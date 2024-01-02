But Olivia was giving friendship vibes when she commented on Tanner's New Year's Instagram posting.
Tanner posted photos of himself lounging on a couch and wrote, "2023, you were too good to me. I'm so grateful that life took me down this path to new friendships, opportunities, and places that I'll never forget. Ready for an even better 2024. Let's get it."
RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW
"It's one of those weird borderline things. It could definitely be friendship and it could definitely be them together," Ashley said on the Wednesday, December 27 episode of their "Almost Famous" podcast.
"There is one [picture] where Tanner is picking up Olivia and carrying her like a baby. It's just not happening, that's my thought."
And Ben said he only had one comment about the two "very attractive" and "very single" people.
The former The Bachelor star said it's probably likely Olivia and Tanner explored things.
"I would just imagine, if I'm an attractive person and the other person is attractive and I'm single and we're friends, I would just think something would be sparked. I don't know that many people in my life at 34-years-old -- guys, at least, that have really tight just girl-friends," Ben said.
ADVERTISEMENT
"Maybe Bachelor Nation's different, or maybe, I'm wrong."
Bachelor in Paradise's ninth-season finale aired in December 2023. Neither Olivia or Tanner left the show in a relationship or with a promising connection.