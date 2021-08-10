The four-minute promo provided fans with a sneak peek of what's to come on Bachelor in Paradise this summer and unveiled at least 10 familiar faces from the franchise whom ABC had yet to formally announce.
The trailer also teased some storylines that will play out when Season 7 premieres Monday, August 16 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.
It appears Mari also takes interest in Kenny and accuses Demi of "backstabbing" her.
"These poor girls -- I'm going to steal all their men!" Demi boasts, before a clip is shown of Demi also making out with Brendan from Tayshia Adams' season of The Bachelorette.
A couple of cute romantic connections also appear to spark.
Ivan, a fan favorite from The Bachelorette's sixteenth season, tells Jessenia from Matt James' The Bachelor season that she made his heart "skip a beat," and memorable faces Noah and Abigail hit it off and cuddle in a hammock.
And of course there will be tears and drama!
Serena P., for example, reveals in a confessional that The Bachelorette 17 rivals Aaron and Thomas are "ready to fight!"
"I deserve some respect," Aaron tells Thomas on the beach.
"I know everyone always says, 'This is going to be the most dramatic season ever,' and I think people are maybe a little bit tired of hearing that," Wells, 37, told Us Weekly in July.
"So I won't say those words, but hey, listen, this is my fifth season doing Paradise. I've been on a lot of episodes of this show, and I will say that this one might be my favorite one that we've done. You get everything."