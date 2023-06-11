Victoria responded, "LMFAOOOOOOO. This question is nuts!! You guys, if you don't remember, one year ago I was engaged [to Johnny DePhillipo]. When it happens, it will not be rushed or for anyone but us. But y'all will be the first to know, trust."
Earlier this week, Victoria took to Instagram Stories to share moments from Greg's surprise birthday bash.
Victoria planned the party and apparently invited family members as well as friends, including fellow Paradise alum Andrew Spencer.
Greg also posted videos from the celebration on Instagram earlier this week and wrote, "Turned 30 today and couldn't be more grateful. Thank you to @vlfuller for planning me the best surprise party and getting together the people I love most. Couldn't have asked for a better way to kick off my 30th year."
Victoria commented on the post, "Happy birthday I love you."
Victoria apparently had a black cake made for Greg that read, "R.I.P 20s," and she also made custom "dirty 30" koozies with Greg's face on them.
Last month, Victoria and Greg enjoyed an off-the-grid vacation to reset their romance to Disney World and Universal Studios in Orlando, FL.
"Took some time off from Insta to just enjoy life a little, but we're back baby!!!... Missed y'all!" Victoria shared at the time.
"Sometimes being on socials is a lot and you forget to just enjoy one another," she continued.
"Both of our jobs require us to be on our phones a lot, but we decided we just wanted to enjoy the experience and truly be on 'vacation.' We go a lot of places but we're still constantly working."
Greg and Victoria first met at Governors Ball Music Festival in Summer 2021 and remained friends for nearly a year.
The couple told Nick Viall in December on "The Viall Files" podcast that they had mutual interest in each other but never acted on those feelings, especially since Victoria wanted to appear on Bachelor in Paradise in June 2022 and Greg was in a relationship with a woman overseas at that point.
Victoria therefore looked for love on Paradise, and she fell hard and fast for Johnny DePhillipo, who initially competed for Gabby Windey's heart on The Bachelorette's nineteenth season.
Victoria and Johnny got engaged on Bachelor in Paradise's eighth season, but the couple split shortly after filming the finale.
But Johnny believes his relationship with Victoria didn't officially end until mid-September considering they were allegedly still speaking and going to therapy before Victoria enjoyed a surprising European getaway with Greg in late October.
Fans first spotted Victoria and Greg, and suspected a romance, during their time in Italy.
Because of how quickly Victoria moved on from Johnny, the brunette beauty was accused of cheating on her then-fiance with Greg.
Victoria and Greg also flirted on social media as reports swirled about Victoria and Johnny's split.
Victoria said that Greg officially asked her to be his girlfriend on Halloween, and then Victoria went public with her new relationship on November 4, when the Bachelor in Paradise reunion special taped.
Bachelor in Paradise's reunion aired in late November, and fans were shocked to see Victoria and Greg so affectionate and carefree about their relationship. Victoria claimed she didn't care what anyone thought of her because she was so happy with Greg.
"I'm completely in love with her, like, head over heels in love with her," Greg said on Nick's podcast.
Nick therefore playfully asked Greg if he was ready to propose marriage to Victoria.
"Stay tuned!" Victoria teased.
"I mean, we both want that in life," Greg interjected, "she's my person."
Victoria agreed that Greg is her "person" as well, and then Greg added, "I haven't felt -- I don't want to say 'content,' that's not the right word because it sounds boring. But I think there's a certain beauty with being content with someone."
Greg said he could just sit in a room with Victoria for days on end and they wouldn't get sick of each other.
"We're growing day by day, and I see it going that route," Greg gushed. "I want that and I know that that's important to her, and I want to be able to take that step with her."
Victoria was clearly getting choked up and she said, "I'm going to cry."
Prior to appearing on Paradise, Victoria competed for Peter Weber on The Bachelor's 24th season and finished in third place after Fantasy Suites.