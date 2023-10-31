Teddi and her closest girlfriends apparently partied in Santa Monica, CA.
Serene, 28, posted an Instagram carousel of photos of the ladies on Monday, October 23, and she captioned her post, "Best weekend with my lil bride @TeddiWright."
In the pictures, Teddi rocked a white mini-dress while Serene stunned in a black mini skirt with a matching crop top.
The ladies clearly enjoyed one big night out, but they also had fun staying in. One of the pictures featured the women wearing matching "Cocktails and Pillowtalk" sweatshirts and sipping on alcoholic beverages.
On Saturday, October 21, Serene gushed via Instagram Stories, "She's getting married!"
Serene also uploaded a sexy video of Teddi and herself strutting their stuff in two different dresses.
As the strong women walked hand-in-hand, the song "Walk" by Saucy Santana played in the background.
Serene wrote, "Bachelorette edition," alongside the video.
Teddi is counting down the days to her big day. She took to Instagram on October 1 and posted a slideshow of photos with her fiance, writing, "A lifetime of this. Our wedding day is so close."
The Bachelor alum added, "Less than 50 days to go."
Although Andrew and Teddi had been waiting to meet each other in Mexico with much anticipation, Teddi seemed to think their chemistry fell a little flat.
Teddi, for example, noticed how she wasn't as affectionate with Andrew as she had been with other men in past relationships.
Once The Bachelorette alum Rodney Mathews joined the cast and expressed interest in also dating Teddi, Teddi suddenly realized there was something "missing" with Andrew, and so she dumped the pro football player.
But instead of giving Rodney a chance or waiting for other bachelors to arrive, Teddi just left the beach in Mexico without saying goodbye to anybody -- not even her close friend Serene, who seemed hurt and offended by Teddi's silent exit.
"I want to get married, and I want to have kids... I want to go home and move past this and find that person," Teddi said in a confessional on the show, adding that she was ready to leave the beach.
"I feel so bad. Like, I just want to go now. I know you wanted me to find love here and I get that, but, like, I'm just not. I want to go. I'm not going in there and doing a big goodbye with everyone."
Following Teddi's abrupt and unexpected Paradise departure, she explained via Instagram she had left a "cruel" environment and took pride in how she had stuck to her "boundaries no matter how many times people in authority try to cross them."
Andrew tested the dating waters in Paradise with subsequent arrivals, but he ended up quitting Paradise as well because no other woman could measure up to Teddi, in his eyes, and he had lingering and unresolved feelings for her.
During a November appearance on the "Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation" podcast, Andrew revealed he actually reached out to Teddi after filming ended, seeking closure for their short-lived but powerful romance.
"We shared a couple texts, nothing serious; I just really wanted to get a chance to have a conversation with her," Andrew shared with the podcast's co-hosts Mike Johnson and Bryan Abasolo.
But Andrew implied that he never asked Teddi out or asked her for a second chance.
"I just want to be friends at the end of the day," Andrew said.
"We went through this experience together. We spent some good time together and we laughed a lot together. So I just don't want her to be completely out of my life in that way and in that manner and just so shut down."
When asked if there was potential to reconcile and be romantically involved again down the road, Andrew admitted, "I don't think I would ever reach out to her again. I think I did that and that was it."
He elaborated, "But if I ever [saw] her in an organic place and we have a couple chats, I guarantee I would be a lot better than I was on the beach. I'd be a lot smoother and I'd definitely shoot my shot again."
But Andrew clarified on the podcast that "there's no way" he'd reach out to Teddi again "over social media or texts."
"It would be coming from her [at a later time] if she felt the need to," Andrew confirmed.