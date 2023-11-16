"On reality TV, being open and vulnerable is tough. It shows that, like everyone else, we have missteps in life," Kat captioned photos of herself from her time on the ABC reality dating series.
"We are all genuine people, and I apologize if my actions on the show inadvertently hurt others. In the unfiltered lens of reality TV, where vulnerability is both a strength and a struggle, it's a reminder that as humans, we're bound to make mistakes along this unpredictable journey."
Kat continued in her statement how sharing your life with the world "takes a toll on our mental well-being." And so she called for "understanding and kindness" from others.
Kat went on to write that she calls for understanding and kindness "not as victims or villains, but as people on paths to figuring out our own stories."
She concluded, "Let's recognize our shared vulnerability as humans and encourage growth, learning, and understanding as we deal with our imperfections."
"Take accountability for your OWN immature and toxic actions rather than using general terms such as 'we' 'us' etc. It's just another one of your statements in an attempt to deflect your own sh-t. Some wise words you should acknowledge: 'It's me, hi, I'm the problem, its me.'"
Other Instagram users wrote how Olivia deserves an apology from Kat and that Kat "earned the villain title."
On the show, it appeared Kat pursued John Henry without any hesitation or remorse about how it was going to make Olivia feel.
Olivia was already falling for John Henry at that point, and so Olivia thought she had deserved a woman-to-woman conversation about Kat's intentions.
Yet another Bachelor in Paradise fan bashed Kat on her Instagram post by writing, "Still deflecting, stonewalling. SMH. If you want to apologize, take responsibility and do it in first-person singular."
Kat claimed on the podcast that she was never good friends with Olivia on the Paradise beach and so she didn't owe her any warning or explanation about her feelings for John Henry.
And Kat also insisted her relationship with John Henry naturally developed from what started out as an innocent friendship.
"In those initial moments, I was just, like, really intrigued by him, and I felt a weird attraction, and so it was very much a friendship -- we had become friends during his first few days on the beach," Kat recalled.
"So, I wasn't like, 'Okay, I'm talking to you because we're going to date tomorrow and you're going to be the person I like.' And he's very easy on the eyes! He's very fun to talk to, hang out with, and just look at in general. He would talk to me and I wouldn't remember what he said because he's just so attractive."
Kat thought John Henry's good looks were "insane" and how such a reaction to man has "never happened" to her before.
"I was like, 'What's going on?' So there were a lot of weird feelings coming up. I was just kind of going with it. I wasn't really having any intention or expectations or fantasies; it was just like, 'You're really cute and really fun to talk to,'" Kat explained.
"I saw how [Olivia] handled the [Kylee Russell and Will Urena] situation, and so I was like, 'I've had enough -- my fair share of drama.' But in general, I never wanted to disrespect her."
Kat insisted she'd never rub her connection with a guy in front of another woman's face "in a purposeful way" but it was difficult to avoid such a display in Paradise given the cast was hanging around each other all the time.
"But there were multiple times when I was like, 'I don't want to be doing this because I know she still likes him and I would never want to disrespect somebody.' I was a little worried how that was going to be accepted based on what I had seen thus far, if that makes sense," Kat told Joe and Serena.
When asked how she'd feel had she been in Olivia's shoes, if the roles were reversed, Kat claimed, "If I was in [Olivia's] position and I saw him talking to another girl after we had formed a connection, for me, I would never say that's the woman's fault."
Kat admitted her ego would be hurt but she'd just cut the guy loose.
"I would be like, 'Okay, you clearly like her, and my ego is hurt. I've got to go.' That's how I'd handle it. That's not to say that's right, but I just have too much of an ego. I wouldn't be able to [deal with that]," Kat said.
At the third Rose Ceremony of Bachelor in Paradise's ninth season, John Henry decided to give his rose to Kat.
Olivia thought she was going to be automatically eliminated as a result, and Kat felt pleased and relieved.
But Brayden Bowers -- who didn't have a match in Paradise due to Becca Serrano's sudden self-elimination -- ultimately chose to give Olivia his rose so that she could hopefully find love in Mexico.
Olivia recently gushed about Brayden's selfless act on Instagram, writing, "He has carried himself thus far with such poise and elegance. Everyone's true character has been shown in my opinion and for y'all to be able to see how genuine, kind hearted and selfless he is makes me so happy."
"To put your pain aside and be there for me was everything," she added.
"The true light and joy of the beach that deserves nothing but the best. I'll never forget that moment. Thanks for not giving up on me and not letting me go home. I'll love you forever Bray! Excited for everyone to see what's in store for you!"