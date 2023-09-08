Bachelor in Paradise alum Rodney Mathews officially has a girlfriend, and he's introduced her to the world on social media.

Rodney went Instagram official with his new girlfriend, Ari, on Tuesday, September 5.

"Quick life update: happiest I've ever been," Rodney captioned the slideshow.

Rodney uploaded a series of pictures with his love, including a photo of the pair kissing.

The Bachelorette alum also posted a cute video of the couple singing a Jordin Sparks hit to each other in a bar, followed by another video of them dancing outside of a convenient store.

Rodney also posted a video on TikTok from the night he met "the love of my life," and he dubbed it a night he'll "never forget."

For Ari's part, she posted pictures with Rodney on her own Instagram account and wrote, "Made 4 me <3."

Given Rodney was a popular guy in Paradise and certainly a fan-favorite from Michelle Young's The Bachelorette season, supportive and congratulatory comments rolled in under Rodney's Instagram post.

Brandon Jones wrote, "We love a happy Rodney," and Brandon's ex-fiancee, Serene Russell gushed, "Love to see it."

Nayte Olukoya wrote, "LOVE YALL," and Justin Glaze added, "We love to seeeee it!!"

Susie Evans commented, "Just adore you both!!"

Genevieve Parisi gushed, "So damn happy for you Rod. You deserve this more than anyone."

Mike Johnson also wrote, "The stuff dreams are made of."

Blake Horstmann joked, "I'm crying in the club."

And Tammy Ly pointed out how Rodney's post was "another hard launch this week," referring to how Andrew Spencer recently debuted his new girlfriend, Beca Michie, on Instagram.

After Rodney failed to win Michelle's heart on The Bachelorette, he looked for love on Bachelor in Paradise's eighth season last summer.

Rodney immediately had interest in Teddi Wright, but she chose to abruptly leave the resort in Mexico, which shocked all of her castmates.

"[I had] just a really quick thought of, like, 'Maybe I should go run after her. Maybe I'm the one guy who should chase after her and change her entire mind,'" Rodney admitted during an October 2022 episode of the "Talking It Out with Bachelor Nation" podcast.

"But then I was like, 'Hold up, I just met the girl and had a quick five-minute conversation with her.' It was an amazing conversation, but I didn't think it was appropriate for me to try to be that person, you know?"

Rodney said he "trusted Teddi" to make the decision that was best for her in that moment and so stepping in probably wouldn't have been "appropriate."

Since it was still very early in the process, Rodney decided to give Paradise a chance.

He then became romantically involved with Lace Morris.

But during Bachelor in Paradise's very first split twist, Rodney and Lace were separated for days as more men and women were welcomed into the picture.

Rodney then established a strong connection with Eliza Isichei, which resulted in the bachelor dumping Lace. Eliza, however, had been torn between Rodney and Justin Glaze.

Although Eliza offered Rodney her rose at a Rose Ceremony, she ultimately decided that her heart belonged to Justin -- and so she left Mexico to chase him down.

But once Eliza and Justin reunited, Justin wasn't interested in sparking up a romance again. He wanted to be Eliza's first choice, and so all three of the cast members ended up single after Paradise.

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

