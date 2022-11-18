On the latest Bachelor in Paradise episode, Jessenia couldn't have fun at the 90s party because she felt jilted and rejected by Andrew, who was dancing and having a blast with Ency all night.
Jessenia said she had invested a lot of time and energy into her romance with Andrew, only to be cast aside when a beautiful newcomer (Ency) stepped on the beach.
Jessenia therefore questioned Andrew about what he wanted to get out of the show. She accused him of "skirting by" and going from woman to woman, cutting loose before anything could get real or serious.
Andrew argued that he was looking for true love and dating around is the whole point of Paradise, but Jessenia believed he had treated the whole experience like a boys' vacation.
Ency attempted to interrupt Andrew and Jessenia's conversation twice, thinking that Andrew was giving Jessenia validation and reassurance.
However, Andrew was only trying to let down Jessenia gently.
"You want to know where my head is at? My heart is somewhere else. My heart is still with someone else... Teddi," Andrew admitted to Jessenia.
Andrew said he "tried" to move on from Teddi by dating other women but it didn't work and he needed clarity from that breakup earlier in the season.
"I could not get to a point where I felt anything crazy [with you]," Andrew told Jessenia. "I'm here for the right intentions."
The pair then left Paradise separately, but they both were in tears.
Jessenia cried about how she always picks "the wrong guys" -- ones who aren't ready or don't know what they want -- and Andrew was upset he had lost what could've been a "powerful" love in the first several days of filming the show.
Earlier this week, Andrew slammed the editing of Bachelor in Paradise when it appeared he had accepted a date with Ency without talking to Jessenia about it first.
"I invested a lot in him, so where's our conversation to see where this is going instead of just him going on a date?" Jessenia vented on the show.
Based on what aired, it appeared Andrew only spoke to Jessenia about their relationship after the date -- and only to break up with her.
But Andrew tweeted, "The talk happened before I went on the date. Why would I change back into the same clothes after the date[?] lol."
Jessenia also said the show made it seem like she was trying to steal Tyler Norris away from Brittany Galvin after "The Split" twist when she really just wanted "a friendly conversation" and was also "happy to see Brittany in Paradise."
Bachelor in Paradise airs its Season 8 finale next week in a two-night event Monday and Tuesday at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.