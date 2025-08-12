And Kim told Faith that medics wanted to put a heart monitor on him because he was experiencing a completely irregular and erratic heart rate.
"I'm sorry you chose a flawed guy," Kim told Faith, who was in tears.
The cast also participated in their next relationship test at "The Secret Garden," which required each person to answer a series of personal questions -- such as whether they prefer morning or night sex -- hoping that their answers matched their partner's.
The test was designed to see if each couple was truly compatible.
Bachelor inParadise host Jesse Palmer explained that the man in the winning couple would be the first to hand out a rose at the upcoming Rose Ceremony.
In addition, the cast would be able to vote as a group on which man would not be given a rose to hand out. The man to receive the most votes would be forced to leave Paradise with his partner.
Jesse also explained, "There may be a chance someone matches on all five questions with someone other than your partner. And when that happens... Those two individuals will exit their booths and enter 'The Circle of Truth' to discover who they've matched with."
Jesse added, "They're going to be presented later tonight with a secret rendezvous to further explore their compatibility."
No one wanted to have a "secret rendezvous" that night except for Brian because Brian saw it as an opportunity to tell Bailey the truth about Jeremy and his lingering feelings for Susie Evans.
Brian wrote Bailey a note that night saying he just wanted to talk. Brian said he thought this was his chance to warn Bailey about Jeremy without all eyes on them, knowing the conversation would piss Jeremy off.
"If people find out about this, I might be totally screwed," Brian told the cameras.
Bailey admitted she was "thrown off" by Brian's note; she had no idea why he wanted to talk to her alone.
After Jonathon and Lea talked about their dynamic and got on the same page about wanting to remain friends and teammates with their eyes on the $500,000, Bailey shared with Jeremy how Brian wanted to meet up with her and she thought the whole ordeal was "sneaky and grimey."
"So let's send him home," Jeremy told Bailey.
Meanwhile, Brian told Parisa that he wanted to talk to Bailey about how Jeremy had called Susie and was very upset when Susie got sent home. Brian told Parisa that he loved Bailey and didn't want to see her get hurt at the end of this.
"She deserves better, but also, I'm starting to see a serious opportunity here. I know that Jeremy sees me as a threat, which makes Jeremy dangerous," Brian told the cameras.
"I'm not saying Jeremy is dragging Bailey through this to get to the prize, but I don't know. I don't even want to be the person to say it, but it is weighing on me from an emotional standpoint... If I were Jeremy, I would be nervous."
In fear Brian was going to make a move and complicate her relationship with Jeremy, Bailey stood him up.
However, hours later, Brian and Bailey naturally bumped into each other by the pool, and so they agreed to talk. At this point in the process, Brian said he was shocked that Bailey's own girlfriends hadn't told her about Jeremy's betrayal.
Bailey asked Brian if he had heard something about Jeremy, and when Brian fell silent, she begged him to tell her what was bothering him.
Brian advised Bailey to ask Jeremy about his one-on-one date with Susie, but Bailey pressed for more information.
"So the night you got a rose, he expected Susie to stay here... Someone was going to keep Susie. After the Rose Ceremony, he told us that he made the wrong decision," Brian revealed.
"That he wished he picked Susie?" Bailey asked.
"Yes," Brian replied, as prior Bachelor in Paradise footage of Jeremy confirmed Brian's allegations.
"Days later, he called her while she was at the airport and told her that she needs to come back," Brian continued. "She said it was too much and she was too emotional and that she couldn't do it."
Brian added, "And during the bird dance, he had said, 'If Susie came back here, I would propose to her on the spot.' He literally said, 'As soon as I leave here, I am hitting her up to connect.'"
Bailey broke down into tears and thanked Brian for being honest with her. She apologized for thinking Brian was trying to "sneaky," but he assured her that she didn't owe him any type of explanation.
"I just want to prepare you and protect you. And just so you know, half the people here do know about [Jeremy and Susie]," Brian said.
Brian hugged Bailey as she cried, and she didn't know how she was going to proceed in the process.
Meanwhile, some people noticed that Brian and Bailey were speaking alone, and so Parisa was worried this was going to put a bullseye on Brian's back.
Bailey then woke Jeremy up from his sleep and said she wanted to go home.
"Did you call Susie?" Bailey asked.
Jeremy's eyes opened wide and he replied, "Yeah."
"Do you regret your decision, choosing me? Do you want to be with her?" Bailey asked.
"No," Jeremy said.
"I feel f-cking crazy... I just care about you so much and my heart hurts really bad right now," Bailey lamented.
Bailey cried about how no one told her earlier, but Jeremy insisted that he cared about her a lot.
Bailey asked again, "Do you want to be with her?"
"No, I don't," Jeremy responded, before begging Bailey not to leave.
Jeremy added, "I'm sorry. I should've told you."
Jeremy explained to the cameras that earlier in the season, there were two women he liked and he was just "playing Paradise." But Jeremy acknowledged how things can change quickly in Paradise and, at this point, he was only there for Bailey.
Alexe, Andrew, Kat and Dale Moss all speculated that Brian had thrown Jeremy under the bus, but Brian lied to everybody.
"I'm going to keep the smoke low and hope that nobody sees the flames," Brian explained to the cameras, knowing that he and Parisa could be sent home over this.
Dale even asked Brian flat out what his conversation with Bailey was about, and Brian essentially said nothing.
"People think you went to talk to Bailey about Jeremy and the call thing," Dale told Brian.
"What call?" Brian asked.
"That he had a call when Bailey went on a date," Dale responded.
"The only reason I stepped in was because I was like, 'Something's not right. Something doesn't make sense.' I was like, 'Dude, your integrity and your character is way too high [to rat on Jeremy.' It doesn't make sense."
After Bailey was shown packing her bags and considering going home, Jeremy revealed to the cast that Bailey had found out about his phone call with Susie and it was his fault he hadn't told Bailey about it earlier.
Jeremy became suspicious of Brian's attempt at a secret rendevous with Bailey, and the rest of the cast was gossiping and speculating about what had happened.
Bailey was then shown packing her bags because she felt lied to, and Alexe -- who was admittedly guilty about keeping Jeremy's secret -- explained how she didn't want to ruin Jeremy and Bailey's relationship when it wasn't really her place to divulge details about the phone call.
Jeremy told the cameras that the Susie phone call had happened eight days ago and he didn't tell Bailey about it because he didn't think it was "a big deal." He noted how he'd go home if Bailey went home.
The next morning, Jeremy asked Bailey to talk, and Bailey claimed that her girlfriends had told her about the Susie situation.
"The girls told me that you said that if Susie came back, you would propose to her," Bailey said.
"I never said that... swear to God. I never said that," Jeremy claimed, which was clearly a lie.
"I just feel stupid," Bailey replied.
Jeremy told Bailey that Paradise was sometimes a game of telephone. Jeremy admitted he had "f-cked up" and assured Bailey that he cared about her and was invested in her and their relationship.
Jeremy promised Bailey that he was on the show just for her, and so Bailey forgave him and they kissed.
Before the next Rose Ceremony, the men's game of detective ultimately led them to the conclusion that Brian had told Bailey about Jeremy and Susie. No one was buying that a girl had told Bailey.
Brian ended up admitting to Bailey that he was the culprit, and Jeremy noted how it wasn't Brian's place to insert himself into his relationship. Jeremy said Brian should've talked to him first.
Because of Brian's actions, the guys decided that Brian had broken "bro code" and he should be voted out. However, most of the girls wanted to keep Parisa around.
Brian couldn't believe the backlash over his choice to be honest with Bailey, and Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams even told the cameras that Brian was the only one who had done the right thing and he didn't deserve all the hate.
Although Kat and many of the guys -- including Spencer, Andrew, Jeremy and Sean McLaughlin -- voted to oust Jeremy from Paradise, the majority of the cast voted to oust Faith and Kim.