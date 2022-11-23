On Bachelor in Paradise's Season 8 reunion on Tuesday night, which aired five months after the finale in Mexico taped, Victoria and Johnny revealed they had broken up and called off their engagement -- and Victoria was already in a new relationship with Greg, who competed on Katie Thurston's The Bachelorette season in 2021.
According to Victoria, she and Johnny ended their engagement three weeks after they got engaged in Mexico but there was some confusion and lingering communication for a little bit afterward, Us Weeklyreported.
But Johnny, who said he and Victoria broke up officially in mid-September, alleged that they were "in couple's counseling before she went to Italy" with Greg in late October. (Photos of Victoria and Greg surfaced on social media in the Fall while Bachelor in Paradise was still airing, prompting cheating rumors on Victoria's part).
Johnny therefore said it's hard for him to fathom how Victoria and Greg supposedly only got together romantically once his relationship with Victoria was truly over.
"I had my suspicions and I kind of thought that there was always something going on," Johnny, 26, told Us shortly after Bachelor in Paradise's reunion taped on November 4.
"And then it just makes you think, 'When did it start?' It's a weird feeling."
Johnny said Victoria moving on with Greg so quickly "sucked, for sure."
"It just kind of made me believe that anything she said didnâ€™t hold weight anymore," Justin noted.
Greg revealed on the reunion that when multiple fans had spotted them in Italy together in late October, that was actually their first official date.
And Victoria told BachelorNation.com that she and Greg had never even kissed before their trip to Europe together. Greg then asked Victoria to officially be his girlfriend on Halloween.
Victoria and Greg apparently met at Governor's Ball in 2021 and became friends. Johnny told Us that the pair later reconnected at a party with fellow members of Bachelor Nation.
"I was not there at the party. I just know everything kind of changed after that day," Johnny claimed.
On the Bachelor in Paradise reunion, Victoria said her relationship with Johnny fell apart when he allegedly called her "a f-cking c-nt" and criticized her womanhood since she doesn't cook or clean. Victoria said she had to get out of the relationship because she wasn't happy.
Johnny, on the other hand, said he thought they were working their issues out in therapy when times were tough. Johnny therefore said Victoria's interactions with Greg behind his back were emotional cheating at a minimum.
Johnny shared how he and Victoria simply "came out of Paradise on the wrong foot" and things went downhill from there.
"And we ended up just fighting a lot and we just had a lot of differences and I think we were missing each other," Johnny explained of the demise of his relationship post-show.
"I think we were on two different levels, so I want to say [the] majority of that was why we did split. And then I think this whole other person came into her life and it was, like, it just persuaded on why we shouldn't be working on things, but for the most part, it was pretty mutual."
"I think that kind of put everything to bed for me and there was no more wondering and doubts... So I'm glad we got to talk and I'm glad I got to wish her well, because that's all I really want," Johnny concluded.
Victoria told Us that Johnny was probably confused about where they stood because after they called off their engagement in September, "there was a possibility for us to potentially work toward something."
"Breakups are confusing, right?" Victoria said. "I mean we all know that. I'd be crazy to say that I cut off communication completely [right away]."
Although Johnny appeared devastated on the reunion, Victoria and Greg flaunted their connection and giggled about their relationship and the fact they got matching "Ciao" tattoos while in Italy.
"No one has to understand it or get it, and that's okay. But everyone can hate us if they f-cking want," Victoria told fans. "I don't give two sh-ts because I've got this m-therf-cker."
Victoria said Greg may be moving from New York City to Nashville to be with her in the near future.