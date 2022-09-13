Bachelor Nation couple Chris Bukowski and Anna Redman have taken their relationship to the next level.

ADVERTISEMENT
Chris and Anna, who both appeared on Bachelor in Paradise, went Instagram official with their relationship in late March by posting photos from a wedding they had attended in Costa Rica.

And now, the Chicago-based lovebirds have revealed that they've moved in together!

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Chris and Anna took to Instagram on Friday and posted a video with the caption, "And they were roommates!"

The video, set to the song "Time of the Season" by The Zombies, featured Anna and Chris showing off their new place together, which boasts a beautiful city skyline through their tall windows.

Not only did the couple share a kiss on the kitchen island, but they also got cozy on their white couch.

Chris commented "go team" on the joint posting.

Congratulatory messages poured in from Bachelor Nation, including Rachael Kirkconnell, who wrote, "Omg anna!!"

Blake Horstmann posted several clapping-hands emojis, and Mykenna Dorn wrote, "So happy for you two."

Back in April, Anna called herself a "smitten kitten" with Chris in an Instagram Q&A session, according to Us Weekly.

"Y'all. This man is the kindest, most thoughtful, best, cutest, loveliest, [literally insert every good thing] person I've ever met," Anna gushed at the time.

Chris reportedly reposted picture to his Instagram Stories and added, "Go team" along with a red heart emoji.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)

That same month, The Bachelorette alum Joe Amabile proudly revealed on his "Click Bait with Bachelor Nation" podcast how he had hooked Chris and Anna up because he's pals with Chris and his fiancee, Serena Pitt, is close friends with Anna.

Joe recalled both Anna and Chris saying earlier this year that they were "sick of being single."

Anna, who originally competed on Matt James' season of The Bachelor, and Chris, who has appeared on multiple seasons of The Bachelor franchise, started out as friends before they became exclusive.

Chris began dating Anna after his failed engagement to Katie Morton, whom he proposed marriage to on Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2019.

Chris and Katie worked on their relationship for several months but announced they had decided to call it quits and end their engagement in December 2019.

One month later, Chris said on the "She's All Bach" podcast that his dating life was "good," according to the magazine.

"You know, it was bad for a while. After Katie, I didn't date anybody really. Recently, it's been pretty good," Chris said in January.

ADVERTISEMENT
But Chris wouldn't admit that he had a romantic connection with Anna brewing at the time.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

"I'm not going to confirm or deny those allegations," Chris said of dating rumors that had been floating around. "But I know Anna. She's a great girl... We're definitely friends. I enjoy spending time with her."

Chris said he was really enjoying his time dating off-camera and on his own terms.

"I don't want to put an extra spotlight on it by any means because genuinely, like, for the first time in a long time, [I'm] happy with no stress behind it," Chris shared on the podcast.

"[I'm] just kind of, you know, enjoying good company... No stress, very free, very natural. All of it very unexpected, but obviously, you know, happy that it's happening with whoever that might be."

Chris found fame when he competed for Emily Maynard's heart on The Bachelorette's eighth season. He later appeared on Season 3 of Bachelor Pad and finished as the runner-up.

Chris crashed Andi Dorfman's season of The Bachelorette but she rejected his advances and didn't allow him to join the cast.

Chris then returned for Season 1 of Bachelor in Paradise, after which he announced his retirement from The Bachelor franchise. However, he decided to look for love once again on television via Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise.

For Anna's part, she attempted a relationship with James Bonsall in Paradise in Summer 2021 but left the show single.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!


About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

BACHELOR IN PARADISE - SEASON 6
BACHELOR IN PARADISE SPOILERS
MORE BACHELOR IN PARADISE - SEASON 6 NEWS