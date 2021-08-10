Bachelor in Paradise has officially announced nearly a dozen more Season 7 cast members, including former The Bachelorette star Becca Kufrin as well as Bachelor in Paradise returnees Kendall Long, Tia Booth and Demi Burnett.

ABC aired an extended preview of Bachelor in Paradise's upcoming season at the conclusion of The Bachelorette's three-hour finale event for Season 17 on Monday night.

The four-minute promo provided fans with a sneak peek of what's to come on Bachelor in Paradise this summer and unveiled at least 10 familiar faces from the franchise whom ABC had yet to formally announce.

The trailer also teased some storylines that will play out when Season 7 premieres Monday, August 16 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.

In addition to Becca, Demi, Kendall and Tia, Bachelor in Paradise clearly revealed that The Bachelor alums Pieper James, Chelsea Vaughn, and Mykenna Dorn will all appear on the spinoff.

The preview also shows The Bachelorette alums Thomas Jacobs, Riley Christian, and Chris Conran will give dating in Paradise a shot.

ABC previously announced the following female Bachelor in Paradise cast members, most of whom were also featured in the promo: Abigail Heringer, Deandra Kanu, Jessenia Cruz, Kelsey Weier, Mari Pepin-Solis, Maurissa Gunn, Natasha Parker, Serena Chew, Serena Pitt, Tahzjuan Hawkins, Tammy Ly, Victoria Larson, and Victoria Paul.

ABC also revealed last month the following The Bachelorette bachelors will be shown looking for love in Mexico: Aaron Clancy, Brendan Morais, Connor Brennan, Ivan Hall, James Bonsall, Joe Amabile, Karl Smith, Kenny Braasch, Noah Erb, and Tre Cooper.

Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone initially reported in June that many of the cast members mentioned above would be starring on Bachelor in Paradise this summer, and he also wrote in his blog that Alayah Benavidez, Alana Milne, Alexa Caves, Chasen Nick, Joe Park, Demar Jackson, and Ed Waisbrot had flown to the Mexico resort and may be featured on the show as well.

On Monday night's Bachelor in Paradise preview, Joe and Serena P. kiss on a daybed on the beach.

When Joe's ex-girlfriend Kendall -- who found love with Joe on Bachelor in Paradise's fifth season -- arrives, he asks, "Why did you come here?" She then responds, "Why did you come here?"

After Kendall and Joe appear to hug and share an emotional moment, Joe laments to the cameras, "Kendall is absolutely trying to stop this," before footage flashes to Serena P. crying.

Becca is also shown flirting and smiling while on a date with Thomas, who came across as a villain on Katie Thurston's The Bachelorette season.

"I can't stop smiling," the Season 14 The Bachelorette star admits.

And Season 16 The Bachelorette alum Kenny B., a boyband manager, appears to be a hot commodity in Paradise.

"We're already almost naked," Tia tells the buff bachelor.

"I arrived naked," Kenny jokes.

And Kenny is later shown making out with Demi, who previously competed on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor and is a Bachelor in Paradise veteran.

"I'm trying to go to that boom-boom room with Kenny!" Demi says.

It appears Mari also takes interest in Kenny and accuses Demi of "backstabbing" her.

"These poor girls -- I'm going to steal all their men!" Demi boasts, before a clip is shown of Demi also making out with Brendan from Tayshia Adams' season of The Bachelorette.

A couple of cute romantic connections also appear to spark.

Ivan, a fan favorite from The Bachelorette's sixteenth season, tells Jessenia from Matt James' The Bachelor season that she made his heart "skip a beat," and memorable faces Noah and Abigail hit it off and cuddle in a hammock.

And of course there will be tears and drama!

Serena P., for example, reveals in a confessional that The Bachelorette 17 rivals Aaron and Thomas are "ready to fight!"

"I deserve some respect," Aaron tells Thomas on the beach.

"Don't f-ck with me!" Thomas replies.

Bachelor in Paradise bartender and "master of ceremonies" Wells Adams recently admitted he was "shocked" by some of the "twists and turns" that will unfold on Season 7.

"I know everyone always says, 'This is going to be the most dramatic season ever,' and I think people are maybe a little bit tired of hearing that," Wells, 37, told Us Weekly in July.

"So I won't say those words, but hey, listen, this is my fifth season doing Paradise. I've been on a lot of episodes of this show, and I will say that this one might be my favorite one that we've done. You get everything."

And Joe teased last month during an episode of his Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast that Bachelor in Paradise's new season is "insane" and "a lot different" from his first time on the spinoff with Kendall, whom he split from in February 2020.

"It's almost was like every day got more and more intense," Joe recalled.

Following Chris Harrison's permanent departure from The Bachelor franchise after his racism controversy earlier this year, Bachelor in Paradise will be hosted by a rotating group of celebrity guest hosts: actor and comedian David Spade, former NSYNC boyband member Lance Bass, rapper Lil Jon, actor Tituss Burgess.

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

