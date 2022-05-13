Becca, who starred on The Bachelorette's fourteenth season in 2018 but met Thomas on Bachelor in Paradise's seventh edition last summer, confirmed that she and Thomas will be moving to New York City soon together.
"But when I say [we're] moving to New York, I mean, like, for three months," Becca explained during the May 10 episode of her "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast, which she co-hosts with Season 18 The Bachelorette alum Michelle Young.
"We're not moving there [for good]. It's temporary... like we would do a quarter [of a year]."
Becca revealed that San Diego, CA, is "home base" for the couple.
"He's already started looking for houses here [in San Diego], so we'll be in San Diego. We're just going to do New York for a couple months," Becca shared.
"It's not like the [Joe Amabile] and [Serena Pitt] where we're going to sign a lease for a year plus and move everything. It's going to be basically the same amount of time that I was gone on tour, would be us in New York."
Becca -- who previously said an engagement to Thomas is "definitely on the horizon" -- repeated how she'd like to return to San Diego and put down roots after a brief stay in New York.
"There's nowhere else. I mean, we love New York and we want to spend time there, but San Diego is home now, and we love it. And Thomas' family is here, so we would definitely come back here," Becca explained.
"And that's not to say we wouldn't be like, 'Oh, let's go here for a month or two and work remotely,' because we have the luxury to do that, which is really nice. But San Diego will always be home. I say that now, but I still have my place in [Los Angeles]."
When Thomas hopped on the podcast, he said he'd already submitted offers on homes in San Diego, and so he noted, "We'll see! Finances are already checked out and we already have everything planned out."
"Are they? Do we?" Becca asked in surprise.
RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW
Becca pointed out how Thomas clearly has a plan and tends to be the planner in their relationship when it comes to "the bigger picture" such as house-hunting and business-oriented things, whereas she plans get-togethers and dinners out.
"But also, we're not quite there yet," Becca concluded with a laugh about buying a house in San Diego.
Thomas first discussed the possibility of living in New York during an April appearance on the "Click Bait with Bachelor Nation" podcast.
"We love Manhattan. We're thinking about potentially following in the footsteps of Joe and Serena and signing a lease out there just for a few months," Thomas said.
ADVERTISEMENT
"It's something, before we really settle down, there's a bucket list thing of items that we want to do -- and living in a big city for a little bit is one of those... That's in the talks. It's in the talks."
"I'm very aware [Becca] wants an elongated cushion [cut diamond]. I'm very aware she wants it to be very large," Thomas revealed.
"I don't have a full plan yet, but I know it's going to be small and intimate... The last thing I want for Becca is to have another grand spectacle."
He added, "Am I aware if I have one in a safety lockbox in my bedroom? I don't know, time will tell. We'll have to find that one out later on this year."
Back in early November 2021, Thomas told Hollywood Life that he was pretty sold on marrying Becca because they were spending a lot of time together and had "the most healthy, normal relationship" at the time.
During an October episode of the "Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation" podcast hosted by The Bachelorette alums Mike Johnson and Bryan Abasolo, Becca revealed how Thomas has sent her "multiple text messages" asking about engagement rings.
"It's something we've talked about," Thomas disclosed during the joint interview. "I mean, I don't want to spend my life with anybody else... I wouldn't want to wake up next to anybody else."
On Bachelor in Paradise's seventh-season finale, Becca was shown breaking up with Thomas and crushing his heart before overnight Fantasy Suite dates because, despite having "an incredible start" to a relationship, Becca didn't want to leave The Bachelor franchise for the third time with a man unless she knew everything about him, including how he'd face adversity and real-life challenges.
However, the finale concluded with an update on Becca and Thomas' relationship, revealing how they had reunited after filming ended and were dating, "happy and in love."
During Becca and Thomas' appearance on "Talking It Out" last year, Becca revealed she's the one who tracked down Thomas' phone number and initiated their reunion.
"After we ended things, I think I waited a couple days. I didn't have my phone right away and he didn't have his phone right away, so I think I gave it two days," Becca said.
ADVERTISEMENT
And Thomas had already been "waiting for the moment" when he'd have an opportunity to see and talk to Becca again.
"When she first texted me, she started off, 'I know I'm probably the last person you want to hear from right now.' And it couldn't be further from the truth... That's the one person I wanted to see. That's the one person I wanted to hold."
Becca said she met up with Thomas in San Diego and they picked up right where they had left off, and Thomas told Hollywood Life that he had no hesitation or reservations about giving Becca another chance.
Becca also boasted about how Thomas is different from her past relationships because he's so passionate about a life with her and was prepared to fight "tooth and nail" to save their romance.
"He is so supportive and he's just funny and quirky in the cutest ways. Everything about him, I just felt safe with, unlike anything I had in the past. I was just like, 'This guy is my guy,'" Becca gushed last year.
Becca had her heart broken by Arie Luyendyk Jr. on The Bachelor's 22nd season in 2018, when he decided to end their engagement because he was still in love with his runner-up, Lauren Burnham, who is now his wife and the mother of his three children.
Becca also had a very public breakup with her The Bachelorette 14 winner, Garrett Yrigoyen, in mid-2020.
But the third time may be the charm, as Becca has been thinking for months now that she and Thomas are meant to be.
"I'm gonna probably hate myself for actually admitting this to anyone, but I called my mom -- and even though I was engaged twice in the past -- I was like, 'Mom, I think I want to marry this guy,'" Becca previously said on the "Talking It Out" podcast.
"It's the first time I've ever actually said that out loud."
Since the pair began dating in the real world, Becca has defended Thomas and stood up for their relationship on more than one occasion considering he had been portrayed as a villain on Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette.