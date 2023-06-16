Bachelor in Paradise alum Raven Gates has candidly revealed if she and husband Adam Gottschalk fight and if they've come up with a name for their new baby!

ADVERTISEMENT
Raven and Adam are currently expecting their second child together, and Raven spilled the tea about her pregnancy and relationship in a recent Instagram Q&A session.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

When asked if she and Adam ever argue, Raven responded, "Yes! We don't really bicker back and forth, & rarely have fights. But when we do argue, it's usually a standoff with very strong opinions."

Raven added a crying-laughing emoticon and continued, "I will say, Adam and I can argue and then we're very good at moving forward even if we still disagree."

Raven also confirmed the couple has yet to pick out a name for their bundle of joy on the way.

"No we don't! We literally have not a clue what we are going to name this next child haha it will probably be a game time decision," Raven said.

Raven went on to disclose that she'll attempt to breastfeed the baby, even though she had "such a hard time breastfeeding Gates."

"I shared on my YouTube page about some of the issues I had that I won't go into detail about here, but I do want to try to go at least as long as I did [breastfeed] with Gates!" Raven added.

Raven gave birth to her first-born child, Gates Zev Gottschalk, in January 2022. She had an emergency c-section, which was "a bit traumatic" for her.

Raven revealed via Instagram in late May that she has an "issue" with her placenta and so she needed to schedule another C-section for her second child.

"Thinking about this sweet little face tonight. My c-section is scheduled! We have about 10 more weeks!" Raven wrote alongside an image of her unborn baby's face at the time.

Raven and Adam are now patiently waiting for the arrival of their little one after enjoying a babymoon together in Italy earlier this month to relax and reconnect.

Raven told her 1.2 million followers that the vacation was "great!"

"I will say I was very uncomfortable on the flight back, but not on the flight there," Raven shared.

"I turned 32 weeks the day we came home and I could tell the difference, so I would travel sooner than later!"

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)  

Raven gushed about how the Italians were "so kind" to her, given she's pregnant.

"The waiters/waitresses, strangers on the street, everyone was so kind," Raven said.

"Even the captain of our Ferry in Lake Como brought me a chair to sit down when seats ran out. People would say, 'Oh bless your baby!' When I would walk by. Literally felt like the red carpet was rolled out for me being pregnant."

Raven and Adam announced they're expecting their second child together in January.

ADVERTISEMENT
"Baby #2 due in July! Any tips on two under 2? Pray for us!... especially Adam," Raven wrote on Instagram, along with crying-laughing emoticons.

Raven and Adam, who fell in love on Bachelor in Paradise's fourth season, claimed they had cases of "major baby fever" shortly after tying the knot on April 16, 2021 in Dallas, TX.

"I think we agreed [that] we'd like two or three [kids]," Raven told Us Weekly in June 2021. "But Adam has said, you know, we'll see how I do with two and then go from there."

Raven then publicly announced she was pregnant for the first time in July 2021.

Raven wrote on Instagram at the time, "OVER THE MOON EXCITED TO SHARE THE NEWS! Our Honeymoon baby will be here in January! I've loved you before you were in my womb!"

And Adam simultaneously wrote on his own page, "Beyond excited to announce our little baby into this world. Your Mom has already started to like Daddy's food groups and I think that's a great start. Cheers to fatherhood. Coming soon... January 2022."

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

The pair then shared in October 2021 how they were expecting a son.

"OH BOY!!! Can't wait to meet our little pumpkin," Raven captioned an image of the couple posing in their self-made pumpkin patch at home.

A few months after Gates was born, Raven shared on the "Click Bait with Bachelor Nation" podcast in May 2022 how she and Adam attend therapy and "don't want divorce" to ever be an option for them.

She then told fans in a December 2022 Instagram Q&A session that she knew Adam was The One when she visited him in Dallas, TX, and they talked about their future together, which made her feel safe and protected.

Raven and Adam fell in love in Mexico on Bachelor in Paradise's fourth season in 2017 and then got engaged in June 2019.

After getting engaged, Raven and Adam initially scheduled their wedding for May 30, 2020, but they had to postpone the wedding multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT
Prior to appearing on Bachelor in Paradise, Raven competed to win Nick Viall's heart on The Bachelor's 21st season and finished as the runner-up.

For Adam's part, he competed for Rachel Lindsay's heart on The Bachelorette's thirteenth season in Spring 2017 before his BIP stint on Season 4.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

BACHELOR IN PARADISE - SEASON 4
BACHELOR IN PARADISE SPOILERS
MORE BACHELOR IN PARADISE - SEASON 4 NEWS