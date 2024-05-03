"We finally started about a month ago... and we have a date and a venue," Abigail revealed on the April 25 episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast, which is co-hosted by Bachelor in Paradise spouses Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt.
Noah chimed in and shared, "And a location!"
Abigail noted how she and Noah "are not planners," however, and Noah explained how he and his fiancee don't want "to fight over plans" if they can avoid it.
"So we have a wedding planner to help with stuff, and we have a date and a place," Noah revealed. "And we'll see if you guys are invited."
Abigail interjected, "You guys are invited," putting her pals at ease, before adding, "No question!"
The Bachelor in Paradise couple said their "small" wedding is going to take place in Oklahoma before the end of this year.
"Those are the main details we have at this point, so we're trying to navigate those conversations and it's only going to get worse when the invites go out," Abigail said.
"We're trying to keep it around 75 [people]. That would be ideal."
Noah added, "We want a classy dinner party."
Noah admitted it's been a challenge to cut down the guest list since his immediate family is already big.
"We're doing such a small wedding where I'm in a weird position where I'm having to call my friends that I've known for a long time -- but that we haven't had the time to hang out with -- and tell them, 'Hey, you're not invited to the wedding,'" Noah explained.
Noah has apparently adopted an "honesty is the best policy" mindset when it comes to the invitations.
"I'm having to call people and say, 'Hey, it's been a while, love you, you're not invited to the wedding, unless you can make it.' I can't help myself," Noah said.
"I don't want to send out an invite if it's an inconvenience and you're not going to come."
Serena playfully criticized Noah's approach to inviting people, and Abigail acknowledged how the process will probably become stressful for them once the invitations go out.
Abigail explained that while "big weddings are really fun," she and Noah want to be present with their guests and have a more intimate and romantic affair.
"[A big wedding is] very overstimulating and I want to be able to talk to everyone at the wedding and have conversations," Abigail said. "So we always knew we wanted a smaller wedding."
Abigail and Noah announced their engagement in early August 2023, just weeks after they announced they had bought a home to share in Tulsa.
In June 2022, Abigail told Us Weekly on its "Here for the Right Reasons" podcast that she and Noah definitely felt pressure from Bachelor Nation "to move quickly" in their relationship.
"And I don't blame them," Noah quipped at the time. "We'd make a great married couple. But yeah, we have conversations ourselves. I think we're on the same page."
But Noah said he and Abigail were "pretty happy" with the pace they were moving and they were having "a blast" just dating.
Abigail and Noah were smitten with each other on Bachelor in Paradise's seventh season in Summer 2021, but they broke up before Fantasy Suites because Abigail had struggled to be vulnerable and so Noah lost his confidence that he and Abigail were meant to be together.
But after filming ended, Noah and Abigail reconnected and reconciled, and Bachelor in Paradise's October 2021 finale later revealed how the couple planned to take things "slowly" going forward.
"You never know what you have until it's gone, then you never let it go," Noah wrote via Instagram in October 2021. "World, meet my new GF, turns out we do know how to talk to each other and I think I'll keep her."