"I seriously can't believe this was two years ago today!!! I had no idea what I was about to find on that beach... Joe, I love you so much!!!" Serena wrote on her Instagram Stories this past weekend, as Bachelor in Paradisejust began filming its ninth season in Mexico.
Serena and Joe already got married in a quickie courthouse wedding in New York in October 2022, but they have a bigger wedding -- so that family and friends can be included -- in September 2023.
With only three months to go until their big wedding, Serena just celebrated her bridal shower.
Serena took to Instagram Stories on Sunday, June 11 and posted a photo with Joe and his mother.
"Joe's mom and family threw me a beautiful bridal shower yesterday in Chicago!" Serena gushed.
Serena wore a white romper with white heels to the event and enjoyed some fruity cocktails.
She even posted a "Bridal shower recap" on Instagram.
Serena's bridal shower featured pink and white florals, a cake that read "Bride To Be" with coral and yellow icing flowers, and some of Serena's closest friends.
Last week, Serena uploaded a slideshow of photos in which she had tried on several lovely wedding dresses. Serena seems to like form-fitted designs with a halter or strapless neck, and a couple of the dresses had embellished bodices.
In addition, Joe disclosed that he's excited to exchange personal, handwritten vows with Serena. And he said pro dancer Alan Bersten, whom Joe met during his stint on Dancing with the Stars, wants to choreograph a big dance moment for the newlyweds at their wedding.
"I don't know if I'm going to let him, but he will be at my bachelor party," Joe said. "Maybe I'll talk to him about it there."
Joe and Serena revealed in January how their wedding must-haves include good food, drinks and music.
In November 2022, Joe and Serena said they had no desire to televise their wedding and share it with Bachelor Nation fans.
Joe looked at Serena in a YouTube video and said, "Anything in this world can change, but I highly doubt it."
The pair had initially intended to keep their first wedding a secret and only share the news with close family and friends, but a person apparently spotted them at the courthouse and so Serena and Joe were worried the story may get leaked.
Serena and Joe therefore posted a sweet video of their union on Instagram late last year, announcing their marriage in their own special way.
TheBachelor in Paradise 7 finale, which featured Joe's marriage proposal to Serena, aired in October 2021.
Serena told Us Weekly in September 2022 that she'd love to marry Joe exactly one year later -- even though she believed wedding venues would be limited -- and so she's going to achieve her goal.
Serena admitted at the time she was "very overwhelmed by the planning process" but felt ready to dive in.
"Joe will start off saying, 'Whatever you want,' but he is an opinionated guy. He has a vision for the wedding, for sure," Serena shared in September.
"I think it's actually gonna be very 50/50. I want it to feel like our wedding, not my wedding. And if anything, I would say he's probably more opinionated than I am about this stuff... It'll be a team effort."
Serena also said she envisioned herself wearing "neutral, glowy bronzed" makeup for her wedding as well as a "comfortable" wedding gown.
Serena and her fiance celebrated their engagement party in July 2022, and that's when their parents met each other.
Serena and Joe believe they established a strong relationship foundation while filming Bachelor in Paradise.
Serena, for instance, never let the fact Joe's ex-girlfriend of nearly two years, Kendall Long, was on the beach get in the way of her connection with Joe.
Serena kept her eye on the prize, avoided jealousy, and trusted Joe as Kendall sought closure.
Prior to appearing onBachelor in Paradise 7, Joe got eliminated very early from Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette and met Kendall on Season 5 of Paradise.
Despite being happy and in love, Joe and Kendall broke up because they couldn't agree on whether to live in Chicago or Kendall's home city of Los Angeles long-term.
Joe gave Los Angeles a chance during and after his stint on Dancing with the Stars in 2018 and wanted to move back to Chicago to be with his friends and family, but Kendall apparently wouldn't even consider relocating and trying out a life in Chicago. (Kendall is now engaged and living with her fiance in Germany).
And Serena dumped Matt James on his The Bachelor season that aired in early 2021 after her hometown date.