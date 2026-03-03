"We're really, really happy [heart]. Our rainbow baby, our baby girl. Just a few months away, we can't wait to meet you," Alana wrote, tagging Chris in her post.
Alongside the caption, Alana posted pictures from the couple's sweet maternity photo shoot in which the mom-to-be was wearing a long-sleeve, white dress and Chris was posing in tan pants and a cream sweater.
Alana kissed Chris in the images and showed off her baby bump in a white tank top with matching pants.
The pair apparently found out Alana is pregnant with a girl by cutting into a cake that revealed pink frosting inside.
Chris commented on Alana's post, "I can't wait to spoil the sh*t out of her."
Many members of Bachelor Nation rushed to the comments to congratulate the happy couple.
Piper James commented, "Oh my gosh a million congratulations."
Mari Pepin wrote, "So happy for you!!! Congratulations."
Noah Erb chimed in, "Can't wait to see your family."
And Kendall Long gushed, "Congratulations you two! Your life is about to change for the better."
Alana posted a photo of herself kissing Chris on her Instagram Stories at a party and wrote, "Paradise is wherever I'm with you."
Chris shared Alana's post on his own Instagram Stories and proudly revealed at the time, "3 months of no cameras or producers."
On how the couple got together after leaving Mexico separately, Chris previously told BachelorNation.com, "After Paradise, I was completely mind f'ed. I have this great connection with someone and watched it slip away in the same day."
"I downplay it all the time," he noted, "but it ate away at my heart."
"What we have is real, and I've never felt anything stronger," Chris insisted of Alana. "I had to talk to her and see her, but right after the show I felt like she didn't want to talk to me."
Chris, however, apparently reached out to Alana anyway and "sent her flowers and booked a flight" to visit her.
"[The] rest is history," Chris said.
Alana added how "things have a way of working themselves out" and things happened the way they were supposed to.
"Had I never gone on the show, Chris and I never would have had that first date. Had we stayed on the show, something or someone may have come between us," Alana reasoned.
"The show brought us together and then we were able to create a relationship on our own."
During a September 2021 episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Chris and Jessenia Cruz had become one of the strongest couples on the beach in Mexico, but once Alana showed up to an invite-only VIP party, Chris kissed her right away and proceeded to make out with her on the dance floor right in front of Jessenia.
After Jessenia left the VIP party early and brokenhearted, Alana joined the Paradise cast the next day and asked Chris out on a date, and he said "yes" without hesitation.
From there on out, Chris and Alana were inseparable and all about each other, and so the couple was accused of having had a pre-show relationship and strategy for the Paradise process, similar to how Brendan Morais had dated Natasha Parker until his genuine romantic interest, Pieper, arrived.
Jessenia told the cameras Alana had once "thrown herself" on Chris at a friendly gathering in San Diego, CA, which "wasn't a good look" and it appeared Chris had been waiting for her to enter Paradise the entire time.
Once Chris and Alana coupled up in Paradise, Joe Amabile and Riley Christian rushed to Jessenia's defense and led an attack on Chris in which they scolded him for wanting "clout" and being "dishonorable."
Chris was essentially forced out of Paradise, with Jessenia telling Chris to follow his heart and "get the f-ck out of Paradise." And Riley and Joe agreed that Chris leaving would be the right decision to make.
When Alana asked the group if anyone wanted to know what she thought of the situation, Jessenia, Joe and Riley clapped back, "No!"
Alana therefore left the show on her on accord since the environment had become a toxic place for her as well.
Chris apologized for hurting Jessenia in a lengthy Instagram apology after the unflattering footage aired, but he also felt wronged by his Season 7 co-stars.
"I take complete accountability for my blatant disrespect towards Jessenia, and handling the situation poorly," Chris wrote that same month, adding, "My past behavior is not a reflection of who I am or who I want to be, and it was never my intention to maliciously or purposefully hurt anyone on the show."
Chris also confirmed he was "by no means in a relationship" with Alana prior to filming the show.
"I hung out with both Alana and Jessenia in a group setting," Chris explained at the time. "I met both of them, and had the same preshow relationship prior to Paradise. Flirty, and excited to potentially see them on Paradise."
Chris asked people to stop attacking and harassing Alana, and despite having made some mistakes, he went on to stand up for himself.
"The hateful messages I'm receiving aren't fun, and the way I was attacked and pushed out of Paradise sucked. It reminded me of getting ganged up on in high school by the 'cook kids,'" Chris wrote.
"I understand I was low hanging fruit since I'm not a fan favorite, but it also takes a huge level of disrespect for grown men to shut a woman down when she's trying to use her voice. You two know she deserves an apology. We cannot have a culture where we silence women on this show."
"All in all, I was not in a relationship prior to the show," he continued. "I arrived single, and left single. Don't compare me to Brendan and Pieper, because it is not the same. I was disrespectful to Jessenia, and should have carried myself better."
Chris said "sorry" again for his actions but admitted, "I do not regret following my heart" onBachelor in Paradise -- and his heart clearly led him to Alana once he returned home.