On Bachelor in Paradise's Season 7 finale, Becca was shown breaking up with Thomas and crushing his heart before overnight Fantasy Suite dates because, despite having "an incredible start" to a relationship, Becca didn't want to leave The Bachelor franchise for the third time with man unless she knew everything about him, including how he'd face adversity.
However, the finale concluded with an update on Becca and Thomas' relationship, revealing they had reunited after filming ended and are now dating, "happy and in love."
During a joint appearance on Thursday's episode of the "Talking It Out" podcast hosted by The Bachelorette alums Mike Johnson and Bryan Abasolo, Becca revealed she's the one who tracked down Thomas' phone number.
"After we ended things, I think I waited a couple days. I didn't have my phone right away and he didn't have his phone right away, so I think I gave it two days," Becca, 31, said.
Thomas, 29, recalled, "I was waiting for my bags in the San Diego airport when I got a text."
Becca, who starred on The Bachelorette's fourteenth season in 2018, said when she realized Thomas wanted to fight for her and their relationship, she was prepared to do the same.
"I was mad, I was hurt... but knowing how I felt about Becca and I knew she felt it too, I had faith it was going to lead to a future conversation, and I was just waiting for the moment and opportunity to see her again," Thomas admitted of their Paradise breakup.
"When she first texted me, she started off, 'I know I'm probably the last person you want to hear from right now.' And it couldn't be further from the truth, that's the one text I was waiting to hear."
Thomas shared, "That's the one person I wanted to see. That's the one person I wanted to hold... [Our split] showed us that we experienced something and it was taken away from us for a moment."
"I said something along the lines of, 'If you're still willing to have a conversation, I would love to come down [to San Diego] and chat with you... I want to pick each other for who we are [not just because we were on a show].'"
Becca said she's grateful Thomas had given her the chance to talk, and when she traveled to San Diego to see him, they "picked up right where we left off."
"We chatted until, like, three or four in the morning some nights and just talked about any and everything. The second I saw him -- because I flew back to L.A. and then drove down to San Diego -- I think right away he picked me up and kissed me and then we just had unlimited time to explore what this could be," Becca explained.
Becca said Thomas was different because he seemed ready to fight "tooth and nail" for her, which was "game-changing."
Becca gushed about how she "fell for [Thomas] really fast outside of Paradise."
"Obviously we tell each other that we love each other, and we maybe held it in for a week or two, and it was just bursting out of me," Becca told Bryan and Mike.
"He is so supportive and he's just funny and quirky in the cutest ways. Everything about him, I just felt safe with, unlike anything I had in the past. I was just like, 'This guy is my guy.'"
Ironically, however, it wasn't love at first sight for the couple, and Becca and Thomas explained how the show didn't air that initial awkward exchange.
Becca signed her contract to join the Paradise cast two or three days before traveling to Mexico and stepped on the beach five days into filming, and at that time, Thomas was pursuing a relationship with Tammy Ly.
Thomas admitted he wasn't interested in Becca at first and kind of "shut her down" because he didn't want to upset Tammy and get involved in more drama, which Becca said she respected, but then Becca still approached him to talk.
"We talked for maybe five minutes and at the end of the conversation he said something along the lines of... he called me a 'declined credit card,' basically," Becca recalled.
"He was, like, trying to flirt and be kind of smooth and funny and it just came out wrong."
Thomas said he was "dead in the water" to Becca at that point, and she agreed, "I talked so much sh-t about him in my interviews that first night, oh my gosh."
But the pair proceeded to talk about career aspirations, debt and savings, how they'd like to raise kids, politics and more, and they began to establish a strong relationship foundation.
Prior to starring on The Bachelorette, Becca had been engaged two times.
She had her heart broken by Arie Luyendyk Jr. on The Bachelor's 22nd season in 2018, when he decided he was still in love with his runner-up, Lauren Burnham, who is now his wife and the mother of his three children.
Becca also had a very public breakup with her The Bachelorette 14 winner, Garrett Yrigoyen, in September 2020.
On Arie and Garrett, "I never felt like those two men, you know, we had promised our lives to each other at one point and I had the ring. We were committed for a short amount of time, but I never felt like they were all in, like, ready to fight."
"And for both of those breakups, there wasn't much dialogue or passion, it... more so just ended in the way that it did," she elaborated.
Becca apparently thinks Thomas could be The One and they are meant to be.
"I'm gonna probably hate myself for actually admitting this to anyone, but I called my mom -- and even though I was engaged twice in the past -- I was like, 'Mom, I think I want to marry this guy,'" Becca said.
"It's the first time I've ever actually said that out loud."
Becca also revealed Thomas has sent her "multiple text messages" asking about engagement rings, even though he playfully requested that she be the one to propose marriage to him this time.
"It's something we've talked about," Thomas disclosed. "I mean, I don't want to spend my life with anybody else... I wouldn't want to wake up next to anybody else."
Becca decided to give Thomas a chance after he was portrayed as a villain on Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette earlier this year and got involved in some drama on Paradise this summer, but her risk apparently paid off.
When it became time to stay together and enjoy a Fantasy Suite or split, Becca came down with a case of cold feet on Bachelor in Paradise's finale broadcast.
"I feel like you're so good at being supportive and positive and surprising me in all of the best ways, but I feel like sometimes it's too good to be true and that scares me," Becca told the real estate broker.
"I've been here twice now before, and I couldn't leave here and feel okay about leaving with somebody that I don't 100 percent fully know."
Thomas seemed devastated and said he was "falling in love" with Becca, but she countered, "I haven't seen any of that!... We have had time."
Thomas got emotional and said they shouldn't call off "a potential life" together just because they were having fun and things were "too good" for the time being.
"There is just something missing -- something more that is lacking," Becca admitted. "I feel like I see a part of Thomas but I don't see all of Thomas. I just haven't gotten that from you."