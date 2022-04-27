Hannah and Dylan fell in love and got engaged on Bachelor in Paradise's sixth season in June 2019, but they've had to push their wedding back due to COVID-19 and to cut back on their spending after financing and moving into a new home together in San Diego, CA.
But it appears the happy couple, who recently traveled to Europe on vacation, is finally getting the ball rolling on their wedding plans.
"Yeah, we looked at a venue -- our very first venue!" Hannah revealed on a recent episode of The Bachelorette alums Becca Kufrin and Michelle Young's "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.
"We were like, 'We're just going to set the bar so high, maybe a little too high."
Hannah shared how she and Dylan were "always curious about what a wedding venue in Italy would look like."
"I kind of like the idea of European vibes, I guess," the model noted.
"So we were like, 'We'll start there and maybe we'll like it a lot.' I mean, of course we loved it, but logistically, we'd have to kind of talk through how that would be possible."
Hannah said the idea was to check out a beautiful wedding venue in Italy and then return to California and scope out venues there.
"We can kind of take bits and pieces and compare it to this beautiful venue that we saw, which was amazing," Hannah said.
The "amazing" Italian venue was Villa Balbiano in Lake Como.
"It was just, like, unreal. But that's the only thing; I'm worried I set [my expectations] a little too high. I got there and I was like, 'Mmm, yeah, I get it! I get it. But am I going to get it?' I was trying to figure it out," Hannah explained.
"We kind of liked the idea of that a little bit too, where it can just be a little bit smaller and more personal," Hannah said.
"But the only way I would be able to have it is if I can have my people there, you know?"
Michelle therefore suggested maybe Hannah and Dylan could honeymoon in Lake Como instead.
In February, Hannah told People of her postponed wedding, "We decided to buy a new house. And there's only so much money in the world. So, coming soon. I'm sorry."
When a follower asked Hannah what her wedding dress will look like, Hannah replied, "Part of me wants simple, but then I'm like... I can always wear a simple dress. You know? Maybe I go big, like Vogue. I don't really know."
Hannah and Dylan initially decided on an early 2020 wedding, but their planning got derailed due to the global outbreak of coronavirus -- and now more than two years have passed.
"[The date has been] pushed back a bit. We've been eyeing 2023 so we'll see how it goes," Hannah told Us Weekly in September 2021.
Dylan said at the time he and Hannah hoped to wed in Spring 2023 because they don't want to exchange vows in the winter, and Hannah shared how they had already hired a wedding planner and anticipated tying the knot in California since the West Coast has captured their hearts.
"We're loving being engaged," the model and social-media influencer gushed to the magazine last year.
"We are excited to, like, start the next chapter whenever that is though. We are getting eager for it."
Hannah and the Vizer app co-founder agreed at the time they'd like to have an "outdoor, European-ish" wedding.
Hannah also confirmed earlier this year that she and Dylan don't want to get married on television for ABC cameras and viewers.
"For our wedding, we'd just want it to be personal, like, as close-knit as we possibly can. We want to just keep it personal and small," Hannah explained.
During Bachelor in Paradise's sixth season, Dylan called Hannah the love of his life and had no doubts in his mind that she was his person.
Dylan basically fell in love with Hannah during the first week of Paradise, but Hannah was a little terrified of investing her heart into a man after her breakup with Colton.
Dylan, however, never gave up on their potential, even when Blake Horstmann was trying to charm her.
After Hannah worked through "a few obstacles" inside of herself, she accepted Dylan's marriage proposal.
At the reunion portion of the show, Dylan said getting engaged to Hannah was "the best decision" he's ever made.
"We talk all the time, like, 'How did this all work out for us?' But for some reason, it did. He's my person and I have a different kind of love for him that I knew existed, and that's really special," Hannah shared in Summer 2019.
Hannah also revealed at the time they had met each other's families and she'd be moving from Birmingham, AL, to California in order to be closer to Dylan and his job.