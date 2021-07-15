Bachelor in Paradise couple Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon have announced they are expecting their first child together.

After about seven months of trying to conceive and Jared undergoing sperm analysis, the couple revealed during an Amazon Live session on Thursday that they had "a big announcement" to make.

"We've been teasing it," Ashley said with a big smile.

"Because that's what we do," Jared confirmed. "I'm sure you guys are guessing what it is right now and you probably guessed correctly."

"Because I'm pregnant!" Ashley revealed.

"Ashley is pregnant!" Jared confirmed. "Yay!"

The pair shared a kiss in the video and then Ashley joked that's the first time Jared had kissed her "in a while" because she "can't stop throwing up."

"She's been throwing up a lot, ladies and gentlemen!" Jared joked. "And so we haven't kissed each other a lot... It's not that I don't want to kiss you, but you just threw up."

Ashley, however, clarified how Jared has been "the most incredibly supportive and wonderful husband."

"Thank you, and you've been a trooper," Jared said in reply.

Ashley called Jared "such a helper" and "a task man," who does everything that she asks.

"My dad's love language is acts of service, and I definitely got that from him," Jared shared.

Jared and Ashley said they didn't track Ashley's ovulation perfectly for one month and "messed up" -- meaning Ashley essentially ovulated early and missed her fertile window -- when they were moving into a new apartment.

That ironically ended up being the month in which Ashley got pregnant, and Ashley believes it was because she was less stressed out at the time.

Ashley told viewers that she took a pregnancy test without telling Jared after experiencing some soreness in her chest. She assumed the test would be negative, but it actually showed a positive result, which shocked the couple.

Ashley took a second home pregnancy test for confirmation, and then after missing her period, she took a third.

Ashley is now 10 weeks pregnant and they have a doctor's appointment next week at which they'll find out the sex of the baby.

"But unfortunately, the past month, Ashley has been struggling. She's been really sick," Jared said, adding that Ashley tends to be sick all day and once threw up three times in one day.

"Who coined it 'morning sickness?' It's just 'sickness!' I feel terrible!" Jared lamented.

Jared said he and Ashley are "so excited" and he "can't wait to have a kid."

Ashley and Jared's first baby is due February 10, 2022.

Ashley and Jared got married on August 11, 2019 at United Congregational Church, followed by a reception at Rosecliff, an oceanfront Gilded Age mansion in Newport, RI.

In February 2020, Ashley said on an episode of The Ben and Ashley I: Almost Famous Podcast she co-hosts with former The Bachelor star Ben Higgins that she wanted to try "to get pregnant within the next 12 months," according to Us Weekly.

Ashley then told her Instagram followers in June 2020 that she planned to stop taking her birth control two months later.

Jared subsequently revealed in February 2021 that he and Ashley were definitely trying to conceive their first child together, according to People.

"We're actually in the 'trying' phase," Jared shared with hosts Tayshia Adams, Joe Amabile and Natasha Parker on an episode of the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast.

"We're gonna try and let the chips fall where they may. Because, you know, we've been told it could -- who knows how long it could take."

When asked whether he'd like to welcome a boy or girl first, Jared replied, "Honestly, it doesn't matter."

"I'd love to have both a boy and a girl," Jared said.

"Now having a girl dog [named Lois] -- this is weird -- but, like, now I really want a girl because having a girl dog, she's so dainty and delicate. It's like Daddy's little girl, and I'm like I kinda want this in a human now."

Ashley has also said in the past she really wants to have a daughter and would be happy to have up to three children.

Ashley and Jared met in 2015 on Season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise.

On the show, they sparked an on-again, off-again confusing romance that simmered into a friendship in which Ashley largely pined for Jared as he dated other women during the show's second and third seasons.

Jared admittedly realized his feelings for Ashley and wanted what he couldn't have when she sparked up a romance with Canadian firefighter Kevin Wendt on The Bachelor Winter Games.

Jared eventually won Ashley over and the couple confirmed they were dating in May 2018.

Jared then proposed marriage to Ashley and they got engaged the following month in Mexico while the fifth season of Bachelor in Paradise was filming.

Prior to their appearances on Bachelor in Paradise, Ashley competed for Chris Soules' heart on The Bachelor's nineteenth season and Jared found fame on Kaitlyn Bristowe's edition of The Bachelorette for Season 11.

