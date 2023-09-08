"[I had] just a really quick thought of, like, 'Maybe I should go run after her. Maybe I'm the one guy who should chase after her and change her entire mind,'" Rodney admitted during an October 2022 episode of the "Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation" podcast.
"But then I was like, 'Hold up, I just met the girl and had a quick five-minute conversation with her.' It was an amazing conversation, but I didn't think it was appropriate for me to try to be that person, you know?"
Rodney said he "trusted Teddi" to make the decision that was best for her in that moment and so stepping in probably wouldn't have been "appropriate."
Since it was still very early in the process, Rodney decided to give Paradise a chance.