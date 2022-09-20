Wells AdamstoldUs Weekly that production tried "some things this year" they hadn't in the past.
"From where I sat, I loved it. Now, the cast did not like it very much," Wells, 38, admitted to the magazine.
"You'll see a lot of cast members be kind of angry at some of the things we throw at [them] this year, but it's a fun show and, you know, I guess it's a testament to, like, how much ABC believes in the show."
The show's first trailer that aired during The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All for Season 19 showedBachelor in Paradise host Jesse Palmer telling the cast "a shocking twist" was about to be unleashed and the women needed to "go pack your bags."
After the women's unexpected and abrupt exit from theBachelor in Paradise resort, the bachelorettes shouted over their hotel balcony, "F-ck you, Jesse Palmer!"
Wells, who initially competed on The Bachelorette's twelfth season starring JoJo Fletcher, said that while some of the new changes were unpopular, it's still the familiar show viewers have come to love.
"It's got all the things that everyone loves about Paradise," Wells teased.
"There's a lot of crabs. There's a lot of crying. There's a lot of, like, suitcases being dragged through the sand and then there's the things that everyone loves. There's the comedy, the makeout sessions, the Boom-Boom Room, [and] you know, the love at the end of it."
"Everyone's in the best shape they've ever been in, they are ready for the beach, and this season is the sexiest season that we've ever had. I think everyone's gonna be excited about that," Wells said at the time.
And Bachelor in Paradise cast member Andrew Spencer previously told People how the show's eighth season was "life-changing" for him and "takes off at a high speed" that "doesn't stop."