Bachelor in Paradise alum Victoria Fuller has opened up and provided "insight" about her breast augmentation, publicly, for the first time in a new Instagram video.

Victoria, who is currently dating The Bachelorette 17 alum Greg Grippo, recently took to Instagram and posted a video of herself getting candid about work she's had done to her chest.

"I've never felt quite comfortable enough to talk about breast augmentation surgery with you guys on my socials, until now. I got my surgery almost 8 years ago and ever since then have gotten questions about my implant journey," Victoria captioned her post.

In the video clip, which features a montage of Victoria's curvy body, Victoria told her followers, "I never really talk about this on my socials, but I did get breast implants. It's probably one of the best things I've done for myself, so let's talk about it."

Victoria proceeded to explain what the process was like for her nearly a decade ago.

"I'm a planner by nature, so I did a lot of research to figure out exactly what I wanted. Any type of surgery is a huge decision, so I wanted to make sure that I'd absolutely love my results," Victoria said.

"I met with a lot of doctors, but I finally found my surgeon... I also reviewed my doctor's work on Instagram and in online reviews. Yes, inspo is everywhere and Instagram was a great place to find it."

Victoria said she and her surgeon discussed "the potential risks and complications" of breast implant surgery as well as her options for size and volume, which ultimately exceeded her expectations.

"I chose high profile because I felt like it fit my frame and it also gave me the fullness that I was looking for," Victoria shared.

"I was able to even feel the implants in my hand and get a thorough look at what the process really was. I love my results and I just want to normalize talking about aesthetic and elective procedures."

Victoria has flaunted her sex appeal and charm on The Bachelor franchise for years now.

She first competed for Peter Weber's heart on The Bachelor's 24th season and then looked for love on Bachelor in Paradise's eighth season last summer. Victoria also co-hosted a group date on Zach Shallcross' The Bachelor season earlier this year.

Victoria and Johnny DePhillipo got engaged on Bachelor in Paradise last year, but the couple split shortly after filming the finale.

Victoria alleged that Johnny had called her terrible names -- including a "f-cking c-nt" and "homewrecker," which Johnny denied and called "low blows" -- and Johnny claimed Victoria was jealous and "heartbroken" over his The Bachelorette stint on Season 19, which was airing on television while they were secretly engaged.

Johnny also said Victoria demanded a lifestyle he wasn't ready for yet and their differences were glaring.

According to Victoria, she and Johnny ended their engagement three weeks after Johnny's marriage proposal because their dynamic was "toxic."

But Johnny believes his relationship with Victoria didn't officially end until mid-September considering they were allegedly still speaking and going to therapy before Victoria enjoyed a surprising European getaway with Greg in late October.

Fans first spotted Victoria and Greg, and suspected a romance, during their time in Italy. (They first met at Governors Ball Music Festival in Summer 2021 and maintained a platonic relationship as they both dated other people).

Because of how quickly Victoria moved on from Johnny, the brunette beauty was accused of cheating on her then-fiance with Greg.

Victoria and Greg also flirted on social media as reports swirled about Victoria and Johnny's split.

Victoria said that Greg officially asked her to be his girlfriend on Halloween, and then Victoria went public with her new relationship on November 4, when the Bachelor in Paradise reunion special taped.

Bachelor in Paradise's reunion aired in late November, and fans were shocked to see Victoria and Greg so affectionate and carefree about their relationship. Victoria claimed she didn't care what anyone thought of her because she was so happy with Greg.

"I'm completely in love with her, like, head over heels in love with her," Greg said on "The Viall Files" podcast.

The podcast's host, Season 21 The Bachelor star Nick Viall, therefore playfully asked Greg if he was ready to propose marriage to Victoria.

"Stay tuned!" Victoria teased.

"I mean, we both want that in life," Greg interjected, "she's my person."

Victoria agreed that Greg is her "person" as well, and then Greg added, "I haven't felt -- I don't want to say 'content,' that's not the right word because it sounds boring. But I think there's a certain beauty with being content with someone."

Greg said he could just sit in a room with Victoria for days on end and they wouldn't get sick of each other.

"We're growing day by day, and I see it going that route," Greg gushed. "I want that and I know that that's important to her, and I want to be able to take that step with her."

Victoria was clearly getting choked up and she said, "I'm going to cry."

Victoria conducted a Q&A session via Instagram Stories earlier this month, and one fan asked, "Why aren't you engaged yet?"

ADVERTISEMENT
Victoria responded, "LMFAOOOOOOO. This question is nuts!! You guys, if you don't remember, one year ago I was engaged [to Johnny DePhillipo]. When it happens, it will not be rushed or for anyone but us. But y'all will be the first to know, trust."

Victoria recently threw Greg a 30th birthday, and they also went off the grid together in Florida last month to "reset" their romance out of the public eye.

Victoria and Greg have also been house hunting together in Nashville after Greg had promised to leave New York to be with his girlfriend.

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!




