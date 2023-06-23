Dean and Caelynn recently took off to Bali for a trip that Caelynn had organized for a group of travelers, according to BachelorNation.com.
Dean and Caelynn have been posting photos and videos of their vacation -- and the wild monkeys they've come across -- on Instagram, including a picture of Dean holding up four fingers to represent the couple's milestone anniversary.
"4 years with this wonderful man," Caelynn wrote alongside the photo. "This year we get two anniversaries, one in Bali and one in the U.S."
Dean also shared a photo with Caelynn and joked, "4 years down, 4 years left."
He added, "Happy four years to my soon-to-be ex-girlfriend," referring to how the former beauty pageant queen will soon become his wife.
Caelynn also revealed how she got inked with a tattoo of a bell pepper to celebrate the occasion.
"I got my Mrs. Bell tattoo on our four year anniversary," Caelynn shared.
When Dean and Caelynn tie the knot later this year, they both plan to change their last names to "Bell" in honor of Dean's late mother, whose maiden name was Bell.
Dean confirmed Caelynn's new tattoo via Instagram Stories, writing, "The future Bell got a bell."
And for Dean's part, he committed to a magikarp tattoo, writing, "Cuz we inflict the same amount of damage to our opponents."
Caelynn just celebrated her bridal shower and bachelorette party last month in Las Vegas. She called it "the best weekend ever" with her family and girlfriends.
Caelynn said in April that she had already ordered her two wedding gowns for her big day and that she and Dean had "everything planned." The couple previously revealed they'll be getting married on the 23rd of their chosen -- yet undisclosed -- month.
Considering Caelynn just revealed her wedding is in three months, their wedding will presumably take place on September 23, 2023.
Dean proposed marriage to Caelynn late last year following a grueling 22-mile hike to Hawaii's Kauai Island about three years after they started dating.
Caelynn then popped the question to Dean in December 2022, which made their engagement even more "official." She forced him to conquer his fear of riding horses since he had pushed her out of her comfort zone with that brutal Hawaiian hike.
Caelynn and Dean -- who previously admitted he'd prefer to just get married in a low-key courthouse ceremony -- initially planned to elope in Italy but then they realized Colorado would be a better wedding destination because all of their friends would be able to attend.
On Bachelor in Paradise's sixth season, Dean broke up with Caelynn on her birthday and left the show alone because he didn't think he was ready to provide the commitment that Caelynn wanted.
However, Dean returned for Caelynn later on and begged her to give him a second chance, and the pair left Paradise dating each other.
Following their Paradise exit, Dean convinced Caelynn to live "the van life" with him in which they traveled together and didn't have a stable home base.
But Dean apparently got the van life out of his system because the couple moved into a home together in Las Vegas, NV, in Spring 2021. Caelynn and Dean later relocated to Denver, CO.
Back in June 2022, Dean revealed on his podcast that he had made a deal with Caelynn about getting engaged.
"I made a deal with [Caelynn]. I was like, 'I'll buy you a ring if you buy me a truck,'" Dean said, which sparked criticism from some fans that Dean didn't treat Caelynn very well.
Dean also admitted at the time how he had thrown a "hissy fit" upon seeing the 4.5 karat ring Caelynn was hoping to have on her finger one day and the pair got into "a scuffle."
Dean said getting engaged was simply "a touchy subject" in his relationship, adding, "Caelynn makes significantly more money than I do and here I am having to spend all this money on something I don't even want. Like, I want her to get what she wants, but she's the one who wants to get married."
But then Caelynn came through and bought Dean a truck in August 2022.
Back in April 2022, Caelynn recalled her reaction to Dean's request that she propose marriage to him.
"When Dean first said that, I thought, 'Okay, [it's] another thing Dean is saying to break the mold.' Sometimes he says things just for a reaction, and he'll admit that. I thought that's kind of what he was doing," Caelynn explained in a Q&A on YouTube.
"But the more I thought about it, the more I loved it, because traditionally, he would propose to me. That's something I've dreamt of for so long, and that's something that he doesn't get -- a day that's catered to him and this special moment where he's really thought of. That's when I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I love this.'"
Caelynn pointed out how she and Dean have "a partnership" and so they both deserve to have a proposal day. She therefore got "really really into" the idea.
Dean and Caelynn have been wearing wedding bands since 2020 to show they are committed to each other. Caelynn told Us Weekly last year that it "really frustrates" her when fans assume Dean isn't good to her.
"He is hilarious and he's very sarcastic and he's also the most romantic person I think I've ever met. He's so thoughtful," Caelynn boasted.
"So I think that's a big misconception -- that I'm, like, more invested in the relationship or he, like, doesn't treat me right. I'm like, 'No, he treats me exceptionally well and he's always going out of his way to just surprise me and do romantic things.'"
Prior to meeting on Paradise, Caelynn competed for Colton Underwood's heart on The Bachelor's 23rd season, and Dean had been on multiple The Bachelor spinoffs after initially appearing on Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette.
Dean previously gushed to Us his relationship with Caelynn is "monumentally different" from other women he's dated in the past. Dean was previously linked to Kristina Schulman, Danielle Lombard and Lesley Murphy from The Bachelor world alone.
"She's very intelligent and compassionate. I am able to be myself around her and she's able to be herself and that's how we create synergy and build around each other," Dean explained of Caelynn.
"For the first time in my Bachelor franchise relationship history, I feel like I'm able to say what I want, do what I want, and allow my partner to build with me while I'm doing that."
"She does joke around about us getting married all the time, and I always say, 'Sorry, it's not going to happen.' I don't know, I'm super unconventional and she obviously is a little more conventional," Dean told the magazine at the time.
"We joke around about it. Just try to keep expectations to a minimum, you know? Like I said on the show, underpromise, overdeliver."