall instead.

Spoilers have leaked on when The Bachelorette will begin filming, what the cast will look like, and where the season will take place.

