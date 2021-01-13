Dean, 29, shared on Monday's episode of his Help! I Suck At Dating podcast that he and Caelynn, 25, are building a house in Summerlin, a planned community on the outskirts of Las Vegas, Peoplereported.
"Caelynn and I just bought a house out in Vegas," Dean said on the podcast, which he co-hosts with The Bachelorette alum Jared Haibon.
He explained, "We are moving in April, [which] is when the house is finished being built. It's not finished yet. But yeah, we're going to stay in L.A., spend some time out in Vegas."
Dean therefore said he and Caelynn could use some advice from locals on "the good spots out there."
The couple's house is "pretty close" to Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa, according to Dean.
Dean reportedly explained he and Caelynn were looking for a quiet place outside the city where they could put down roots.
"We know it's an older community, which I think is good," Dean noted. "We're not trying to be in the sinning part of the city, but yeah we're excited."
Dean continued, "It's going to be our permanent residence."
Dean believes Las Vegas is the "perfect" place because "there's a lot of courses, there's great rock climbing, great mountain biking, great hiking -- all those things that I like to do."
It appears Dean and Caelynn are finally ready to settle down after traveling the world, finding adventures, and living in a van following their stint on Bachelor in Paradise's sixth season, which aired in Summer 2019.
Over the holidays, the couple visited Los Angeles and made stops across the midwest.
During a June appearance on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever! hosted by Chris Harrison, Dean and Caelynn opened up about their relationship and how serious it truly is.
"Dean, I see a ring on your finger. I am going to ask you once and for all, for Bachelor Nation, are you guys married?" Harrison asked.
"Well, listen Chris, here's the thing. I don't think in my opinion -- I don't need the title of 'husband' to show the world I'm committed to one person," Dean said.
"And so the fact I'm wearing the ring is showing just that, that I'm committed to Caelynn and only Caelynn."
Dean elaborated of his ring, "And that's why I've worn it, and I've been wearing it for probably the last six or so months."
Dean pointed out that Caelynn wears a "fun little ring as well."
"We just don't like the traditional ring of marriage or engagement and stuff like that, but it's our way of telling the world -- or the people that we're around -- that we are committed to each other," Dean explained.
"And for her, too, I think it's one of those comforting things where you can wake up in the morning and see that your partner is wearing that ring. And, yes, they know I'm committed to them and vice versa."
Caelynn said during the videochat, "He started wearing a hair tie around on his ring finger just to fight women off."
"And I liked the idea," she confirmed, "so we talked about getting rings. And yeah, it's just nice to know that we are in this strong, committed relationship without necessarily having to get the government involved, as [Dean] likes to say."
Harrison admitted he'd love to just declare Dean and Caelynn "husband and wife" since he officiates weddings, but Dean joked it wouldn't be appropriate to do so on Skype or Zoom.
"Chris, if it ever comes to us wanting to get the government involved, you're up on the top of the list [to officiate]," Dean insisted, later adding that he and Caelynn are "unwavering."
"We are in this for the long haul, there's no going back."
Harrison asked Dean and Caelynn if he could label their relationship as "living together," and Dean replied, "Yeah, it's a domestic partnership, if you want to get technical, I suppose."
Dean summed up his relationship with Caelynn as "opposites attract," saying they both bring out positive traits in each other and are "both fortunate" it just works.
Caelynn and Dean's relationship seemed to move in a serious direction in late 2019 after the former beauty pageant queen stayed by Dean's side when he was hospitalized in the Swiss Alps following a serious skiing accident.
Caelynn apparently traveled to Switzerland to pick Dean up from the hospital and take care of him as he recovered from a dislocated hip, fractured femur and surgery that required four screws to be put inside his body.
Dean and Caelynn began dating on Bachelor in Paradise 6 after she competed for Colton Underwood's heart on The Bachelor's 23rd season. Dean had been on multiple The Bachelor spinoffs after initially appearing on Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette.
Dean previously gushed to Us Weekly his relationship with Caelynn is "monumentally different" from other women he's dated in the past. Dean was previously linked to Kristina Schulman, Danielle Lombard and Lesley Murphy from The Bachelor world alone.
"She's very intelligent and compassionate. I am able to be myself around her and she's able to be herself and that's how we create synergy and build around each other," Dean explained.
"For the first time in my Bachelor franchise relationship history, I feel like I'm able to say what I want, do what I want, and allow my partner to build with me while I'm doing that."
Dean, however, admitted in December 2019 he didn't think marriage would ever be in the cards for Caelynn and himself.
"That's never going to happen," Dean told Us at the time.
"She does joke around about us getting married all the time, and I always say, 'Sorry, it's not going to happen.' I don't know, I'm super unconventional and she obviously is a little more conventional."
"We joke around about it," he added. "Just try to keep expectations to a minimum, you know? Like I said on the show, underpromise, overdeliver."