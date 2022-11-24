"I was surprised by a lot at the reunion. For her to go as low as she did and bring up arguments that we had in private, it became a bit of a 'he said,' 'she said' situation," Johnny told BachelorNation.com.
On Bachelor in Paradise's Season 8 reunion on Tuesday night, Victoria said her relationship with Johnny fell apart when he allegedly called her "a f-cking c-nt" and criticized her womanhood since she doesn't cook or clean. Victoria said she had to get out of the relationship because she wasn't happy.
But Johnny claimed on the reunion, "We both know that's not something I would say, and it did not go down like that."
Victoria argued that's exactly what he said, but Johnny said he was just joking around about the cooking and cleaning thing. Johnny insisted he'd never "demean" a person or a woman like that.
"I don't say things like that," Johnny told BachelorNation.com.
"For me, that all felt like a low blow. I think she said that stuff because she was nervous, but I just really didn't want us to go there."
Rumors therefore swirled Victoria cheated on Johnny, and then Victoria and Greg went public with their relationship when Greg left a flirty comment on Victoria's Instagram in late October and then The Bachelor alum Nick Viall posted a TikTok video of Victoria and Greg kissing in early November.
Before Victoria went to Italy and made her romance with Greg known, Johnny said he and his ex-fiancee were "very much civil" after their breakup.
"I wanted to go to the reunion and be honest saying things didn't work out between us because we were on different levels. That was it," Johnny explained to BachelorNation.com.
"We had good conversations and we left on good terms, but then she went public with Greg and rumors started coming out."
Johnny said Victoria had been truthful about her relationship with Greg.
"She told me what happened, but I was still skeptical about the whole situation," Johnny said, mainly referring to how Victoria has insisted she never cheated on Johnny.
As for what went wrong between Johnny and Victoria after being so in love and smitten with each other in Paradise, Johnny said they began fighting all the time once they returned to the real world.
"We very much weren't working out. We were on two different levels. She is used to a lifestyle that I wasn't there for yet," Johnny said. "She seemed to need more and it wasn't supposed to work out right now."
The Florida realtor appeared devastated at the reunion, but he said he's ready to let Victoria go and move forward with his life.
"As much as things didn't end great for us at the reunion, Victoria did teach me a lot and I do have respect for her. I really do wish her all the best... I'm ready to put it behind me," Johnny concluded.
Victoria and Greg flaunted their connection on the reunion and giggled about their relationship and the fact they got matching "Ciao" tattoos while in Italy.
"No one has to understand it or get it, and that's okay. But everyone can hate us if they f-cking want," Victoria told fans. "I don't give two sh-ts because I've got this m-therf-cker."
Victoria shared with Us Weekly that Greg may be moving from New York City to Nashville to be with her in the near future and they are both taking the relationship very seriously.
Victoria said she still wants to be a wife and start a family, and she believes Greg is on the same page.