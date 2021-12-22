Kevin took to Instagram on Tuesday and posted several photos of the hospital room, including one of August sleeping on his wife's chest.
"Tough week for @thewendtgang. This is an appreciation post for the best mother and teammate there is," Kevin captioned the slideshow.
"Our family has covid and it is not taking it easy on any of us. Astrid had a terrible flu followed by Auggy getting a fever, which after being tested is covid as well."
Kevin continued, "August was admitted to the hospital and seeing him sick and in pain at 4 weeks old breaks our hearts."
Kevin also began feeling ill on Monday, writing, "I got very sick yesterday and today is my worst yet, so I couldn't go in the hospital, not even to bring Astrid dinner, and because of the new variant and the unknown around transmission, I've been staying clear of my little man until my symptoms are gone."
Astrid and Kevin apparently won't be enjoying their first family Christmas as they had hoped or planned.
"We are in isolation until after Christmas. @astridloch is such a champ she snapped into mama bear mode and never skipped a beat," Kevin shared.
"While very sick she did everything and more a great mother does."
"August is a strong boy (IVF so he's the best we got lol)," Kevin gushed, for starters. "And Astrid was born to be a mom. Thanks hun, for being the mother I knew you would be, already."
Kevin also clarified of the photo featuring his pups, "The last pic was me being a dog dad, sending pics like that to Astrid in the hospital, because of course she wanted to make sure they were ok too."
Kevin and Astrid, who met on Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2018, appear to have a stronger relationship than ever
On December 7, Astrid and Kevin gushed about each other on Instagram.
"Mom & dad has a nice ring to it. Forever thankful for @kevin.c.wendt. Couldn't imagine doing life with anybody else," Astrid captioned a photo of the pair smiling and almost kissing.
And Kevin wrote in reply, "We are all so lucky to have you taking care of us hun. August Ace Bean and I. Fam loves you."
Astrid and Kevin announced they were expecting Baby No. 1 in May by posting photos of themselves holding up ultrasound photos.
"One of the first conversations @kevin.c.wendt and I had was about how we both loved kids and couldn't wait to have our own. When I think about Kev holding our little angel for the first time my heart flutters," Astrid said at the time.
"Even in my wildest dreams I couldn't have imagined how amazing this would all feel."
Astrid shared of her struggle with fertility, "It's the toughest thing we've ever been through... But today is finally about some good news & we hope you can enjoy it with us."
And Kevin also wished Astrid, his "queen," a "Happy 1st Mother's Day" following the May baby announcement.
"This is a very big day for us, after a long and tough road to get here. The @thewendtgang is officially growing!! Thank you @astridloch for giving me the one thing I've wanted most in my life," Kevin gushed on social media.
"#ivfbaby #ivf #ivfjourney #ivfawarness We will have much more to share about the struggle and steps we took to get here, but today we are just so excited to share the news that we are going to be parents!!"
After the couple spent a year trying to conceive a baby naturally, Astrid underwent multiple intrauterine inseminations and then started IVF a week before Christmas in December 2020.
Astrid ended up going through two rounds of IVF before getting pregnant, according to People.
"IVF is just so much more intrusive, so we were trying to go that route at first and then during our second cycle, we actually ended up having an ectopic pregnancy... I ended up having to take medication to terminate the ectopic pregnancy, and then it pushed our whole thing back another two-and-a-half months," Astrid told the magazine in May.
Astrid recalled the IVF process being "time consuming," a bit overwhelming, and "really hard on the body," as she had to visit the clinic two to three times a week amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
"We spent a lot of nights in tears because we just didn't understand why it wasn't working for us," Kevin admitted.
"You can't try [to conceive] after that because the meds that you take to terminate are so strong. It's basically like a cancer med that they give you to terminate all living cells. So then, we couldn't try and go into our IVF cycle for almost three months."
But once the couple discovered Astrid was pregnant, they decided to delay their wedding once again, probably for a full year.
The couple's little bundle of joy was due only day before Astrid and Kevin's rescheduled wedding date this month, People previously reported.
Astrid and Kevin were a solid couple on Bachelor in Paradise in Summer 2018, but Kevin blindsided and dumped Astrid before the Fantasy Suite dates and ended up trying to win her back during the live reunion show.
Kevin explained on the reunion special of Bachelor in Paradise's fifth season he had a lot of fears and insecurities he had to deal with via therapy regarding his previous romances before being able to commit to a woman wholeheartedly and settle down.
One of Kevin's exes is Ashley Iaconetti, whom he met on The Bachelor Winter Games but split from in March 2018.
"I will never forget when I left the show, going to my best friends and being like, 'I know we technically broke up on the show, but I'm pretty sure this is the person I'm going to marry,'" Astrid had told People.
"I feel like I knew right away how well he fit into my life."
Back in November 2018, Astrid and Kevin's families reportedly met each other at an event in Toronto, Canada, and then the following month, Astrid -- who worked as a plastic surgery office manager in Tampa, FL -- moved in with Kevin in his hometown of Toronto.
Prior to appearing on Paradise several years ago, Astrid competed to win Nick Viall's heart on The Bachelor's 21st season, and Kevin found fame when he won the first season of The Bachelorette Canada.