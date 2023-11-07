Tia, who got engaged to Taylor in April 2022 and welcomed their first child in December, exchanged personal, handwritten vows when she tied the knot with Taylor on Saturday, November 4 in Nashville, TN.
"We're already best friends and made a commitment to each other as Tatum's parents, so we're excited to make things officially official in front of all of our family and friends," Tia toldPeople.
The couple got married in front of 225 guests -- including Bachelor Nation alums Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk -- at Diamond Creek Farms.
"It was either elope or have a huge party with all of our family and friends -- no in between," Tia said of her large guest list.
"I've waited a long time for this day, so we might as well have everyone there to witness it!"
Taylor held the pair's one-year-old son, Tatum, in his arms at the top of the altar during the ceremony, and they apparently wore matching tuxedos.
The Bachelor alum walked down the aisle in a "cool-weather" lace gown with long sleeves and a high neck by Anne Barge to "Look After You" by Drew Erwin, which was a nod to her late father Kenny Booth, who passed away in early 2022 from colon cancer.
The wedding guests also took a shot of tequila -- which was Kenny's favorite drink -- when the officiant asked, "Who gives this woman to be married to this man?"
Tia shared how the vibe of her wedding day was "sexy and romantic" with a "moody" color scheme comprised of neutrals, gold and black accents.
For the reception, the Bachelor in Paradise alum changed into a custom jumpsuit, and the dinner menu featured bacon-wrapped chicken, salmon with a maple-bourbon sugar glaze, and red bliss potatoes.
For dessert, Tia and Taylor's friends and family enjoyed a Halloween-inspired strawberry cake with cream cheese icing. The cake boasted black fondant and black velvet tiers with the phrase "Til Death" written on it.
The spouses' first dance as husband and wife was to "Wildfire" by Cautious Clay.
"Sign of a good night," Tia wrote via Instagram Stories on Sunday, November 5, sharing a photo of her bandaged feet after a night of dancing, according to Us Weekly.
The night ended with a fireworks display, and Tia gushed to People about how her magical evening was "dark and moody and cool."
Tia said, "I'm honored to be Taylor's wife and Tatum's mom. I love our life so much. As long as I have them, I'm happy."
And Taylor added, "I love that we get to raise Tatum together every day."
In order to stay close to their son, Tia and her husband decided to have a staycation at the Southall in Nashville, which has an "amazing spa," for their honeymoon.
"The next chapter looks like more babies ASAP! Grow businesses, grow as a team. Weâ€™re also getting a puppy to keep things interesting," Tia gushed. "We're pumped."
Tia took off to Cabo for her bachelorette party in early October, and then her loved ones threw The Bachelor alum a spooky bridal shower in Nashville in late October. She even got four new tattoos during the fun celebrated.
Tia revealed on Instagram back in March that she had already set a wedding date, picked out her wedding dress, and sent out the couple's "Save the Dates."
A couple of months after getting engaged during a "Bachelor Live On Stage" performance in Atlanta, GA, Tia announced she was pregnant with her first child on Father's Day in June 2022.
Tia ended up posting a sweet tribute to her late father as well as Taylor, a California-raised construction and project manager who currently lives with Tia in Nashville.
"While I wish I could tell my dad all the good news in person, it brings me peace that he knows about it long before I do... I have no doubt my dad had a hand in this," Tia captioned a black-and-white image of the couple embracing her small baby bump.
She added, "Happy heavenly Father's Day to the first man I ever loved and Happy soon-to-be Father's Day to my forever."
Tia said she took "at least four" pregnancy tests and a blood test before sharing the big news with Taylor.
"Taylor's reaction was fine. He wasn't bummed or anything... He was like, 'Sounds good!'" Tia explained on her "Click Bait with Bachelor Nation" podcast last summer.
Tia said she found out she was "four-and-a-half or five weeks" pregnant just nine days after Taylor proposed marriage and the couple got engaged. Tia believes she and Taylor conceived their baby on March 26, 2022.
"I was like, 'You are kidding me?! I'm trying to plan the wedding of my dreams.' At this point, I was still trying to [get married] within six months -- getting it done this Fall. And I just could not believe it. At this point, I'm 30."
The Bachelor alum said she and Taylor "weren't trying to get pregnant," but at the same time, they "weren't trying very hard not to get pregnant."
Tia recalled being "excited" once she got over the initial shock of her baby and arrived at the conclusion she and Taylor would not be able to have a 2022 wedding.
"I think that was kind of the bummer part," Tia said.
Tia previously shared her wedding will be in Nashville because it's a great destination for her relatives from Arkansas and Taylor's family and friends from California to meet.
Taylor made a brief appearance on the "Click Bait" podcast after he popped the question and said of his "Bachelor Live On Stage" proposal, "I thought it would be cool to close Tia's chapter with The Bachelor franchise."
Tia said she had "never been more shocked" than in the moment when Taylor popped the question onstage.
"I did not expect it, not one freakin' little second," Tia noted.
Tia and Taylor were only together for nine months, officially, before they got engaged.
"But we've known each other [as friends] for over a year," Tia said after the engagement. "I know people are like, 'It's so fast,' but I'm 30! He's 26. At this point, we don't have to wait... And in Bachelor Nation, it's an eternity!"
When Tia announced her engagement on Instagram, she captioned a selfie, "Never been more shocked or sure in my life. I love you so much Tay, my FIANCE!!!"
Tia originally competed for Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s heart on The Bachelor's 22nd season and made it to hometown dates before he sent her packing.
She also appeared on Bachelor in Paradise twice, with her first appearance being on Season 5 in 2018 and her latest stint having taken place on Season 7 in 2021.
During her first Bachelor in Paradise appearance, Tia was memorably dumped by Colton Underwood, who subsequently when on to become The Bachelor's Season 23 star. (Three years later, Colton also publicly came out as gay.)