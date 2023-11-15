Bachelor in Paradise alum Teddi Wright has married the man of her dreams, Nicholas Meyer, in a beautiful Napa Valley wedding.

ADVERTISEMENT
Teddi took to Instagram on Monday, November 13 to announce that she's officially off the market.

"Introducing... The Meyers," Teddi captioned a carousel of wedding photos.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

The Bachelor alum and Nicholas exchanged vows outdoors in front of 97 family and friends, People reported, after doing a romantic first look.

"It was really important to us that our wedding feel intimate, that everyone that was there was someone who was significant to us in our journey either separately or as a couple," Teddi explained to the magazine.

"It turned into a weekend party to celebrate our love with friends and family!"

The bride and groom exchanged personal, handwritten vows as well as traditional vows, and Nicholas' father served as the ceremony's officiant.

"We were both so nervous, so it was so nice to see him ahead of time and just remember that these moments are what it is all about!" Teddi shared.

Teddi stunned in a halter-style, satin wedding gown with a thigh-high slit and a low back, and she carried a special bouquet of white peonies down the aisle, even though those flowers are out of season.

"I just felt so confident in it and like a bride when I put it on and I knew it was my dress right away!" gushed the Bachelor in Paradise alum.

Teddi's groom sported a traditional tuxedo with a bow tie, and Teddi's bridal party wore a variety of pastel-colored dresses.

At the reception, guests feasted on chicken, steak, a vanilla heart cake, a lemon cake, and S'mores.

"Our wedding was everything we had wanted it to be and so much more," Teddi said, "definitely a dream come true and a day we will remember for the rest of our lives."

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)  

Teddi revealed on November 5 she and her fiance had obtained their marriage license.

Teddi celebrated her bachelorette party in Santa Monica, CA, in late October, and the bash included her Bachelor in Paradise bestie, Serene Russell.

Teddi announced her engagement in April, only three months after going Instagram official with her boyfriend Nicholas.

"So this is love..." Teddi captioned an Instagram video of Nicholas popping the question.

"I am engaged and feel so blessed I get to spend forever with my best friend. I've been crying for days since it's happened and it still feels like a dream."

In the video, Teddi shared sweet moments with Nicholas -- including a clip of them kissing the pair posing with wine glasses at a vineyard.

ADVERTISEMENT
The video ended with Nicholas on bended knee, when Teddi just so happened to be wearing a white dress, and The Bachelor alum showing off her classic solitaire, round-cut diamond sparkler.

"Can we take a moment for how good my fiance (omg) and @jeandousset did on the ring," Teddi continued in her post. "I feel like the luckiest girl in the world!! Now let's get me married."

Teddi officially debuted her man on Instagram in early January.

Teddi initially soft launched her relationship in late December by posting a mirror selfie with a mystery man via Instagram Stories after a brief social-media hiatus.

Teddi then took to her Instagram account on January 1 to confirm that she was taken.

"First new years kiss ever!! Happy new year #2023," the surgical unit nurse captioned a video, which showed Teddi straddling her guy on the foot of a bed.

Teddi, however, did not reveal Nicholas' identity at the time.

Teddi found fame when she had competed for Clayton Echard's heart on The Bachelor's 26th season in early 2022.

Teddi then sparked a connection with Andrew Spencer in the first few days of filming Bachelor in Paradise's eighth season last summer.

Although Andrew and Teddi had been waiting to meet each other in Mexico with much anticipation, Teddi seemed to think their chemistry fell a little flat.

Teddi, for example, noticed how she wasn't as affectionate with Andrew as she had been with other men in past relationships.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

Once The Bachelorette alum Rodney Mathews joined the cast and expressed interest in also dating Teddi, Teddi suddenly realized there was something "missing" with Andrew, and so she dumped the pro football player.

ADVERTISEMENT
But instead of giving Rodney a chance or waiting for other bachelors to arrive, Teddi just left the beach in Mexico without saying goodbye to anybody -- not even her close friend Serene, who seemed hurt and offended by Teddi's silent exit.

"I want to get married, and I want to have kids... I want to go home and move past this and find that person," Teddi said in a confessional on the show, adding that she was ready to leave the beach.

"I feel so bad. Like, I just want to go now. I know you wanted me to find love here and I get that, but, like, I'm just not. I want to go. I'm not going in there and doing a big goodbye with everyone."

Following Teddi's abrupt and unexpected Paradise departure, she explained via Instagram she had left a "cruel" environment and took pride in how she had stuck to her "boundaries no matter how many times people in authority try to cross them."

Andrew tested the dating waters in Paradise with subsequent arrivals, but he ended up quitting Paradise as well because no other woman could measure up to Teddi, in his eyes, and he had lingering and unresolved feelings for her.

During a November appearance on the "Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation" podcast, Andrew revealed he actually reached out to Teddi after filming ended, seeking closure for their short-lived but powerful romance.

"We shared a couple texts, nothing serious; I just really wanted to get a chance to have a conversation with her," Andrew shared with the podcast's co-hosts Mike Johnson and Bryan Abasolo.

But Andrew implied that he never asked Teddi out or asked her for a second chance.

"I just want to be friends at the end of the day," Andrew said.

"We went through this experience together. We spent some good time together and we laughed a lot together. So I just don't want her to be completely out of my life in that way and in that manner and just so shut down."

When asked if there was potential to reconcile and be romantically involved again down the road, Andrew admitted, "I don't think I would ever reach out to her again. I think I did that and that was it."

He elaborated, "But if I ever [saw] her in an organic place and we have a couple chats, I guarantee I would be a lot better than I was on the beach. I'd be a lot smoother and I'd definitely shoot my shot again."

ADVERTISEMENT
But Andrew clarified on the podcast that "there's no way" he'd reach out to Teddi again "over social media or texts."

"It would be coming from her [at a later time] if she felt the need to," Andrew confirmed.

Andrew still appears to be single and having fun with his fellow Bachelor in Paradise bros.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

BACHELOR IN PARADISE - SEASON 8
BACHELOR IN PARADISE SPOILERS
MORE BACHELOR IN PARADISE - SEASON 8 NEWS