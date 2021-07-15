Jared and Ashley said they didn't track Ashley's ovulation perfectly for one month and "messed up" -- meaning Ashley essentially ovulated early and missed her fertile window -- when they were moving into a new apartment.
That ironically ended up being the month in which Ashley got pregnant, and Ashley believes it was because she was less stressed out at the time.
Ashley told viewers that she took a pregnancy test without telling Jared after experiencing some soreness in her chest. She assumed the test would be negative, but it actually showed a positive result, which shocked the couple.
Ashley took a second home pregnancy test for confirmation, and then after missing her period, she took a third.
Ashley is now 10 weeks pregnant and they have a doctor's appointment next week at which they'll find out the sex of the baby.
"But unfortunately, the past month, Ashley has been struggling. She's been really sick," Jared said, adding that Ashley tends to be sick all day and once threw up three times in one day.
"Who coined it 'morning sickness?' It's just 'sickness!' I feel terrible!" Jared lamented.
ADVERTISEMENT
Jared said he and Ashley are "so excited" and he "can't wait to have a kid."
Ashley and Jared's first baby is due February 10, 2022.
Ashley and Jared got married on August 11, 2019 at United Congregational Church, followed by a reception at Rosecliff, an oceanfront Gilded Age mansion in Newport, RI.
In February 2020, Ashley said on an episode of The Ben and Ashley I: Almost Famous Podcast she co-hosts with former The Bachelor star Ben Higgins that she wanted to try "to get pregnant within the next 12 months," according to Us Weekly.
"We're gonna try and let the chips fall where they may. Because, you know, we've been told it could -- who knows how long it could take."
When asked whether he'd like to welcome a boy or girl first, Jared replied, "Honestly, it doesn't matter."
"I'd love to have both a boy and a girl," Jared said.
"Now having a girl dog [named Lois] -- this is weird -- but, like, now I really want a girl because having a girl dog, she's so dainty and delicate. It's like Daddy's little girl, and I'm like I kinda want this in a human now."
Ashley has also said in the past she really wants to have a daughter and would be happy to have up to three children.
On the show, they sparked an on-again, off-again confusing romance that simmered into a friendship in which Ashley largely pined for Jared as he dated other women during the show's second and third seasons.
Jared admittedly realized his feelings for Ashley and wanted what he couldn't have when she sparked up a romance with Canadian firefighter Kevin Wendt on The Bachelor Winter Games.