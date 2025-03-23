Dylan shared withUs Weekly in a recent interview that he and Hannah are juggling "a ton of really exciting work opportunities," which has pushed back their timeline for trying for Baby No. 1.
"I think kids-wise, we're still a couple years away," Dylan said of the couple expanding their family.
Dylan explained how he and Hannah want to give all of their time and energy to their careers and upcoming projects.
"Because the second you have kids, they, obviously, become your sole focus," Dylan noted.
"We have some really awesome things getting in the works that we want to focus on right now."
But Dylan described his marriage as "super chill" and said life has been "very slow" in San Diego, CA.
"I feel like a lot of people have moved there recently in the last 12 months, but I've been there for almost eight years," Dylan shared of his home base.
Considering Dylan -- who had competed on The Bachelorette -- is happily married to someone who had appeared on The Bachelor, he gushed about how the franchise "can work" for couples, even though it may not have the best success rate.
"Hannah and I have been together for coming up on six years," Dylan noted.
"So it's been a long time. It feels like yesterday, but it works. People should go on [and] people should tune in. Maybe we'll show up [and make a cameo]. Maybe if they film and they ask us, we'll go this year."
RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW
"I need something, because I'm treating him almost like my dog or my child sometimes," Hannah explained to the magazine at the time, adding how she needed "a cat, dog or fish" to take care of.
However, the newlyweds said they weren't quite ready for a baby because they were "taking a minute" to enjoy marriage.
"Since our relationship was relatively quick and stuff like that, we're still pretty young, we're taking it easy," Hannah said.
After Hannah and Dylan got engaged on Bachelor in Paradise, Dylan proposed marriage again shortly before their Summer 2023 wedding.
ADVERTISEMENT
"Although our first engagement was and still is SO special to us, over the past 4 years we've talked about having a special little moment just for us in the real world, and @dylanbarbour surprised me and made it happen last week," Hannah captioned a photo, which she tagged Dylan in.
"Now off to our wedding location today to tie the knot!!!"
Hannah and Dylan initially decided on an early 2020 wedding, but their planning got derailed due to the global outbreak of coronavirus.
Hannah found fame when she competed for Colton Underwood's heart on The Bachelor's 23rd season, and Dylan appeared on The Bachelorette's fifteenth season starring Hannah Brown.
During Bachelor in Paradise's sixth season, Dylan called Hannah the love of his life and said he had no doubts in his mind that she was his person.
Dylan basically fell in love with Hannah during the first week of Paradise, but Hannah was a little terrified of investing her heart so quickly into a man following her breakup with Colton.
Dylan, however, never gave up on their potential, even when Blake Horstmann was trying to charm Hannah and steal her away.
After Hannah worked through "a few obstacles" inside of herself, she and Dylan got engaged on the beach in Mexico.
During the reunion portion of Bachelor in Paradise's sixth season, Dylan said popping the question to Hannah was "the best decision" he had ever made.
"We talk all the time, like, 'How did this all work out for us?' But for some reason, it did. He's my person and I have a different kind of love for him that I knew existed, and that's really special," Hannah shared in Summer 2019.
After the show, Hannah moved from Birmingham, AL, to California in order to be closer to Dylan and his job.