"To the hearts that are still in a season of waiting," The Bachelor alum continued in her post, "we understand this news can feel bittersweet. Sending you all big hugs, lots of love, & prayers for a future of your hearts desires being fulfilled. Ephesians 3:20."
Alongside her caption, Tenley uploaded photos of her family, including her beautiful daughter.
Not long after making her pregnancy public knowledge, Tenley thanked fans and followers via Instagram Stories for their kind words and admitted she was "already a puddle" after reading everyone's "sweet messages."
"Thank you for loving & supporting my family," Tenley concluded. "What a journey it's been with many of you. Grateful for you being a part of it all."
And then on Monday, November 13, Tenley posted a video of Rell running on the beach while holding sonogram images. In the video, Tenley's baby bump was on full display.
"I couldn't not share these sweet memories in motion... I'll definitely share more about when we knew we were finally ready to open up the door to start trying. The biggest nudge, we were ALL ready," Tenley wrote.
"Feeling the baby fever over here. And we all already love this little baby down to its little bones."
Tenley shared her big news on Instagram at the time by posting three photos with Taylor that showed off her small baby bump.
"We can't hold this magical little secret in anymore!! Baby Leopold will be joining us in September!" Tenley captioned the slideshow, which featured Tenley looking gorgeous in a long, white dress as well as a strip of ultrasound photos.
"We've already been having a ton of fun with our little sidekick joining us on memorable worldwide adventures, and now keeping us hopeful in 'Quarantine life.'"
Tenley continued by writing, "We pray that this special bit of news brings a little bit of joy & hope during a time of chaos and uncertainty our world is facing right now. And to any longing, & hopeful hearts, our hearts are with you, and prayers are for you. God's plans are always greater than we can ever imagine! Ephesians 3:20."
As for Taylor, he wrote on his own Instagram account that he was "super excited to bring a quarentennial into this world!!"
He gushed, "Baby Leopold coming in hot!!! Beyond excited to enter this stage of life with the most wonderful person @tenleymolzahn. I too have been growing, I'm up 6 lbs 10 oz."
Tenley and her husband announced they had a baby girl on the way in May 2020.
The Bachelor alum revealed she was dating a new guy -- and that she was "crazy" about him -- in early February 2016.
Tenley told Us Weekly of her "gorgeous" Taylor at the time, "His smile is just contagious. He's amazing, his heart is what got me. I had the best first date of my life with him and in that minute of just meeting him, I knew there was something really special about him."
Taylor was apparently unaware of Tenley's reality TV past when they began dating, which she saw as a big bonus.
"I think it's strange for him. He didn't know me from The Bachelor, which is really really cool," Tenley told Us at the time, adding that her man had no interest in watching old episodes of the ABC reality dating series.
The city girl fell in love with former The Bachelorette suitor Joshua Albers in Paradise; however, she didn't think she could make a long-distance relationship work with him. Due to their different lifestyles, Tenley called it quits with the Idaho welder on the last day of filming.
"I'm not ashamed of anything I've ever done. I'm proud of myself and what I've learned and gained from it," Tenley previously told the magazine.