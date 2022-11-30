"You said, 'You don't cook, you don't clean -- what do you provide to a relationship as a woman?'" Victoria told Johnny.
Johnny insisted that's not something he would say and the conversation "did not go down like that" because he was just joking around with her at the time, but Victoria disagreed.
Johnny clarified what actually went down, from his perspective, during a recent episode of "The Ben and Ashley I: Almost Famous Podcast."
"It's honestly so stupid," Johnny told Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti when asked to explain the time, place and tone in which that conversation about cooking and cleaning was had.
"It's, like, how is this so turned around? It was literally just a joke because she hates to cook and clean."
Johnny revealed he actually loves cooking and cleaning.
"So, you know, it's just like someone cooks and someone cleans. If someone cleans, [the other person] cooks. So I was like, 'If I'm going to cook and clean, what are you going to do?'" Johnny claimed.
"It was nothing like, 'What are you going to do in a relationship?' You don't have to cook and clean, this is the 21st century! Who gives a sh-t!"
Ashley, trying to nail down the exact comment Victoria had found offensive, asked in a playful manner, "So you were basically just like, 'So you don't cook, you don't clean -- so what do you bring to the table, girl?!' Was it like that?"
"No," Johnny immediately responded.
Johnny went on to explain, "It was pretty much just joking and laughing at the same time we were talking about it. I think it kind of just in a way did hurt her a little bit, because like I said, she hates to cook and clean."
"She would call me up and be like, 'I don't cook or clean, so is that going to work for you?' And I was like, 'Yes, that's fine. I don't care.' And I think it just kind of got [misconstrued]."
Johnny suggested Victoria was reaching and trying to blame him for the demise of their relationship because her "back was against the wall" amid cheating allegations with Greg. (Pictures of Greg and Victory in Italy together surfaced online in late October).
"I think the accusations really just got under her skin. I think she just threw out whatever she could," Johnny said.
Johnny shared how in his big Italian family, if his grandparents are cooking, the whole house is cleaning -- but that doesn't mean he expected Victoria to chip in.
"Personally, I love to cook. It's what I do. And cleaning is very therapeutic for me, so I don't mind. My wife is going to be a happy gal," Johnny concluded.
"I was surprised by a lot at the reunion. For her to go as low as she did and bring up arguments that we had in private, it became a bit of a 'he said,' 'she said' situation," Johnny said.
Bachelor in Paradise's reunion taped on November 4 and aired five months after Johnny proposed marriage to Victoria on the finale, which filmed in Mexico in June.
Victoria was already in a new relationship with Greg Grippo, who competed on Katie Thurston's The Bachelorette season in 2021.
According to Victoria, she and Johnny ended their engagement a few weeks after Johnny's proposal. But Johnny has said in post-show press that he and Victoria didn't officially break up until mid-September.
Johnny also claimed the pair was still in communication and attended therapy up until Victoria's trip to Italy in late October with Greg.
Rumors therefore swirled Victoria had cheated on Johnny, but Greg said on the reunion his first date with Victoria wasn't until they met up in Rome late last month.
And Victoria, who insisted there was "no crossover" between relationships, told Us Weekly that Greg asked her to be his girlfriend on Halloween.
As for what went wrong between Johnny and Victoria after being so in love and smitten with each other in Paradise, Johnny said they began fighting all the time once they returned to the real world.
Johnny said his stint on The Bachelorette upset Victoria and played "a huge role" in their split, and he also said they were on "two different levels" in terms of their lifestyles and what they need to be happy.
Meanwhile, Victoria and Greg flaunted their connection and giggled about their relationship and the fact they got matching "Ciao" tattoos while in Italy on the reunion.
"No one has to understand it or get it, and that's okay. But everyone can hate us if they f-cking want," Victoria told fans. "I don't give two sh-ts because I've got this m-therf-cker."
Victoria and Greg -- who spent Thanksgiving together -- recently shared with Us that Greg may be moving from New York City to Nashville to be with her in the near future and they are both taking the relationship very seriously.
Victoria said she still wants to be a wife and start a family, and she believes Greg is on the same page.