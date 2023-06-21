"See my toes? I have scars from playing sports, wearing shoes that were too tight, & standing in heels for long hours when working retail," Sierra wrote in the caption.
"See my shins & knees? I have scars from falling down in my driveway as I was often running to the car as a child, Healy's in the street, falling off my bike way too many times, being an all around tomboy, & running into things constantly to this day it seems."
Sierra went on to point out her hand and the fact she's "missing a pinky."
"I lost it when I was 5 years old from a backyard swing set falling on me and a pole cutting it off," Sierra continued in her post.
"I use to try to hide my scars. I thought they made me ugly, not desirable, damaged, just less than in some way. I was wrong to do this to myself and I wish I had loved myself better. I do now though!"
Sierra shared with her followers how her scars tell her "story," and she concluded, "With our 'imperfections' we are all still sexy & beautiful. head to toe."
Danielle and Kaitlyn had referred to Sierra as "what's her face" on the podcast and laughed about how Sierra and Michael had only dated for three days.
"For clarity, Im over Michael & have been. This is why I dont understand why Im a point of topic for them. Those who keep saying 'get over it'... Its comical bc Im in a relationship," Sierra tweeted last month.
"But damn near 40 & hating on a 27 yr old that also had your man? Good bye. My feelings are valid."
When Michael broke up with Sierra on Bachelor in Paradise, he admitted that something was "missing" between them. But he mainly leaned on the trauma of his past as the reason why he wasn't ready to move forward and have a future with Sierra.
Michael told Sierra at the time he was still guarded and grieving the loss of his wife, Laura Ritter-Allio, to breast cancer in 2019. Sierra therefore self-eliminated from Bachelor in Paradise because she didn't feel a connection with anyone else, nor did she want to watch Michael date other women.
But when Danielle arrived in Paradise, Michael appeared relieved and overjoyed, and he quickly opened up to the blonde beauty. The pair continued to date during their time in Mexico, and they are still together now.
In fact, Michael said he is "in love" with Danielle, who is moving to Ohio soon to be closer to Michael and his young son James.
According to Reality Steve spoiler blogger Steve Carbone, Sierra said at the November 4 reunion taping Michael had kissed her three times after breaking up with her. Sierra also reportedly said she wished Michael had been more straightforward with her about his feelings instead of trying to let her down gently and excusing his behavior.
"What I tried to do with Sierra was let her know the second I realized that it wasn't there -- at a time when she had the rose where she could make a decision. I would do that all over again," Michael told Us Weekly on its "Here for the Right Reasons" podcast following Bachelor in Paradise's reunion show that aired on November 22.
He continued, "Where I really tripped up was not being able to explain myself in a way that she deserved, you know, letting her know more so that she just wasn't the right person for me."
"And I should have ended it really like that," he added. "And so, for that, I apologize and I apologized to her at the reunion for that."
Michael -- who faced some backlash for his actions -- also wished Sierra "the best," and concluded, "I know she'll find love. She's a great person and we're really just focused on ourselves now."