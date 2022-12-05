According to Brittany, the entirety of her romance with Tyler only lasted one month and so she was surprised to see her ex-boyfriend so distraught and upset in his interview with Bachelor in Paradise host Jesse Palmer at the reunion, which aired November 22 on ABC.
"I'm [doing] okay. Throughout the season, it was amazing and all of the love from everyone was awesome," Brittany shared on the November 30 episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast hosted by The Bachelorette alum Becca Kufrin.
"But when a lot of people only watch the reunion, just to kind of see the recap, it was a little bit shocking with all the backlash that came from it because watching it back, what was a 20-minute conversation, only 60 seconds gets shown. So it was a little bit hard."
Brittany said the way she treated Tyler was "purely out of frustration" because she thought they had ended on good and mutual terms. She believes the tense feeling in the air and Tyler's apparent sadness "just kind of came out of nowhere."
"I got a bunch of backlash from [the reunion], and I genuinely didn't feel like I came across cold hearted," Brittany said.
Brittany even temporarily deleted her Instagram account and blocked many Bachelor in Paradise fans due to all the negativity.
"[The editing] didn't really show the part where we were going back and forth between the conversation; it just kind of showed me being very blunt -- and I don't want to say mean, but just not having a lot of respect for Tyler and he was just kind of hurting," Brittany recalled of the reunion.
"I didn't expect to get such hurtful comments about my physical attributes or whatever it may be. People are a lot meaner online!... A lot of people are like, 'She faked the whole season!' I really didn't," Brittany said.
Brittany said it's been "nice" not having to watch herself every Monday and Tuesday night on TV as of late.
Brittany and Tyler met each other during "The Split" twist on Bachelor in Paradise. Although Tyler had a strong connection with Shanae Ankney, he seemed drawn to Brittany and the pair really hit it off.
Brittany and Tyler resumed dating on the beach and talked about their future together. But instead of enjoying an overnight Fantasy Suite date, the pair left Paradise as a couple, knowing they weren't going to get engaged.
Many fans were shocked as a result to see Brittany and Tyler's romance was over on the reunion show.
Tyler claimed that Brittany dumped him via FaceTime while she was traveling the world to London and Italy with friends.
Brittany told Becca that she had dumped Tyler while she was in London but he exaggerated the extent of her travels and lifestyle. She also suggested that Tyler didn't put up much of a fight in regards to their split.
Brittany explained she actually walked into the reunion "excited" to see Tyler, thinking they'd have a generally positive chat about their history together. But on the contrary, Tyler was deflated and sullen during their first heart-to-heart after calling it quits.
"Watching that back, I definitely was like, 'Wow, I wish we had had this conversation before it got to this point,'" Brittany told Becca, adding that she "didn't realize how hurt he was."
She continued "Looking back, it came across really bad, but I definitely thought we were neutral going into it."
Brittany said she texted Tyler after the reunion, essentially checking up on him, but he allegedly didn't respond for a few days.
"Knowing how he felt after [our split], I wish I checked in [before the reunion]," Brittany confessed.
"Even though he didn't respond, I wish I kept trying, like, 'Is everything okay? Can we have another conversation?' But I feel like that's my only regret; some people are more sensitive than others and they need that clarity after a relationship is done."
On Bachelor in Paradise's reunion, Brittany explained that Tyler was just "too much" for her. She suggested he had been willing to revolve his life around hers and she wants a more independent man.
"I did ask for a break and within two hours, you were Snapchatting me. And then in four hours, you started DMing me. And then in 12 hours, you were asking me, 'Can we talk right now?'" Brittany claimed.
Brittany insisted her feelings for Tyler were real in Paradise and she loved him a lot but things simply didn't work out for them in the real world.
Brittany shared on "Bachelor Happy Hour" how she is currently single and looking for love amid the holidays.