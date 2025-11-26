Bachelor in Paradise couple Dale Moss and Kat Izzo have reportedly split up.

ADVERTISEMENT
The couple, who met on Season 10 of Bachelor in Paradise which aired on ABC earlier this year, have called it quits and ended their relationship, according to The Sun.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

According to The Sun report, which Us Weekly also subsequently confirmed, Dale, 37, and Kat, 29, quietly broke up in October after about six months together.

"They just decided they would be better off as friends and split over a month ago," a source told The Sun.

Neither Dale nor Kat responded to The Sun or Us Weekly's requests for comment.


Finding Love in Paradise

Dale and Kat fell in love while filming Bachelor in Paradise after both experienced previous heartbreaks within Bachelor Nation.

Kat originally appeared on Season 27 of The Bachelor and was briefly engaged to John Henry Spurlock after they met on season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2023.

Dale, meanwhile, proposed to Clare Crawley on season 16 of The Bachelorette in 2020. Following their 2021 split, he moved on with HGTV star Galey Alix.

Dale decided to return to Bachelor Nation to try his hand at love again.

"I'm really head down with travel and work and projects and things like that, but I definitely realized that there's more out there and sometimes you have to remove yourself from certain situations to get more clarity on that," Dale told Us Weekly in June ahead of the season premiere.


A Strong Start

Dale fell fast for Kat while the pair were in Costa Rica. Although the couple was eliminated ahead of the season finale, they continued to date once the cameras stopped rolling.

"And we're just getting started," the pair captioned a joint Instagram post on September 3 after they were sent home together, sharing photos of them kissing on the beach, going to a baseball game, and exploring the mountains together.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)  

After their Bachelor in Paradise exit aired on ABC, Dale gave viewers an update on his romance with Kat, confirming they were boyfriend and girlfriend with no immediate plans for engagement.

"No engagement talks or anything like that," Dale reiterated on a September episode of "The Viall Files" podcast.

"I think, like, you have the show and we built the foundation there. When we talk about after the show [ended] in June, it was still a deep exploration phase for both of us."

He continued, "We had many conversations, things that sprung up with both of us [and] weren't created by the other partner. Now, moving forward, we're just in a very, very strong place."


Breakup Signals

Kat had sparked split rumors with Dale when she commented and then deleted a seemingly shady message on one of his TikTok videos this past weekend.

On November 23, Dale shared a TikTok from a Las Vegas hotel room reflecting on personal growth and overcoming difficult times.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

ADVERTISEMENT
"This is a reminder that things can change in a year drastically," he told followers as he changed outfits.

"I was thinking today about where I was at in life in business in health in everything at this time last year. I definitely wasn't always in the best place."

He continued, "Whatever situation you're in, going through a tough time, just know that there's always brighter days. Things take time, they do not have to take forever."

"Life is not always easy, situations are not always perfect. But we can reflect back and look at some of the tough times and how you got through them and it puts a lot in perspective."

Kat responded to the post with a comment she later deleted that read, "HAHAHAHAHAHA rich coming from you!" according to The Sun.

Around the same time, eagle-eyed followers had noticed Kat no longer followed Dale on social media, further fueling speculation about their relationship status."


Previous Relationship Drama

Kat had previously faced accusations during her time on Bachelor in Paradise of having a secret boyfriend back home. Sean McLaughlin even accused her of sneaking a forbidden iPad onto set to message the alleged boyfriend.

"I did not come in with a boyfriend. I definitely did leave with one. So, that's point blank period there," Kat told Nick Viall in September, addressing the controversy.

"Was I dating before Paradise? Of course, I wasn't gonna stop my life. And I was seeing my ex at the time a little bit. That did not mean that I was coming in with this idea that I was going to, you know, fake it and then leave."

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!


About The Author: Steven Rogers
Steven Rogers is a senior entertainment reporter for Reality TV World and been covering the reality TV genre for two decades.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

BACHELOR IN PARADISE - SEASON 10
BACHELOR IN PARADISE SPOILERS
MORE BACHELOR IN PARADISE - SEASON 10 NEWS