Jessenia, however, concluded, "I said what I felt was necessary, and left #BachelorInParadise."
The social media marketer from San Antonio, TX, also added a red heart and a crab emoji to her Twitter post.
On Tuesday night's Bachelor in Paradise episode, Jessenia couldn't have fun at the 90s party because she felt jilted and rejected by Andrew, who was dancing and having a blast with Ency Abedin all night.
Jessenia said she had invested a lot of time and energy into her romance with Andrew, only to be cast aside when a beautiful newcomer (Ency) stepped on the beach.
Jessenia therefore questioned Andrew about his intentions for going on the show. She essentially accused him of bouncing from woman to woman and cutting loose before anything could get real or serious.
Andrew argued that he was looking for true love and dating around is the whole point of Paradise, but Jessenia believed he had treated the experience like a boys' vacation.
Ency attempted to interrupt Andrew and Jessenia's conversation twice, thinking that Andrew was giving Jessenia validation and reassurance.
However, Andrew was only letting down Jessenia gently.
"You want to know where my head is at? My heart is somewhere else. My heart is still with someone else... [Teddi Wright]," Andrew admitted to Jessenia.
"I could not get to a point where I felt anything crazy [with you]," Andrew told Jessenia. "I'm here for the right intentions."
The pair then left Paradise separately, but they both were in tears. Jessenia cried about how she always picks "the wrong guys" -- ones who aren't ready or don't know what they want -- and Andrew was upset he had lost what could've been a "powerful" love in the first four days of the show.
Earlier this week, Andrew slammed the editing of Bachelor in Paradise when it appeared he had accepted a date with Ency without talking to Jessenia about it first.
"I invested a lot in him, so where's our conversation to see where this is going instead of just him going on a date?" Jessenia vented on the show.
Based on what aired, it appeared Andrew only spoke to Jessenia about their relationship after the date -- and only to break up with her.
But Andrew tweeted, "The talk happened before I went on the date. Why would I change back into the same clothes after the date[?] lol."
Jessenia has also had problems with the show's editing.
As the November 14 episode aired, a fan tweeted, "Jessenia I'm sorry, but we didn't get to see ANY footage of you and Andrew, so we have no idea what your relationship was like #BachelorInParadise."
Jessenia replied to the tweet, "Which is why I won't blame the viewers if they don't get it."
The former Texas beauty queen added, "Providing zero context or backstory for y'all truly makes this entire scenario so random. It is what it is."
Jessenia also said the show made it look like she had tried to make a move on Tyler Norris by stealing him away from Brittany Galvin for a conversation after "The Split" twist. Jessenia assured fans that wasn't the case and she had no romantic interest in Tyler.
"Just having a friendly conversation with someone I literally never met," Jessenia tweeted late last month.
"I was happy to see Brittany in Paradise, and I heard nothing but good things about Tyler. We were all connected at some point too."
Bachelor in Paradise airs its Season 8 finale next week in a two-night event Monday and Tuesday at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.