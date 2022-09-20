Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams has revealed that some of the Season 8 cast members were "angry" about new twists in the format.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres its new season on Tuesday, September 27 at 8PM ET/PT.

Wells Adams told Us Weekly that production tried "some things this year" they hadn't in the past.

"From where I sat, I loved it. Now, the cast did not like it very much," Wells, 38, admitted to the magazine.

"You'll see a lot of cast members be kind of angry at some of the things we throw at [them] this year, but it's a fun show and, you know, I guess it's a testament to, like, how much ABC believes in the show."

The show's first trailer that aired during The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All for Season 19 showed Bachelor in Paradise host Jesse Palmer telling the cast "a shocking twist" was about to be unleashed and the women needed to "go pack your bags."

After the women's unexpected and abrupt exit from the Bachelor in Paradise resort, the bachelorettes shouted over their hotel balcony, "F-ck you, Jesse Palmer!"

Wells, who initially competed on The Bachelorette's twelfth season starring JoJo Fletcher, said that while some of the new changes were unpopular, it's still the familiar show viewers have come to love.

"It's got all the things that everyone loves about Paradise," Wells teased.

"There's a lot of crabs. There's a lot of crying. There's a lot of, like, suitcases being dragged through the sand and then there's the things that everyone loves. There's the comedy, the makeout sessions, the Boom-Boom Room, [and] you know, the love at the end of it."

Wells, however, suggested that he never foresaw some of the couples getting together.

"It's always the weirdos that get together, weirdos always attract to other weirdos," Wells joked.

"And you're like, 'How did this happen?' And they're like, 'Ah, I guess it works.' It's so funny because everyone always comes into that show thinking like, 'so and so would be great [together.]'"

But Wells pointed out, "It never works out that way, and I think that's what's great about the show is that you never really know what's coming."

Wells gushed about how filming the show was "so much fun."

"And yeah, we do some weird stuff. Like, a couple years ago, I did a lot of puppetry for some reason, and weird stuff like that is coming back," Wells said.

Wells also told Entertainment Tonight in August that this will also be the "sexiest" season of Bachelor in Paradise ever.

"Everyone's in the best shape they've ever been in, they are ready for the beach, and this season is the sexiest season that we've ever had. I think everyone's gonna be excited about that," Wells said at the time.

And Bachelor in Paradise cast member Andrew Spencer previously told People how the show's eighth season was "life-changing" for him and "takes off at a high speed" that "doesn't stop."

Andrew shared how he never expected "any of what happened," adding, "It's just so different from The Bachelor [and] The Bachelorette."

Multiple cast members -- including Andrew and Serene Russell -- have already teased how it's going to be the "most dramatic" season yet.

Bachelor in Paradise will feature more episodes than ever before, airing twice weekly on Monday and Tuesday nights this Fall from 8-10PM ET/PT on ABC.

Last month, ABC announced its initial eighth-season cast of 19 former The Bachelor and The Bachelorette alums who will be looking for love on the beach in Mexico when Bachelor in Paradise returns.

The 19 Bachelor in Paradise cast members -- the largest cast in show history -- include Logan Palmer and Jacob Rapini from Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's The Bachelorette season.

Wells recently married actress Sarah Hyland, and he's currently promoting his new hosting gig on Hulu's Best in Dough.

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

