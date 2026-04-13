"Welcome to the world, Steven Jon. Our little honey baked ham arrived on Easter Sunday. He's made our family whole and we love you more than you will ever know," Becca wrote, tagging Thomas in her post.
Becca went on to share that the pair named their son after Becca's father, Steve Kufrin.
"One day I'll be able to tell you where your name came from, after one of the greatest men I've ever known," Becca continued.
"Someone you've never met but who would have loved you more than anything in this world. We can't wait for the adventures of Benny and Stevie, we love you so much, our boys. [Blue heart emojis]."
Many Bachelor Nation alums rushed to the comments to congratulate the happy couple on their new little bundle of joy.
Abigail Heringer commented, "Stevie!! [Crying emojis] Can't wait to watch Benny become the best big bro -- congrats you guys!"
Andi Dorfman wrote, "Welcome to the world our Aries King! P.S. mama is a rockstar."
Serena Pitt gushed, "He's perfect! I'm sooo happy for you both. The most kind hearted, wonderful family!!"
Kendall Long added, "Congratulations!! What a beautiful little snuggle babe. So happy for you!"
Ali Fedotowsky chimed in, "Awwwww what a sweet boy! So happy for your family!"
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In a Halloween-themed video set to "Season Of the Witch" by Lana Del Rey, Becca, who dressed up like a witch, stirred a "bubbling" cauldron while Thomas and the couple's first-born son, Benson "Benny" Lee Jacobs Kufrin, were sitting beside her.
Becca, who met Thomas on Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2021, wrote via Instagram Stories in 2023 how she had conceived her first baby naturally but still had eggs "on ice" in case the couple needed them in the future.
Becca originally appeared as a bachelorette on The Bachelor's 22nd season starring Arie Luyendyk Jr., and the season ended with the pair getting engaged.
However, Arie broke up with Becca for his runner-up, his current wife Lauren Burnham, before The Bachelor season's finale aired on ABC in March 2018.
Becca was then chosen by ABC to star on The Bachelorette's fourteenth edition later in 2018. Her season ended with an engagement to Garrett Yrigoyen, but the couple ended up splitting a couple of years later in Summer 2020.
Becca then decided to participate in Bachelor in Paradise's 2021 season -- becoming the first former The Bachelorette star to ever do so.
Meanwhile, Thomas had appeared on Season 17 of The Bachelorette earlier in 2021 before joining the cast of Bachelor in Paradise's seventh season only a couple of months after he was eliminated from his The Bachelorette season.
On Katie Thurston's The Bachelorette season, Katie sent Thomas home at the third Rose Ceremony. Several bachelors believed Thomas had joined The Bachelorette cast for the wrong reasons.
During Bachelor in Paradise's seventh-season finale, Becca was shown breaking up with Thomas before overnight Fantasy Suite dates because, despite having "an incredible start" to a relationship, she didn't want to leave The Bachelor franchise for the third time with a man unless she knew everything about him, including how he'd face adversity and real-life challenges.
However, the October 2021 finale concluded with an update on Becca and Thomas' relationship, revealing they had reunited after the Bachelor in Paradise season finished filming and were "happy and in love."
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During subsequent media interviews, Becca revealed she was the one who had tracked down Thomas' phone number and initiated their reunion.
"After we ended things, I think I waited a couple days. I didn't have my phone right away and he didn't have his phone right away, so I think I gave it two days," Becca said during an appearance on the former "Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation" podcast.
Becca said she and Thomas met up in San Diego and picked up right where they had left off, and Thomas told Hollywood Life he had no hesitation or reservations about giving Becca another chance.
Becca also boasted about how Thomas was different from her past relationships.
"He is so supportive and he's just funny and quirky in the cutest ways," The Bachelorette alum said.
"Everything about him, I just felt safe with," she continued, "unlike anything I had in the past. I was just like, 'This guy is my guy.'"
Becca then flipped the traditional script and announced she had proposed marriage to Thomas in May 2022. Thomas eventually popped the question back to Becca in October 2022, doubling down on their commitment to each other and making their engagement even more official.