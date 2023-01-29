"We found our wedding venue!" Caelynn gushed of "Stop No. 2" on her and Dean's snowy wedding-venue tour in Aspen, CO earlier this month.
"It is the most beautiful place I've ever been to. It's perfect. I was just telling Dean that it's a 10/10. I didn't think we'd find a 10/10 for our wedding venue. The first spot, I was like, 'Okay, it's a seven, maybe a six, [even though] I said it was an 8. I was really trying to make myself love it. THIS one is so perfect and I can't wait."
Dean, who was driving the car in the video, said that's what he wanted to hear from the bride.
"The groom loves the bride, and that's all that matters," Dean replied, making Caelynn swoon.
After the couple popped champagne, watched fireworks and then slept in what appeared to be a swanky cabin or lodge, Caelynn gushed about how their vacation to Colorado was one of her "favorite trips of all time."
"I'm very sad to leave," Caelynn acknowledged. "We found our wedding venue and we've got the date locked in. I've got my dresses, Dean is going to pick out his tux eventually... We're on our way to get married!"
Caelynn then shared how she and Dean have already selected their venue, wedding planner, photographers, videographers, the band, a caterer and even a photo booth. The pair also previously shared how Caelynn has picked out the flowers and her wedding dresses as well.
"It's all coming together and I'm so excited!" Caelynn said.
"Just a few more months until I get to marry this stud," Caelynn captioned a sweet photo of Dean and herself walking poolside under an umbrella in the rain.
Caelynn told her fans in the vlog that the engagement party and photo shoot for the event were "magical" and "blissful" moments.
Caelynn confirmed she's had "a blast" with her nuptials, although Dean struggled through the photo shoot because he hates all eyes being on him and posing for cameras.
"One of the highlights of the engagement party [was] after everyone left the afterparty, there was just a small group of us, some of our really close friends... and all of our family," Caelynn shared.
"Dean and I both hate being the center of attention, so instead of people talking about why they love us and why we're special, we went around to every person there and told them why they're special to us... It was icing on the cake of the perfect night."
Dean proposed marriage to Caelynn in October 2022 following a grueling 22-mile hike to Hawaii's Kauai Island about three years after they began dating on Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, which aired in Summer 2019.
"A while ago we agreed we would both propose to each other. I had a lot of ideas on how I would do it, but after Dean had me conquer my fear of heights before his proposal, I thought it would be fitting for him to conquer his only fear, horses," Caelynn wrote on Instagram in December, sharing a photo of Dean on horseback.
"I can't wait for a lifetime of pushing each other out of our comfort zones."
The pair said they initially planned to elope in Italy but then they realized Colorado would be a better wedding destination because all of their friends would be able to attend.
On Bachelor in Paradise's sixth season, Dean broke up with Caelynn on her birthday and left the show alone because he didn't think he was ready to provide the commitment that Caelynn wanted.
However, Dean returned for Caelynn later on and begged her to give him a second chance, and the pair left Paradise dating each other.
Following their Paradise exit, Dean convinced Caelynn to live "the van life" with him in which they traveled together and didn't have a stable home base.
But Dean apparently got the van life out of his system because the couple moved into a home together in Las Vegas, NV, in Spring 2021. Caelynn and Dean, however, later moved to Denver, CO.
Dean ended up popping the question with a temporary engagement ring with a "small" diamond because he claimed on his "Help! I Suck at Dating" podcast to have lost the original 4.5 carat diamond he'd purchased for his girlfriend.
Dean previously said he hopes to find the original diamond somewhere in his home and then turn the small diamond from his marriage proposal into a necklace for Caelynn.
Dean first revealed he was going to propose marriage to Caelynn soon during the October 23 episode of "Help! I Suck at Dating."
When Caelynn confirmed her engagement, she gushed on Instagram, "The hardest and scariest hike I've ever done led to the best day of my life. I can't wait to be velcroed to you forever @deanie_babies.
And Dean posted a video around the same time from the couple's hike and ultimate marriage proposal.
ADVERTISEMENT
"On the most beautiful beach in the world I got to ask the most beautiful girl in the world if she'd let me be her husband (she said yes)," Dean wrote on his own Instagram account.
"It's been 16 years since I lost my mom. I always thought it'd get easier as time wore on but it hasn't... I miss her more now than I ever have before. I'm so happy to now have this date as a happy memory as well."
"From now on I'll be able to find joy in something this time of year, be excited for the future rather than sad about the past, and celebrate love with the woman who may one day be a mother to children of our own," he concluded.
Back in June 2022, Dean revealed on his podcast that he had made a deal with Caelynn about getting engaged.
"I made a deal with [Caelynn]. I was like, 'I'll buy you a ring if you buy me a truck,'" Dean said, which sparked criticism from some fans that Dean didn't treat Caelynn very well.
Dean also admitted at the time how he had thrown a "hissy fit" upon seeing the 4.5 karat ring Caelynn was hoping to have on her finger one day and the pair got into "a scuffle."
Dean said getting engaged was simply "a touchy subject" in his relationship, adding, "Caelynn makes significantly more money than I do and here I am having to spend all this money on something I don't even want. Like, I want her to get what she wants, but she's the one who wants to get married."
But then Caelynn came through and bought Dean a truck in August 2022.
Back in April 2022, Caelynn recalled her reaction to Dean's request that she propose marriage to him.
"When Dean first said that, I thought, 'Okay, [it's] another thing Dean is saying to break the mold.' Sometimes he says things just for a reaction, and he'll admit that. I thought that's kind of what he was doing," Caelynn explained in a Q&A on YouTube.
"But the more I thought about it, the more I loved it, because traditionally, he would propose to me. That's something I've dreamt of for so long, and that's something that he doesn't get -- a day that's catered to him and this special moment where he's really thought of. That's when I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I love this.'"
ADVERTISEMENT
Caelynn pointed out how she and Dean have "a partnership" and so they both deserve to have a proposal day.
"I love the idea of planning this extravagant -- well, not extravagant, because he doesn't like to be the center of attention -- but just this thing that's all about him. So after I really thought about it, I am really, really into it," Caelynn said.
When Dean and Caelynn do tie the knot, they both plan to change their last names to "Bell" in honor of Dean's late mother, whose maiden name was Bell.
Dean and Caelynn have been wearing wedding bands since 2020 to show they are committed to each other. Caelynn told Us last year that it "really frustrates" her when fans assume Dean isn't good to her.
"He is hilarious and he's very sarcastic and he's also the most romantic person I think I've ever met. He's so thoughtful," Caelynn boasted.
"So I think that's a big misconception -- that I'm, like, more invested in the relationship or he, like, doesn't treat me right. I'm like, 'No, he treats me exceptionally well and he's always going out of his way to just surprise me and do romantic things.'"
Prior to meeting on Paradise, Caelynn competed for Colton Underwood's heart on The Bachelor's 23rd season, and Dean had been on multiple The Bachelor spinoffs after initially appearing on Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette.
Dean previously gushed to Us his relationship with Caelynn is "monumentally different" from other women he's dated in the past. Dean was previously linked to Kristina Schulman, Danielle Lombard and Lesley Murphy from The Bachelor world alone.
"She's very intelligent and compassionate. I am able to be myself around her and she's able to be herself and that's how we create synergy and build around each other," Dean explained of Caelynn.
"For the first time in my Bachelor franchise relationship history, I feel like I'm able to say what I want, do what I want, and allow my partner to build with me while I'm doing that."
"She does joke around about us getting married all the time, and I always say, 'Sorry, it's not going to happen.' I don't know, I'm super unconventional and she obviously is a little more conventional," Dean told the magazine at the time.
ADVERTISEMENT
"We joke around about it. Just try to keep expectations to a minimum, you know? Like I said on the show, underpromise, overdeliver."