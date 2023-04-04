During a recent Q&A session via Instagram Stories, the model, social-media influencer and former Oklahoma teacher explained, "We're not really the people that are like, 'Ok what TikTok should we do' -- we're really enjoying living in the moment right now and trying to experience things as a normal couple."
Serene posted a sweet photo of the lovebirds laughing and snuggling on the couch, and she added, "It can be hard finding a healthy balance when your relationship came from reality TV."
Another Instagram user praised Serene and Brandon for being "so sweet" and genuine, and Serene replied, "Than you so much for the kind words," according to BachelorNation.com.
Serene also shared how she and Brandon are enjoying life in San Diego, CA, especially the beautiful ocean views.
On Bachelor in Paradise's finale, Serene told Brandon that they had a life-changing love, something more than she ever could have expected or dreamed about. She said she felt seen and understood more than ever before.
"I found my best friend, my missing puzzle piece and my soul mate," Serene shared with Brandon on the final day of filming. "I love you so much and I'm never going to take that for granted."
In reply, Brandon shared how "The Split" twist made him realize that he never wanted to spend another day of his life without her. Brandon gushed about how he loved her in every sense of the word and she's an "everlasting spark" that hit him so hard.
"I will love you until the end of time. I will love you until my last breath, and I want to start forever with you," Brandon said. "And that starts with making you my forever."
After Brandon got down on one knee and Serene said "yes," Bachelor in Paradise host Jesse Palmer joined the pair on the beach and revealed how he'd been ordained and could marry them right on the spot if they wanted to be spontaneous and seal the deal.
However, the couple chose not to get married since they both want their loved ones to attend the wedding.
Brandon confirmed on the reunion in November that it was love at first sight with Serene and she's the "most perfect" woman for him. And Serene said she was so grateful for Brandon, who yelled, "I love the sh-t out of you!"