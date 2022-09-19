'Bachelor in Paradise' alum Victoria Paul debuts new boyfriend on social media
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 09/19/2022
Bachelor in Paradise alum Victoria Paul has announced that she has a new boyfriend.
Victoria, who competed on Paul Weber's The Bachelor season before briefly looking for love on Bachelor in Paradise 7, recently took to Instagram to introduce her boyfriend Jeremiah Flockhart to the world and reveal that she's in a happy relationship.
Victoria posted a video featuring Jeremiah and his infant daughter, and she captioned it, "Life update," along with three heart emojis.
Victoria wrote over the footage, "I went on reality TV looking for true love... but I met somebody and he's got a daughter named Tru Love."
"He's helped heal a heart he didn't break," Victoria continued. "He makes me breakfast every morning and reads me my devotional. And I think God for REJECTION. It was all along REDIRECTION that would lead me, here."
Victoria concluded her post with footage of her sitting with Jeremiah on a beach at sunset, and she added three red-heart emojis.
Congratulatory messages poured in from Bachelor Nation, includingThe Bachelor alum Madison Prewett, who wrote, "CRYING! I'M SO HAPPY FOR YOU!"
Bachelor in Paradise alum Jessenia Cruz also gushed, "So happy for you!"
On Bachelor in Paradise's seventh season, Victoria was memorably accused of lying, manipulation, and having a boyfriend back home in Nashville. She therefore decided to quit Bachelor in Paradise before the first Rose Ceremony despite having made a connection with James Bonsall.
Victoria insisted after the episode aired, however, that she and her boyfriend in question, Teddy Robb, had broken up in May 2021.
"We had only been dating [for,] like, two-and-a-half months," Victoria explained of her former relationship at the time, according to Us Weekly.
"I think that probably the weight of whether Paradise was going to be a thing or not weighed heavy on our relationship. He didn't ask me to stay and was just like, 'You should do it. You should go. I encourage you to follow your heart.'"
Victoria said she wasn't trying to spark a romance when she moved to Nashville in January 2021 because she "knew that Paradise was a thing." However, she said she couldn't stop a connection with Teddy from forming.
Victoria claimed she had been "very honest" with Teddy from the start about the possibility she may want to appear on Paradise but that made their relationship complicated.
"That's part of the reason why going on Paradise was difficult," Victoria recalled.
Victoria insisted that she and Teddy ended their short-lived relationship before Bachelor in Paradise's seventh season began filming -- and that her desire to go on the show played a role in their split.
"He broke up with me and was, like, 'I just feel like you've got your own thing going on. Paradise is this huge weight on us, whether you're going to go, whether you're not. Are we serious enough for you to stay? Are you going to have regrets if you stay?' Victoria shared, Us previously reported.
Victoria said she was confused at the time if Teddy was giving his blessing for her to appear on Paradise, which made her feel like he wasn't ready to fully commit.
Tammy Ly said on Bachelor in Paradise last year, "The fact of the matter is Victoria P. has a current boyfriend and no one else knows, so her pursuing James here is just so she can get a rose. And it's actually all a playbook."
"Victoria P. wants to find her next victim so she can break his heart and then have him follow her back to Nashville and have her little country-singer boyfriend on TV too."
Tammy claimed Victoria was "using" James" before warning the bachelor that he was being "played" and his connection with Victoria wasn't genuine.
"She was like, 'My guy, what's his name again? Tim? Whatever?' Victoria said that," Tammy explained to James.
"I was like, 'Weren't you literally making out with him last night? How do you not remember his name?! Now she's over here, like, 'Give me a rose!' That's rose-chasing to me, and you don't mean anything to her."
Fellow The Bachelor 24 alum Kelsey Weier, who also lives in Nashville, said she hangs out in a similar social circle as Victoria and could attest to Victoria dating someone back home going into Paradise.
Kelsey called Victoria's behavior in Paradise "disrespectful," but Victoria subsequently denied having a boyfriend back home during a sitdown conversation with James.
"No, I do not have a boyfriend back home," Victoria insisted on the show last season.
"I dated someone from February until, like, May -- and him and I broke up before I got here. He encouraged me to step into this with an open heart, and that's what I did. And I wish him well, he's great."
Tammy, who said she had "receipts" to prove her allegations, said Victoria wasn't being honest and "no one [is] filled with more lies or deceit than Victoria P."
Following her upsetting journey on Bachelor in Paradise, Victoria posted an uplifting message on Instagram.
"Home is place where I'm accepted. Valued. Heard. Seen. Loved. Understood. It's a place I can be all of me, surrounded by people who love me the way Jesus does," Victoria captioned an Instagram video in Summer 2021.
"Since you're here, please remember to be kind to the cast members of The Bachelor franchise -- each of them more beautiful than anything you'll see on your screens."