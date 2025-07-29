Bachelor in Paradise alums Sam McKinney and Alli Jo Hinkes have confirmed their relationship and gone Instagram official.

Sam took to Instagram on Monday, July 28 and posted several photos of himself posing with Alli Jo at a bar.

In the photos, Sam and Alli Jo were embracing, laughing and kissing.

And in the final snapshot, Alli Jo was rocking a hat with Sam's famous slogan "Keep the Main Thing, the Main Thing" written across it.

"Sometimes... You just gotta do it your damn self. Be a force and #StayRelentless," the 28-year-old contractor from Myrtle Beach, SC, captioned the carousel.

Sam tagged Alli Jo, who commented on the post, "Didn't need a beach to find my paradise. Main thing energy baby!"

Bachelor Nation also celebrated the good news, including The Bachelor franchise host Jesse Palmer.

"It happened?!?!?" Jesse commented.

Juliana Pasquarosa wrote, "The main thing is officially the main thing bb."

Susie Evans gushed, "Crying in the club over here. Love this for yall."

And Kathy Swarts quipped, "If you want something done the right way, do it yourself."

Sam and Alli Jo sparked speculation they're dating earlier this month after neither person found love on Bachelor in Paradise's tenth season.

Sam had posted a photo via Instagram Stories in which a woman's hand with a red manicure was holding up a frozen margarita.

Sam could be seen in the background of the photo, which he set to "Stolen Dance" by Milky Chance.

Alli Jo, for her part, had posted a photo of herself holding a pink and white cake that read, "Paradise was just the beginning," on her own Instagram Stories.

Alli Jo was noticeably sporting red finger nail polish at the party, which appeared to match the hand in Sam's post.

Alli Jo also captioned her upload, "Keep the main thing the main thing."

Sam was eliminated during the first Rose Ceremony of Bachelor in Paradise's tenth season, and Alli Jo was rejected at the second Rose Ceremony.

The pair never crossed paths on Bachelor in Paradise, but they apparently found each other in the real world.

Sam -- who had competed on Jenn Tran's The Bachelorette season in 2024 -- had joined the Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 cast hoping to meet Alli Jo from The Bachelor's 29th season, which wrapped on ABC in March.

Serena Pitt, who co-hosts the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast with her husband Joe Amabile, had asked Sam to share which women were at the top of his list when entering Paradise.

"Okay, so there was only one, and it was Alli Jo from [Grant Ellis]' season," Sam revealed during the July 1 episode.

But Sam claimed he had never reached out to the 30-year-old boxing trainer from Manalapan, NJ.

"After my season of The Bachelorette, I didn't reach out to anybody because you don't know what people think about you. Some people can see it's reality TV, but there are some people who can't see past that and think, 'This guy is the world's biggest piece of sh-t,'" Sam explained.

"And if I saw what you saw on TV, I would agree with you. I understand it, but that's also not me."

Sam elaborated, "But [Alli Jo] was somebody who -- we spoke a little bit before Paradise and she was just super sweet and stuff. I thought, 'That would be a great girl to go meet out there.'"

Serena said she "could see" Sam and Alli Jo together, but Joe admitted, "Really? I can't."

"That's not what I would've [predicted]," Joe confessed. "She's seems like a feisty New Jersey girl and you are..."

"Do you picture him with a sweet southern belle?" Serena interjected.

"I mean, that just makes a little more sense to me," Joe replied.

Joe explained to Sam, "Because you are from South Carolina, or you live in South Carolina, and you have more of a mellow tone to you. But hey, opposites attract!"

Sam laughed and pointed out, "People don't know me as well as they think they do. And honestly, the feistiness was something that I liked."

Sam elaborated, "Honestly, I want somebody who can -- usually I stay in my place about 90 percent of the time. But if I ever decide to wander off the beaten path, I need somebody who will smack me with a stick and say, 'Hey! Straighten up a little bit!'"

Sam acknowledged how there needs to be "a balance" in a healthy relationship.

"I want my partner to have her voice and understand that what she says is important, whether that's telling me to straighten up or hold her hand or whatever it is," Sam shared at the time.

"It's just one of those things where I want the feistiness because that's also me to an extent."

On Bachelor in Paradise's tenth season, Sam went on a date with Jess Edwards but she decided to pursue a romance with Spencer Conley instead.

And Alli Jo was interested in Dale Moss, but he chose to continue wooing Katherine "Kat" Izzo.

Both Alli Jo and Sam were probably hoping for a redemption edit on Bachelor in Paradise, but their journeys in Costa Rica were short-lived.

Alli Jo memorably got caught up in drama with Zoe McGrady on Grant Ellis' season of The Bachelor.

Grant eliminated Alli Jo during the third Rose Ceremony of his season.

"It really sucks. It sucks to feel rejected when you put yourself out there and when someone is asking you to be vulnerable, and I had done just that," Alli Jo cried in her final words on the show.

"I thought I was building a connection with him; obviously he didn't see it. But it really sucks."

As for Sam, he and Jenn had a hot and heavy physical connection on The Bachelorette's 21st season last year, and Sam professed his love very early on, which rubbed Jenn's other bachelors the wrong way.

When Jenn pressed Sam for specifics on why he loved her, Sam was "dismissive," according to Jenn, and spoke in generalities about appreciating her and wanting "a ferocious" love.

Since Sam didn't seem to understand Jenn or have much depth in their relationship, she decided that she couldn't take him seriously.

Jenn ultimately eliminated Sam before the sixth Rose Ceremony of the season, and Sam, capping off his portrayal as a villain, vented in his final words: "The energy that [Jenn] brought was very dull. It's not my fault."

Jenn later chose to get engaged to Devin Strader on The Bachelorette's Season 21 finale, but they broke up before the After the Final Rose special aired on ABC.

Jenn previously claimed that Devin had slowly ghosted her and then dumped her in a brief phone call, and Devin went on to release personal text messages with Jenn on social media in attempt to share his "truth" and side of the story.

"[Sam] went after Devin," Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams recalled on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast before the show premiered its tenth season.

"[But Sam] was kind of right about Devin! He wasn't wrong, and I feel like he got roasted for kind of being right... I think he deserves a little bit of, like, a different experience."

Wells was therefore rooting for Sam to have a redemptive edit and possibly find love in Paradise.

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

