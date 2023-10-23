"The way I'm in TEARS," Rachel commented. "Wishing your beautiful family all the happiness in the world."
One day after the couple said, "I do," Thomas teased via Instagram Stories in a Q&A with his followers how "yesterday might have been a good day" to get married, which prompted speculation he and Becca had eloped.
When Becca and Thomas announced the arrival of Benny, they gushed on Instagram about how the newborn had "cracked" their hearts "wide open."
The couple wrote on September 25, "No amount of words can begin to capture the amount of love and awe we have over this tiny man. We are forever changed with this one's abundance and can't believe we are parents to this gift."
Becca and Thomas went on to explain how they arrived at their baby boy's unique and sentimental name.
"Benson, Benny for short, is after the town where my father was born and raised. Lee is for Thomas's father who sacrifices so much for this country and others," the couple shared.
"And Jacobs Kufrin is pretty self explanatory but we wanted both parts of us to make this little one whole. Now we're off to go cry again over how much we love him."
Thomas first announced the birth of his baby with an Instagram post on September 23.
At the time, Thomas posted a photo of the couple's front porch decorated for Fall. A doormat in front of their house had the following printed message: "Baby Sleeping. Please don't ruin this for us."
And the picture also showed a hanging sign next to the front door that read, "Shhh... Baby is sleeping."
Thomas captioned the post, "Home," along with a blue heart, and then he added via Instagram Stories, "Thankful. Blessed. Love beyond words."
Becca later shared the proud dad's post via her own Instagram Stories, writing, "Soaking in all of the love and snuggles for the time being but we have a new little pumpkin."
Becca was then chosen by ABC to star on The Bachelorette's fourteenth edition later in 2018. Her season ended with an engagement to Garrett Yrigoyen, but the couple ended up splitting a couple of years later in Summer 2020.
Becca then decided to participate in Bachelor in Paradise's 2021 season -- becoming the first former The Bachelorette star to ever do so.
Meanwhile, Thomas had appeared on Season 17 of The Bachelorette earlier in 2021 before joining the cast of Bachelor in Paradise's seventh season only a couple of months after he was eliminated from his The Bachelorette season.
Thomas had competed for the heart of The Bachelorette star Katie Thurston on the season; however, Katie sent him home at the third Rose Ceremony after the other bachelors told her they believed he was appearing on The Bachelorette for the wrong reasons.
During Bachelor in Paradise's seventh-season finale, Becca was shown breaking up with Thomas and crushing his heart before overnight Fantasy Suite dates because, despite having "an incredible start" to a relationship, Becca didn't want to leave The Bachelor franchise for the third time with a man unless she knew everything about him, including how he'd face adversity and real-life challenges.
However, the October 2021 finale concluded with an update on Becca and Thomas' relationship, revealing they had reunited after the Bachelor in Paradise season finished filming and were "happy and in love."
During subsequent media interviews, Becca revealed she was the one who had tracked down Thomas' phone number and initiated their reunion.
"After we ended things, I think I waited a couple days. I didn't have my phone right away and he didn't have his phone right away, so I think I gave it two days," Becca said during an appearance on the "Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation."
Becca said she and Thomas met up in San Diego and picked up right where they had left off, and Thomas told Hollywood Life he had no hesitation or reservations about giving Becca another chance.
Becca had also boasted about how Thomas was different from her past relationships.
"He is so supportive and he's just funny and quirky in the cutest ways," The Bachelorette alum said.
"Everything about him, I just felt safe with," she continued, "unlike anything I had in the past. I was just like, 'This guy is my guy.'"
Becca then flipped the traditional script and announced she had proposed marriage to Thomas in May 2022. Thomas eventually popped the question back to Becca in October 2022, doubling down on their commitment to each other and making their engagement even more official.
Becca confirmed late last year that she and Thomas had begun planning their wedding, but at the time, they still needed to finalize major details such as their venue and wedding date.
Then in January 2023, Becca shared that she had found her wedding gown for the big day.
"The ultimate dress up! I have the man and now I have the dress. I cannot sing enough praises for the women at @unveiledbridalsf," Becca captioned an Instagram gallery showing her wearing a variety of wedding dresses.
"Thank you for giving me the most magical afternoon ever, these memories will stay with me forever. Couldn't have found the perfect dress without you."
The Bachelor alum also added a "disclaimer" to her post: "None of these are the actual dress. That's for Tommy's eyes first."
In December, Becca had also revealed she and Thomas probably wouldn't want to televise their wedding.
"I think right now we would probably say no to a TV wedding," Becca told E! News.
"At least the vows and the ceremony I would want to keep more intimate and have that just be between us and our families. The party, if that were to be on TV, I wouldn't say no."