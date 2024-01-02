Bachelor in Paradise alums Olivia Lewis and Tanner Courtad have sparked dating rumors by posting cozy photos on social media.

Olivia and Tanner, who both appeared on Bachelor in Paradise's ninth season last year, have either become good friends since the show or have connected on a romantic level in the real world.

In a joint Instagram posting on Friday, December 29, Olivia and Tanner wrote, "They say a picture's worth a thousand words..we just gave you 8000 you're welcome."

In the photos, Tanner had his arms wrapped around Olivia, and they looked cozy posing for several photos together in Cleveland, OH. The pair also apparently dined at a restaurant together.

Comments rolled in from fans and celebrities speculating whether the Bachelor in Paradise alums are romantically involved.

Olivia and Tanner's apparent friendship-turned-PDA has confused many social media users.

Social media blogger Zachary Reality commented, "Babeee we need confirmation yes or no."

Another person pleaded, "Liv babe, I can't tell if this is a soft launch or not."

But one fan pointed out, "All of these pics from last few weeks appear to be from the same day... Def think just friends but trying to mess with everyone and get some attention."

And Bachelor in Paradise alum Eliza Isichei commented, "Immaculate vibes."

But Olivia was giving friendship vibes when she commented on Tanner's New Year's Instagram posting.

Tanner posted photos of himself lounging on a couch and wrote, "2023, you were too good to me. I'm so grateful that life took me down this path to new friendships, opportunities, and places that I'll never forget. Ready for an even better 2024. Let's get it."

Olivia commented, "2024 is gonna be your year!! Can't wait to watch you crush it!!"

Bachelor Nation's Ashley Iaconetti and Ben Higgins also shared their opinions on the possible new couple.

"It's one of those weird borderline things. It could definitely be friendship and it could definitely be them together," Ashley said on the Wednesday, December 27 episode of their "Almost Famous" podcast.

"There is one [picture] where Tanner is picking up Olivia and carrying her like a baby. It's just not happening, that's my thought."

And Ben said he only had one comment about the two "very attractive" and "very single" people.

The former The Bachelor star said it's probably likely Olivia and Tanner explored things.

"I would just imagine, if I'm an attractive person and the other person is attractive and I'm single and we're friends, I would just think something would be sparked. I don't know that many people in my life at 34-years-old -- guys, at least, that have really tight just girl-friends," Ben said.

"Maybe Bachelor Nation's different, or maybe, I'm wrong."

Bachelor in Paradise's ninth-season finale aired in December 2023. Neither Olivia or Tanner left the show in a relationship or with a promising connection.

Tanner, who found fame when he competed on Charity Lawson's The Bachelorette season, dated Kat Izzo, Davia Bunch, and Rachel Recchia in Paradise. He also made a move on Jess Girod, although their attraction to each other never became something serious.

Olivia appeared on Zach Shallcross' The Bachelor season.

While on the beach in Mexico, Olivia dated Will Urena, John Henry Spurlock, and Michael Barbour.

Olivia memorably lost John Henry to Kat and the women had a heated altercation during filming. John Henry ultimately proposed marriage to Kat, but the couple has since split up.

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

