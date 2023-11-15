The Bachelor alum and Nicholas exchanged vows outdoors in front of 97 family and friends, Peoplereported, after doing a romantic first look.
"It was really important to us that our wedding feel intimate, that everyone that was there was someone who was significant to us in our journey either separately or as a couple," Teddi explained to the magazine.
"It turned into a weekend party to celebrate our love with friends and family!"
The bride and groom exchanged personal, handwritten vows as well as traditional vows, and Nicholas' father served as the ceremony's officiant.
"We were both so nervous, so it was so nice to see him ahead of time and just remember that these moments are what it is all about!" Teddi shared.
Teddi stunned in a halter-style, satin wedding gown with a thigh-high slit and a low back, and she carried a special bouquet of white peonies down the aisle, even though those flowers are out of season.
"I just felt so confident in it and like a bride when I put it on and I knew it was my dress right away!" gushed the Bachelor in Paradise alum.
Teddi's groom sported a traditional tuxedo with a bow tie, and Teddi's bridal party wore a variety of pastel-colored dresses.
At the reception, guests feasted on chicken, steak, a vanilla heart cake, a lemon cake, and S'mores.
RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW
Once The Bachelorette alum Rodney Mathews joined the cast and expressed interest in also dating Teddi, Teddi suddenly realized there was something "missing" with Andrew, and so she dumped the pro football player.
ADVERTISEMENT
But instead of giving Rodney a chance or waiting for other bachelors to arrive, Teddi just left the beach in Mexico without saying goodbye to anybody -- not even her close friend Serene, who seemed hurt and offended by Teddi's silent exit.
"I want to get married, and I want to have kids... I want to go home and move past this and find that person," Teddi said in a confessional on the show, adding that she was ready to leave the beach.
"I feel so bad. Like, I just want to go now. I know you wanted me to find love here and I get that, but, like, I'm just not. I want to go. I'm not going in there and doing a big goodbye with everyone."
Following Teddi's abrupt and unexpected Paradise departure, she explained via Instagram she had left a "cruel" environment and took pride in how she had stuck to her "boundaries no matter how many times people in authority try to cross them."
Andrew tested the dating waters in Paradise with subsequent arrivals, but he ended up quitting Paradise as well because no other woman could measure up to Teddi, in his eyes, and he had lingering and unresolved feelings for her.
During a November appearance on the "Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation" podcast, Andrew revealed he actually reached out to Teddi after filming ended, seeking closure for their short-lived but powerful romance.
"We shared a couple texts, nothing serious; I just really wanted to get a chance to have a conversation with her," Andrew shared with the podcast's co-hosts Mike Johnson and Bryan Abasolo.
But Andrew implied that he never asked Teddi out or asked her for a second chance.
"I just want to be friends at the end of the day," Andrew said.
"We went through this experience together. We spent some good time together and we laughed a lot together. So I just don't want her to be completely out of my life in that way and in that manner and just so shut down."
When asked if there was potential to reconcile and be romantically involved again down the road, Andrew admitted, "I don't think I would ever reach out to her again. I think I did that and that was it."
He elaborated, "But if I ever [saw] her in an organic place and we have a couple chats, I guarantee I would be a lot better than I was on the beach. I'd be a lot smoother and I'd definitely shoot my shot again."
ADVERTISEMENT
But Andrew clarified on the podcast that "there's no way" he'd reach out to Teddi again "over social media or texts."
"It would be coming from her [at a later time] if she felt the need to," Andrew confirmed.