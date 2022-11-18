Bachelor in Paradise bachelor Andrew Spencer has broken his silence following his emotional departure from the show's eighth season.

ADVERTISEMENT
On Tuesday night's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Andrew chose to quit the show after a tough night at the Sadie Hawkins dance.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Not only did Jessenia Cruz question his intentions for going on the show and whether he was truly interested in finding love, but Ency Abedin also scolded Andrew for giving Jessenia too much attention.

Despite Ency begging and pleading for Andrew to stay, Andrew realized his heart still belonged to Teddi Wright, from whom he needed clarity, and there was "nothing left" for him in Paradise.

"Everyone has a heart break song. Jam out to it, but keep moving forward," Andrew captioned a series of photos Wednesday on Instagram.

"Thankful to the women for the chance at love," Andrew added, referring to Teddi, Brittany Galvin, Jessenia, and Ency.

"All of you showed me soo much grace. Always hopeful," the pro football player concluded.

Andrew posted two modeling photos as well as a video of himself wearing a wig and lip syncing a song.

"I'm so into you... I just want you to take me where you are," Andrew mouthed of the song lyrics in his video.

Comments from Bachelor Nation poured in, including a message from his cousin Clay Harbor, who wrote, "Andrew for Bachelor."

Thomas Jacobs commented, "Last slide caught me at the HIGHEST levels of off guard."

Rodney Mathews wrote, "The people's champ," and Michael Allio added, "Been one hell of a ride fella. It's been a pleasure."

Victoria Fuller also gushed, "Luv u Andrew."

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)  

On the latest Bachelor in Paradise episode, Jessenia couldn't have fun at the 90s party because she felt jilted and rejected by Andrew, who was dancing and having a blast with Ency all night.

Jessenia said she had invested a lot of time and energy into her romance with Andrew, only to be cast aside when a beautiful newcomer (Ency) stepped on the beach.

Jessenia therefore questioned Andrew about what he wanted to get out of the show. She accused him of "skirting by" and going from woman to woman, cutting loose before anything could get real or serious.

Andrew argued that he was looking for true love and dating around is the whole point of Paradise, but Jessenia believed he had treated the whole experience like a boys' vacation.

Ency attempted to interrupt Andrew and Jessenia's conversation twice, thinking that Andrew was giving Jessenia validation and reassurance.

However, Andrew was only trying to let down Jessenia gently.

ADVERTISEMENT
"You want to know where my head is at? My heart is somewhere else. My heart is still with someone else... Teddi," Andrew admitted to Jessenia.

Andrew said he "tried" to move on from Teddi by dating other women but it didn't work and he needed clarity from that breakup earlier in the season.

"I could not get to a point where I felt anything crazy [with you]," Andrew told Jessenia. "I'm here for the right intentions."

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

The pair then left Paradise separately, but they both were in tears.

Jessenia cried about how she always picks "the wrong guys" -- ones who aren't ready or don't know what they want -- and Andrew was upset he had lost what could've been a "powerful" love in the first several days of filming the show.

Earlier this week, Andrew slammed the editing of Bachelor in Paradise when it appeared he had accepted a date with Ency without talking to Jessenia about it first.

"I invested a lot in him, so where's our conversation to see where this is going instead of just him going on a date?" Jessenia vented on the show.

Based on what aired, it appeared Andrew only spoke to Jessenia about their relationship after the date -- and only to break up with her.

But Andrew tweeted, "The talk happened before I went on the date. Why would I change back into the same clothes after the date[?] lol."

Jessenia has also had problems with the show's editing this season, complaining about how Bachelor in Paradise has provided "zero context" for why she was so upset after The Bachelorette 17 alum broke up with her.

Jessenia also said the show made it seem like she was trying to steal Tyler Norris away from Brittany Galvin after "The Split" twist when she really just wanted "a friendly conversation" and was also "happy to see Brittany in Paradise."

Bachelor in Paradise airs its Season 8 finale next week in a two-night event Monday and Tuesday at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.

ADVERTISEMENT
RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!


About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

BACHELOR IN PARADISE - SEASON 8
BACHELOR IN PARADISE SPOILERS
MORE BACHELOR IN PARADISE - SEASON 8 NEWS