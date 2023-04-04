Bachelor in Paradise alum Serene Russell has revealed why it seems like she and fiance Brandon Jones are keeping their relationship pretty private on social media.

Bachelor in Paradise fans have noticed a lack of "couple's content" from Serene and Brandon, and now Serene is explaining why.

During a recent Q&A session via Instagram Stories, the model, social-media influencer and former Oklahoma teacher explained, "We're not really the people that are like, 'Ok what TikTok should we do' -- we're really enjoying living in the moment right now and trying to experience things as a normal couple."

Serene posted a sweet photo of the lovebirds laughing and snuggling on the couch, and she added, "It can be hard finding a healthy balance when your relationship came from reality TV."

Another Instagram user praised Serene and Brandon for being "so sweet" and genuine, and Serene replied, "Than you so much for the kind words," according to BachelorNation.com.

Serene also shared how she and Brandon are enjoying life in San Diego, CA, especially the beautiful ocean views.

Serene and Brandon, who fell in love and got engaged on Bachelor in Paradise's eighth season last year, just shut down breakup rumors in early February.

Serene hadn't posted any photos with Brandon since December 2022, and most of the brunette beauty's pictures and videos were about makeup and clothes.

When asked if she and Brandon were still together, Serene slammed an account that "started this rumor" about their split.

"I set them straight," Serene wrote on Instagram Stories. "You can't believe everything you read online because how would they know."

Brandon then entered the conversation by reposting Serene's Instagram Story to his own account.

"These accounts be saying anything. Clout is a helluva drug," Brandon wrote.

Several days later, Brandon uploaded a slideshow of photos with Serene on Instagram and captioned the early-February photo dump, "Just because I miss ya."

In January, Brandon conducted a Q&A with his Instagram followers and confirmed he and Serene had picked a wedding date for their 2024 wedding.

Brandon shared how "communication and patience" are required to make a relationship work after appearing on The Bachelor franchise, and he added how "the little things" matter most.

But Brandon noted he'd definitely recommend trying a show in The Bachelor franchise.

"I absolutely would. It was some of the best moments in my life," Brandon said.

Serene and Brandon put breakup speculation to rest for the first time in early December, when fans noticed Serene wasn't wearing her engagement ring in some of her modeling photos.

To combat the gossip, Serene posted a mirror selfie with Brandon on Instagram Stories, proudly showing off her Neil Lane bling on her left ring finger.

Along with the photo, Serene wrote, "Y'all when I model, sometimes there's gonna be a shoot without my ring on, especially if it took place before the finale so before I could wear it out."

Late last year, Brandon gushed about how he and Serene were enjoying their engagement. Serene also said she and her fiance would be open to tying the knot where they first met in Mexico.

"I think we would get married in Paradise if our families were there!" Serene said.

"It is such a special place to us and having our families there in the place where we got engaged and thought about getting married would be so special. We are definitely thinking about it!"

On Bachelor in Paradise's finale, Serene told Brandon that they had a life-changing love, something more than she ever could have expected or dreamed about. She said she felt seen and understood more than ever before.

"I found my best friend, my missing puzzle piece and my soul mate," Serene shared with Brandon on the final day of filming. "I love you so much and I'm never going to take that for granted."

In reply, Brandon shared how "The Split" twist made him realize that he never wanted to spend another day of his life without her. Brandon gushed about how he loved her in every sense of the word and she's an "everlasting spark" that hit him so hard.

"I will love you until the end of time. I will love you until my last breath, and I want to start forever with you," Brandon said. "And that starts with making you my forever."

After Brandon got down on one knee and Serene said "yes," Bachelor in Paradise host Jesse Palmer joined the pair on the beach and revealed how he'd been ordained and could marry them right on the spot if they wanted to be spontaneous and seal the deal.

However, the couple chose not to get married since they both want their loved ones to attend the wedding.

Brandon confirmed on the reunion in November that it was love at first sight with Serene and she's the "most perfect" woman for him. And Serene said she was so grateful for Brandon, who yelled, "I love the sh-t out of you!"

Prior to meeting on Bachelor in Paradise, Brandon finished as the runner-up on Michelle Young's The Bachelorette season and Serene competed on Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor.

Clayton sent Serene home from The Bachelor in fourth place after his Final 4 bachelorettes' hometown dates.

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

