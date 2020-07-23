Bachelor in Paradise couple Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour are dishing on their wedding plans now that they've been engaged for one year.

Hannah, 25, and Dylan, 26, got engaged on a beach in Sayulita, Mexico in June 2019, and their proposal later aired on Bachelor in Paradise's sixth-season finale last summer.

While the couple started throwing out ideas and doing research for their wedding in early 2020, their planning got derailed due to the global outbreak of coronavirus, Us Weekly reported.

"Before the pandemic, we began looking into venues, dates, etc. But with the unknown state of everything, we're putting things on pause and just enjoying being engaged," Hannah told Us.

"I'll say this, the West Coast definitely has our hearts so we are thinking somewhere in California as a spot to tie the knot!"

Hannah also revealed The Bachelor host Chris Harrison will receive an invitation to join their big day -- and there will also be fellow The Bachelor and The Bachelorette alums invited.

"[Chris] been a huge part in our relationship so he can definitely get an invite! I know he's a busy guy so for officiating, we will have to see," Hannah shared.

"It depends how big the wedding is, our engagement party included some of our closer friends from Bachelor Nation so it wouldn't surprise me if they got the invite! As for bridesmaids and groomsmen... stay tuned!"

In the meantime, Dylan and Hannah are making a long-distance relationship work.

"I've been back and forth from my L.A. spot and Dylan's San Diego place for a while now!" Hannah explained.

"Getting to spend more time in San Diego has definitely made me realize how much I love it and getting to spend more time with Dylan makes me realize how much I love coffee in bed every morning."

Hannah added, "We are definitely on the hunt for a bigger San Diego place that we can both call home!"

In celebration of the one-year anniversary of their engagement, Hannah revealed she and Dylan enjoyed "a cute picnic in Huntington Beach."

"We officially decided the way we want to celebrate anniversaries in the future is by experiences rather than gifts, total game-changer," Hannah told the magazine.

The couple has apparently learned a lot about each other while quarantining amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Being together so frequently with few distractions has given Hannah and Dylan a taste of what living together will be like.

"Although we have a good balance in our relationship, you never know what type of roommate someone will be until you actually live with them for a long period of time," Hannah said.

"Luckily, Dylan has been an awesome roommate and we really balance chores out well. We're also good at giving each other personal space when we need it, too!"

Prior to meeting on Bachelor in Paradise, Hannah competed for Colton Underwood's heart on The Bachelor's 23rd season and Dylan appeared on The Bachelorette's fifteenth season.

During Bachelor in Paradise's sixth season, Dylan called Hannah the love of his life and had no doubts in his mind that she was his person.

Dylan basically fell in love with Hannah during the first week of Paradise, but Hannah was a little terrified of investing her heart into a man after her breakup with Colton.

Dylan, however, never gave up on their potential, even when the charming Blake Horstmann was trying to win her over.

After Hannah worked through "a few obstacles" inside of herself, she accepted Dylan's marriage proposal.

At the reunion portion of the show, Dylan said getting engaged to Hannah was "the best decision" he had ever made.

"We talk all the time, like, 'How did this all work out for us?' But for some reason, it did. He's my person and I have a different kind of love for him that I knew existed, and that's really special," Hannah gushed.

Hannah also revealed at the time they had met each other's families and she'd be moving from Birmingham, AL, to California in order to be closer to Dylan.

