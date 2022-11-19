Andrew proceeded to test the dating waters with Brittany Galvin, Jessenia Cruz and Ency Abedin, but he ultimately quit Paradise because he felt a big piece of his heart was still with Teddi and he needed clarity from that relationship.
Andrew revealed that he actually reached out to Teddi after filming, seeking closure, during the latest episode of the "Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation" podcast co-hosted by Mike Johnson and Bryan Abasolo.
Andrew said he and Teddi shared a couple of texts but no serious conversation was had.
"I just want to be friends at the end of the day," Andrew told Mike and Bryan, adding how he wants Teddi in his life and would like to be there for her as an ally.
And so when asked if there's potential to reconcile and be romantically involved again down the road, Andrew admitted, "I don't think I would ever reach out to her again."
"I think I did that and that was it," Andrew noted.
"But if I ever [saw] her in an organic place and we have a couple chats, I guarantee I would be a lot better than I was on the beach. I'd be a lot smoother and I'd definitely shoot my shot again."
But Andrew clarified on the podcast that "there's no way" he'd reach out to Teddi again "over social media or texts."
"It would be coming from her [at a later time] if she felt the need to," Andrew confirmed.
When Andrew and Teddi dated during the first several days of Bachelor in Paradise's eighth season, he appeared very nervous and tongue-tied.
While the couple felt chemistry and enjoyed a date together in Paradise, it seemed their conversation was lacking.
Teddi then confessed something was "missing" for her, and instead of dating other men in Paradise, she simply chose to leave the show on her own terms.
Andrew acknowledged it was very difficult to get over Teddi on the show, which didn't air footage of him "sulking" around the beach or receiving constant pep-talks from his boys.
Andrew confessed that the end of his romance with Teddi felt like "a real-life breakup" and he was essentially never the same again on the show.
"Once I get dumped, I'm [usually] like, 'Alright, next thing!' But I was like, 'I don't think we got the shot we really wanted to,'" Andrew lamented.
"And so I just couldn't get it out of my head. I just felt like I wasn't at my best. I don't think that environment was for us or was the best for us."
Andrew pointed out, however, that it's possible Teddi simply wasn't interested in him.
ADVERTISEMENT
"She could've very well been not interested. But for me, I just felt like in different circumstances, maybe a different date, just any little thing where I can go off substance... we could've had a different path," Andrew explained.
"But at the same time, I don't think she likes being in those situations, and that's fine."
Shortly after Teddi's unexpected departure aired on Bachelor in Paradise, Teddi took to Instagram and wrote how she's proud of herself for "leaving environments that are cruel to me [and] the people around me."
Teddi also expressed pride in having stuck to her "boundaries" no matter how many times "people in authority" have tried "to cross them."
Andrew said there's "nothing" he could do about Teddi wanting out of their relationship and out of Paradise.
"All I could do was try to find something with this person who I wanted to find something with since the [start]. So that was really tough," he noted.
Bachelor in Paradise's Season 8 reunion was filmed on November 4 and will air on ABC on Tuesday, November 22 at 8PM ET/PT.
While Andrew seems somewhat hopeful Teddi may come back to him one day, he said he is currently single and focusing on himself. In fact, Andrew boasted that he's in "the best shape" of his life right now.
"I'm feeling 100 percent right now. I am single, man. I am ready to go full on with the bachelor life," Andrew said.
"I was always looking over my shoulder, preparing to do the Paradise thing. I didn't want any mishaps or slip-ups... I wanted to get to Paradise and do it right, so I wasn't going around and talking to a bunch of girls and stuff."
The pro football player added, "So now I've done everything I needed to do with the franchise."
On the latest episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Jessenia questioned Andrew's intentions for going on the show and whether he was truly interested in finding love.
ADVERTISEMENT
Jessenia said she had invested a lot of heart and energy into her romance with Andrew, only to be cast aside when a beautiful newcomer, Ency Abedin, stepped on the beach. Jessenia accused Andrew of going from woman to woman and cutting loose before anything could get real or serious.
Andrew argued that he was looking for true love and dating around is the whole point of Paradise, but Jessenia believed he had treated the whole experience like a boys' vacation.
"You want to know where my head is at? My heart is somewhere else. My heart is still with someone else... Teddi," Andrew admitted to Jessenia, admitting that he "tried" to move on from Teddi but couldn't.
"I could not get to a point where I felt anything crazy [with you]. I'm here for the right intentions."
Although Ency begged and pleaded for Andrew to stay with her in Paradise, he chose to leave the show, saying he had "nothing" left.
In his final words, Andrew cried about how he had lost what could've been a "powerful" love with Teddi in the first several days of filming the show.
Andrew took to Instagram on Wednesday after his exit aired on Bachelor in Paradise and wrote, "Everyone has a heart break song. Jam out to it, but keep moving forward. Thankful to the women for the chance at love. All of you showed me soo much grace. Always hopeful."