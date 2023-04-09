Dean -- who previously noted on the podcast that Caelynn "makes significantly more money" than him -- added to the fun and joked, "[The business manager was like], 'Get him to sign it now! He needs to sign it now! I know we're six months away, but he needs to sign it right now.'"
Dean admitted he could understand why someone in Caelynn's corner would say that.
"And I can see why I would not want to sign one," Dean said. "But I'm not going to sign one. If you really want me to, Caelynn, of course I will sign it."
But Caelynn assured her fiance, "No, no. We talked about it, and I think we decided 'no.'"
Jared said if Ashley had asked him to sign one, he would without hesitation because he could "care less" about it.
"My brother and his wife just signed a postnup, and that's what sparked the whole conversation for us," Dean shared. "It's an interesting thing, but it was more of a requirement from his wife's late dad... Some people swear by it, and some people just don't seem to care. So I don't know!"
Caelynn told E! News last month that she loves to plan and has been enjoying every step of the wedding-planning process.
"I just love him so much," she gushed. "I'm just so excited to be marrying someone who's such a good person, who makes me laugh every single day even if I'm upset. I think our life together is going to be really fun."
Dean proposed marriage to Caelynn in October 2022 following a grueling 22-mile hike to Hawaii's Kauai Island about three years after they began dating on Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, which aired in Summer 2019.
Caelynn then popped the question to Dean in December 2022, which made their engagement even more "official." She forced him to conquer his fear of riding horses since he had pushed her out of her comfort zone with that Hawaiian hike.
The pair said they initially planned to elope in Italy but then they realized Colorado would be a better wedding destination because all of their friends would be able to attend.
On Bachelor in Paradise's sixth season, Dean broke up with Caelynn on her birthday and left the show alone because he didn't think he was ready to provide the commitment that Caelynn wanted.
However, Dean returned for Caelynn later on and begged her to give him a second chance, and the pair left Paradise dating each other.
Following their Paradise exit, Dean convinced Caelynn to live "the van life" with him in which they traveled together and didn't have a stable home base.
But Dean apparently got the van life out of his system because the couple moved into a home together in Las Vegas, NV, in Spring 2021. Caelynn and Dean later relocated to Denver, CO.
Dean ended up popping the question with a temporary engagement ring with a "small" diamond because he claimed on his podcast -- which was formerly titled "Help! I Suck at Dating" -- to have lost the original 4.5 carat diamond he'd purchased for his girlfriend.
Dean previously said he hopes to find the original diamond somewhere in his home and then turn the small diamond from his marriage proposal into a necklace for Caelynn.
Back in June 2022, Dean revealed on his podcast that he had made a deal with Caelynn about getting engaged.
"I made a deal with [Caelynn]. I was like, 'I'll buy you a ring if you buy me a truck,'" Dean said, which sparked criticism from some fans that Dean didn't treat Caelynn very well.
Dean also admitted at the time how he had thrown a "hissy fit" upon seeing the 4.5 karat ring Caelynn was hoping to have on her finger one day and the pair got into "a scuffle."
Dean said getting engaged was simply "a touchy subject" in his relationship, adding, "Caelynn makes significantly more money than I do and here I am having to spend all this money on something I don't even want. Like, I want her to get what she wants, but she's the one who wants to get married."
But then Caelynn came through and bought Dean a truck in August 2022.
Back in April 2022, Caelynn recalled her reaction to Dean's request that she propose marriage to him.
"When Dean first said that, I thought, 'Okay, [it's] another thing Dean is saying to break the mold.' Sometimes he says things just for a reaction, and he'll admit that. I thought that's kind of what he was doing," Caelynn explained in a Q&A on YouTube.
"But the more I thought about it, the more I loved it, because traditionally, he would propose to me. That's something I've dreamt of for so long, and that's something that he doesn't get -- a day that's catered to him and this special moment where he's really thought of. That's when I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I love this.'"
Caelynn pointed out how she and Dean have "a partnership" and so they both deserve to have a proposal day.
"I love the idea of planning this extravagant -- well, not extravagant, because he doesn't like to be the center of attention -- but just this thing that's all about him. So after I really thought about it, I am really, really into it," Caelynn said.
When Dean and Caelynn do tie the knot, they both plan to change their last names to "Bell" in honor of Dean's late mother, whose maiden name was Bell.
Dean and Caelynn have been wearing wedding bands since 2020 to show they are committed to each other. Caelynn told Us Weekly last year that it "really frustrates" her when fans assume Dean isn't good to her.
"He is hilarious and he's very sarcastic and he's also the most romantic person I think I've ever met. He's so thoughtful," Caelynn boasted.
"So I think that's a big misconception -- that I'm, like, more invested in the relationship or he, like, doesn't treat me right. I'm like, 'No, he treats me exceptionally well and he's always going out of his way to just surprise me and do romantic things.'"
Prior to meeting on Paradise, Caelynn competed for Colton Underwood's heart on The Bachelor's 23rd season, and Dean had been on multiple The Bachelor spinoffs after initially appearing on Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette.
Dean previously gushed to Us his relationship with Caelynn is "monumentally different" from other women he's dated in the past. Dean was previously linked to Kristina Schulman, Danielle Lombard and Lesley Murphy from The Bachelor world alone.
"She's very intelligent and compassionate. I am able to be myself around her and she's able to be herself and that's how we create synergy and build around each other," Dean explained of Caelynn.
"For the first time in my Bachelor franchise relationship history, I feel like I'm able to say what I want, do what I want, and allow my partner to build with me while I'm doing that."
"She does joke around about us getting married all the time, and I always say, 'Sorry, it's not going to happen.' I don't know, I'm super unconventional and she obviously is a little more conventional," Dean told the magazine at the time.
"We joke around about it. Just try to keep expectations to a minimum, you know? Like I said on the show, underpromise, overdeliver."