Late last week, the newlyweds took to Instagram and posted nearly a dozen photos from the lavish event. They captioned their joint post, "The Barbours."
The Bachelor in Paradise couple's nuptials in Paris started with a welcome party on a sunset boat cruise and continued with the garden-themed rehearsal dinner at the Chateau. The whole extravaganza lasted about a week for Hannah and Dylan's 145 wedding guests.
"It's almost hard to put into words how magical this is for us," Hannah told People.
"Not only do I get to marry the guy of my dreams, but I get to be in France with my closest family and friends. I feel like there's no other words to describe it other than the best day ever!"
Hannah walked down the aisle to "Can't Stop Falling in Love" by Elvis Presley, and she channeled "90's supermodel" for her three custom-designed wedding gowns, which were complemented by a rhinestone-trimmed veil and matching tulle gloves with Swarovski crystals.
Hannah's three form-fitted looks for the black-tie affair all accentuated her curves. Over the weekend, the model uploaded a video giving her wedding looks "a moment" they deserved.
For Dylan's part, he also changed his wedding tuxedo from a black jacket to a white jacket as the evening progressed.
"I honestly did not expect the wedding to be this dreamlike," Dylan explained. "I can't wait to spend every moment appreciating our life and celebrating such a huge life moment with Hannah and my family."
The couple's first dance as bride and groom was to "L-O-V-E" by Nat King Cole.
"I think we both feel like we are already married, but it's such a life moment for the both of us that it means the world," Hannah shared with the magazine, referencing the couple's four-year engagement.
"As a kid, you always wonder who you are going to marry and spend the rest of your life with, and we couldn't be luckier getting the opportunity to do that with each other. It's fun to know who you'll get to do life with and plan out goals and the future, and be each other's biggest supporter along the way!"
When the pair appeared on Bachelor in Paradise's sixth season, they apparently discussed how Paris was a top traveling destination for them both. A European getaway therefore seemed like the perfect way to tie the knot.
"Once the show finished airing, the next day we flew to Paris and spent a few weeks trying champagne, drinking wine, and eating just about anything in sight," Hannah recalled.
"It was the first time we were in public together after filming and we got to create so many awesome memories that week. Since then, Paris has always held a special place in our hearts, and we knew spending a week with our family and closest friends celebrating our wedding would be a dream."
Hannah gushed about how she and Dylan wanted to make the wedding really "fun" by spending a lot of time on seating charts, music, and even a calligraphy engraving station.
Wedding guests also dined on Beef Wellington, rack of lamb, potato gnocchi, a donut wall, and a classic wedding cake, according to People.
And each guest got to pick out a pair of sunglasses to take home as the wedding favor.
"You know those trips where you look back and have so many fun, silly, sweet memories? I'm hoping that when everyone looks back to their time in Paris for our wedding, that they all have a lot of core memories!" Hannah shared.
"The day of our wedding is also on my mom's actual birthday, so getting to add another reason to celebrate each year is super fun!"
Dylan's uncle officiated the ceremony, and Dylan gushed about how he and his bride soaked up "all the love" at the event, with a lot of laughing in between the sweet moments.
After saying, "I do," Hannah and Dylan took off to Mykonos to spend a few days with childhood friends. After that, they'll be traveling to the Maldives for a romantic 10-day honeymoon.
"Our goal is to do a whole bunch of nothing there and soak in all the new husband and wife moments. Who knows, maybe we'll try to extend to 14 days?" Dylan teased of the couple's post-wedding reset.
Hannah took to Instagram on August 15 and posted a photo of Dylan down on one knee on a beachside cliff, presenting her with an engagement-ring box.
"Although our first engagement was and still is SO special to us, over the past 4 years we've talked about having a special little moment just for us in the real world, and @dylanbarbour surprised me and made it happen last week," Hannah captioned a photo, which she tagged Dylan in.
"Now off to our wedding location today to tie the knot!!!"
Hannah and Dylan had kept their wedding location very hush-hush while planning.
"We might end up sharing it. I don't want to make it this big, weird secretive thing," Hannah explained to Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Dean Unglert, and Jared Haibon on their "Help! We Suck at Being Newlyweds" podcast earlier this year.
"I think it's just more for us. I kind of like that, for once, we're not just sharing everything, especially with social media now, I just share everything,"
The model and social-media influencer added, "I mean, we got engaged on television! So this is kind of for us, and it's kind of fun. Who knows, it might just come out one day."
For several years, Hannah and Dylan were in no rush to get married after their Bachelor in Paradise engagement.
Hannah and Dylan initially decided on an early 2020 wedding, but their planning got derailed due to the global outbreak of coronavirus.
"[The date has been] pushed back a bit. We've been eyeing 2023 so we'll see how it goes," Hannah told Us Weekly in September 2021.
Dylan said at the time he and Hannah hoped to wed in Spring 2023 because they didn't want to exchange vows in the winter. And Hannah shared how they had already hired a wedding planner and anticipated tying the knot in California since the West Coast has captured their hearts.
"We're loving being engaged," Hannah gushed to the magazine in 2021. "We are excited to, like, start the next chapter whenever that is though. We are getting eager for it."
But later that year, the pair decided to postpone their wedding again in order to cut back on spending since they had just bought a new home together in San Diego.
Hannah and Dylan had also been traveling quite a bit, which can get very expensive.
Although Hannah and Dylan fell in love on Bachelor in Paradise, they didn't want to get married on television for ABC cameras and viewers.
"For our wedding, we'd just want it to be personal, like, as close-knit as we possibly can. We want to just keep it personal and small," Hannah previously explained.
Hannah found fame when she competed for Colton Underwood's heart on The Bachelor's 23rd season, and Dylan appeared on The Bachelorette's fifteenth season.
During Bachelor in Paradise's sixth season, Dylan called Hannah the love of his life and said he had no doubts in his mind that she was his person.
Dylan basically fell in love with Hannah during the first week of Paradise, but Hannah was a little terrified of investing her heart so quickly into a man following her breakup with Colton.
Dylan, however, never gave up on their potential, even when Blake Horstmann was trying to charm Hannah and steal her away.
After Hannah worked through "a few obstacles" inside of herself, she and Dylan got engaged on the beach in Mexico.
During the reunion portion of Bachelor in Paradise's sixth season, Dylan said popping the question to Hannah was "the best decision" he had ever made.
"We talk all the time, like, 'How did this all work out for us?' But for some reason, it did. He's my person and I have a different kind of love for him that I knew existed, and that's really special," Hannah shared in Summer 2019.
After the show, Hannah moved from Birmingham, AL, to California in order to be closer to Dylan and his job.