Raven gushed about how the Italians were "so kind" to her, given she's pregnant.
"The waiters/waitresses, strangers on the street, everyone was so kind," Raven said.
"Even the captain of our Ferry in Lake Como brought me a chair to sit down when seats ran out. People would say, 'Oh bless your baby!' When I would walk by. Literally felt like the red carpet was rolled out for me being pregnant."
Raven wrote on Instagram at the time, "OVER THE MOON EXCITED TO SHARE THE NEWS! Our Honeymoon baby will be here in January! I've loved you before you were in my womb!"
And Adam simultaneously wrote on his own page, "Beyond excited to announce our little baby into this world. Your Mom has already started to like Daddy's food groups and I think that's a great start. Cheers to fatherhood. Coming soon... January 2022."
"OH BOY!!! Can't wait to meet our little pumpkin," Raven captioned an image of the couple posing in their self-made pumpkin patch at home.
A few months after Gates was born, Raven shared on the "Click Bait with Bachelor Nation" podcast in May 2022 how she and Adam attend therapy and "don't want divorce" to ever be an option for them.
She then told fans in a December 2022 Instagram Q&A session that she knew Adam was The One when she visited him in Dallas, TX, and they talked about their future together, which made her feel safe and protected.
Raven and Adam fell in love in Mexico on Bachelor in Paradise's fourth season in 2017 and then got engaged in June 2019.
After getting engaged, Raven and Adam initially scheduled their wedding for May 30, 2020, but they had to postpone the wedding multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic.