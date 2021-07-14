"I know everyone always says, 'This is going to be the most dramatic season ever,' and I think people are maybe a little bit tired of hearing that," Wells, 37, toldUs Weekly.
"So I won't say those words, but hey, listen, this is my fifth season doing Paradise. I've been on a lot of episodes of this show, and I will say that this one might be my favorite one that we've done. You get everything."
When Bachelor in Paradise premieres its new season on Monday, August 16, at 8PM ET/PT, Wells revealed it will be "hot" and "sweaty."
"[And] there are crabs everywhere -- the beach kind, hopefully just the beach kind," he said with a laugh. "There's love, there's romance. There's a lot of drama, you know, it's got everything."
Wells joked "the drinks are bad" and "the advice is worse" but the bar is always open at the Mexico resort.
"It's going to be a fun one. I'm telling you -- there are some twists and turns that I was shocked by and I never thought would ever happen on the show. And I think people are really, really going to love this season," Wells shared.
While Wells didn't dive into specifics, he said Season 7 "starts out [with] comedy and drama and then there's a lot of really wonderful love."
And as far as what goes down in between, Wells hinted there will certainly be some sexy moments, although he confirmed Stagecoach won't be a storyline this season since the concert didn't happen amid COVID-19. (Wells was referencing the drama involving Blake Horstmann sleeping with Kristina Schulman and Caelynn Miller-Keyes at Stagecoach before BIP Season 6).
"If you were single during COVID, you didn't get laid for a year, basically. So I think there's a lot of pent-up sexual tension in a lot of these cast members," Wells joked.
"And I think that that will translate quite nicely on television. I think America feels the same way too, you're trying to make up for lost time, like, everyone feels like they got robbed of a year."
Wells therefore suggested BIP cast members didn't travel to Mexico to waste time.
"I think people are a little more prone to be more bold than they probably normally would on the beach, which is nice," Wells said.
Earlier this week, ABC revealed the first round of 19 cast members who will be shown looking for love on Bachelor in Paradise's seventh season, and Joe "Grocery Store Joe" Amabile is one of them.
Joe said on the Thursday episode of Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast that Bachelor in Paradise this year was "insane" and "wild." He also explained how it was "so different" than his first time around, when he fell in love with Kendall Long on Season 5 of the summer series.
Wells reiterated in his interview with Us how Paradise is going to be a "really wonderful season" and he's "pumped" for it.
"I feel like we've needed this for so long," Wells noted, playfully adding that the world cannot be healed from the coronavirus pandemic until Paradise comes back.
"I'm just excited for everyone to experience it. And, you know, America gets to kind of show up at the gates of Paradise and walk down those steps with us, which is always nice. And I think people are really going to enjoy this season."