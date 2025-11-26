Dale, meanwhile, proposed to Clare Crawley on season 16 of The Bachelorette in 2020. Following their 2021 split, he moved on with HGTV star Galey Alix.
Dale decided to return to Bachelor Nation to try his hand at love again.
"I'm really head down with travel and work and projects and things like that, but I definitely realized that there's more out there and sometimes you have to remove yourself from certain situations to get more clarity on that," Dale told Us Weekly in June ahead of the season premiere.
A Strong Start
Dale fell fast for Kat while the pair were in Costa Rica. Although the couple was eliminated ahead of the season finale, they continued to date once the cameras stopped rolling.
"And we're just getting started," the pair captioned a joint Instagram post on September 3 after they were sent home together, sharing photos of them kissing on the beach, going to a baseball game, and exploring the mountains together.
RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW
"This is a reminder that things can change in a year drastically," he told followers as he changed outfits.
"I was thinking today about where I was at in life in business in health in everything at this time last year. I definitely wasn't always in the best place."
He continued, "Whatever situation you're in, going through a tough time, just know that there's always brighter days. Things take time, they do not have to take forever."
"Life is not always easy, situations are not always perfect. But we can reflect back and look at some of the tough times and how you got through them and it puts a lot in perspective."
Kat responded to the post with a comment she later deleted that read, "HAHAHAHAHAHA rich coming from you!" according to The Sun.
Around the same time, eagle-eyed followers had noticed Kat no longer followed Dale on social media, further fueling speculation about their relationship status."
Previous Relationship Drama
Kat had previously faced accusations during her time on Bachelor in Paradise of having a secret boyfriend back home. Sean McLaughlin even accused her of sneaking a forbidden iPad onto set to message the alleged boyfriend.
"I did not come in with a boyfriend. I definitely did leave with one. So, that's point blank period there," Kat told Nick Viall in September, addressing the controversy.
"Was I dating before Paradise? Of course, I wasn't gonna stop my life. And I was seeing my ex at the time a little bit. That did not mean that I was coming in with this idea that I was going to, you know, fake it and then leave."