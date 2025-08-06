"I mean, I think everyone can relate, watching it back is such an interesting thing. I feel like you're watching it in real time and you have no idea these things happened," Bailey told Nick Viall during the Tuesday, August 5 episode of his "The Viall Files" podcast.
"I honestly think I was so focused on Bachelor in Paradise when I was there, I really wasn't thinking about watching it back later. It's definitely been hard to watch it back. I'm obviously not going to lie."
Bailey added, "It's been rough to watch this happen."
On Bachelor in Paradise's tenth season, Jeremy was hurt and felt betrayed when Bailey accepted a date with Andrew Spencer, and so Jeremy said he regretted not giving Susie his rose.
Jeremy therefore called Susie -- who had been eliminated from Paradise -- and asked her to come back and give their relationship another shot. Susie, however, declined his invitation to return to Paradise.
Jeremy therefore resumed dating Bailey, but footage kept showing him secretly pining for Susie.
"I understand the thoughts of doubt. I thought that was really hard to watch somebody doubt you when you know how you're feeling," Bailey admitted on "The Viall Files" podcast.
"But I also feel like, you know, I just have to be okay watching it back. I just have to be okay processing it because I remember how I felt in the moment, and I don't regret my feelings and how I was moving."
At one point, Jeremy hid in the corner of a hotel room -- seemingly believing he was off-camera -- and confided in Brian Autz that he really missed Susie and had made a mistake by letting her go.
"[Bailey's] a great girl, but I f-cked up not giving Susie the rose," Jeremy admitted, adding that he couldn't stop thinking about Susie.
"If she came back, I would give Susie the rose, and I'll just, like, propose to her on the spot."
Amid speculation frankenbiting had made Jeremy look bad, Brian recently confirmed on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast that the editing of his conversation with Jeremy about Susie was completely accurate.
But instead of bashing Jeremy, Bailey seemed to almost defend him.
Bailey explained to Nick that "not everything" that happened during filming is shown on Bachelor in Paradise.
"I honestly just have to be content with where I was [during Paradise] and focus on me and my feelings coming off of this episode. I'm just remembering how good our date was and things like that," Bailey explained.
"I feel like that's what I'm trying to keep in the back of my head. Also, it's such a short time. It seems like it was such a long time, but it's kind of a short amount of time and so you're really having to process those feelings."
Bailey, acknowledged, however, that she wishes Jeremy hadn't processed his feelings "out loud" toBachelor in Paradise cameras.
"But I have to be okay because I don't regret going on our date and all these things, you know what I mean?" Bailey said.
"I'm so glad I went on the date with Andrew. I wanted to make sure that whenever I left Paradise, I would leave with no regrets. If I didn't do as much as I could, I definitely would've had moments of doubt as well. I feel like those sneak up on you."
But Bailey noted, "It's hard to watch, no matter what."
Bailey said she wished Jeremy -- or at least her friends -- would've told her sooner about Jeremy's phone call to Susie.
"It does suck when everyone is in on something and you're not. That's really hard... That's what I'm processing right now is, like, the idea I was the last person to find out," Bailey confessed.
"It's hard. I think there is so much going on that sometimes you don't think that things are critical for people to know. It's also hard because we're in the beginning stages of getting to know each other and knowing each other deeper."
Bailey shared how her friends probably didn't tell her about the phone call because they thought she didn't want to know.
While Jeremy was talking to Brian about wanting to propose to Susie on Bachelor in Paradise, Bailey was shown gushing to Alexe Godin about how she was ready to profess her love to Jeremy and get engaged.
Brian said the fact Jeremy was lying to Bailey put a bad taste in his mouth and Bailey deserved to know the truth.
And Bachelor in Paradise previews have shown that Brian is going to drop the bombshell on Bailey soon.
"I wish that [Jeremy] would've told me. I wish that it obviously wasn't Brian," Bailey told Nick.
"I think Brian is a good person and I don't have anything against him, but yeah, obviously you want the person that you're involved with to tell you or you want the people who you are closest with to tell you. So yeah, it's a hard watch, no matter what," she concluded.
After his chat with Bailey, Nick and his other special guest of the day, The Bachelorette alum Rachel Recchia, both suspected that Bailey is still dating Jeremy and she wanted to protect him.
"That man had a gun to her head!" Rachel joked of Jeremy.
"Jeremy was in that room," Nick added.
"Oh -- I've never seen anyone defend a man who did her that dirty," Rachel noted.