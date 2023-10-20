Tia, who got engaged to Taylor Mock in April 2022 and welcomed their first child in December, posted a slideshow of photos and videos on Instagram of herself posing in a sexy white mini-dress with a black veil.
The slideshow began with Tia modeling next to a black sign that read, "Welcome To Tia's Bride or Die," and was surrounded with burgundy, red and pink flowers as well as candles.
The Bachelor alum captioned the images, "'Til Death, baby. Shoutout to my friends for letting me do everything spooky themed. This was SO FUN and SO ME. New piercings and tattoos for everybodyyyy! Swipe for mine."
Tia apparently got four new tattoos at her shower: a dancing skeleton in a cowboy hat, the word "YEEHAW," her son Tatum Mock's initials, and the words "til death."
One of Tia's friends who attended the shower commented on the post, "I die that you got 4 tattoos at your bridal shower. Only our goth queen @tiarachel91 lol such a fun day! You're the easiest to celebrate!"
Tia replied, "I'm trying not to have buyers remorse! Haha."
The Bachelor alum Jennifer Saviano was one of Tia's guests, and she wrote on Instagram, "You are the MOST fun to celebrate. Hottest & coolest bride to be!"
The bridal shower also featured a black table cloth, gray napkins, and copper silverware.
Tia, who celebrated her bachelorette party in Cabo earlier this month, and Taylor are set to wed in November.
Tia revealed on Instagram back in March that she had already set a wedding date, picked out her wedding dress, and sent out the couple's "Save the Dates."
A couple of months after getting engaged during a "Bachelor Live On Stage" performance in Atlanta, GA, Tia announced she was pregnant with her first child on Father's Day in June 2022.
Tia ended up posting a sweet tribute to her late father as well as Taylor, a California-raised construction and project manager who currently lives with Tia in Nashville.
"While I wish I could tell my dad all the good news in person, it brings me peace that he knows about it long before I do... I have no doubt my dad had a hand in this," Tia captioned a black-and-white image of the couple embracing her small baby bump.
She added, "Happy heavenly Father's Day to the first man I ever loved and Happy soon-to-be Father's Day to my forever."
Tia said she took "at least four" pregnancy tests and a blood test before sharing the big news with Taylor.
"Taylor's reaction was fine. He wasn't bummed or anything... He was like, 'Sounds good!'" Tia explained on her "Click Bait with Bachelor Nation" podcast last summer.
Tia said she found out she was "four-and-a-half or five weeks" pregnant just nine days after Taylor proposed marriage and the couple got engaged. Tia believes she and Taylor conceived their baby on March 26, 2022.
"I was like, 'You are kidding me?! I'm trying to plan the wedding of my dreams.' At this point, I was still trying to [get married] within six months -- getting it done this Fall. And I just could not believe it. At this point, I'm 30."
Tia said she and Taylor "weren't trying to get pregnant," but at the same time, they "weren't trying very hard not to get pregnant."
Tia recalled being "excited" once she got over the initial shock of her baby and arrived at the conclusion she and Taylor would not be able to have a 2022 wedding.
"I think that was kind of the bummer part," Tia said.
Tia previously shared her wedding will be in Nashville because it's a great destination for her relatives from Arkansas and Taylor's family and friends from California to meet.
Taylor made a brief appearance on the "Click Bait" podcast after he popped the question and said of his "Bachelor Live On Stage" proposal, "I thought it would be cool to close Tia's chapter with The Bachelor franchise."
Tia said she had "never been more shocked" than in the moment when Taylor popped the question onstage.
"I did not expect it, not one freakin' little second," Tia noted.
Tia and Taylor were only together for nine months, officially, before they got engaged.
"But we've known each other [as friends] for over a year," Tia said after the engagement. "I know people are like, 'It's so fast,' but I'm 30! He's 26. At this point, we don't have to wait... And in Bachelor Nation, it's an eternity!"
When Tia announced her engagement on Instagram, she captioned a selfie, "Never been more shocked or sure in my life. I love you so much Tay, my FIANCE!!!"
Tia originally competed for Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s heart on The Bachelor's 22nd season and made it to hometown dates before he sent her packing.
She also appeared on Bachelor in Paradise twice, with her first appearance being on Season 5 in 2018 and her latest stint having taken place on Season 7 in 2021.
During her first Bachelor in Paradise appearance, Tia was memorably dumped by Colton Underwood, who subsequently when on to become The Bachelor's Season 23 star. (Three years later, Colton also publicly came out as gay.)