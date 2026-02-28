"He is so wonderful. So we met last year. It was actually a weird coincidence, but we happened to be on vacation, both at the same time, in Miami," Parisa revealed to Kathy Swarts and Susan Noles during a recent appearance on the "Bachelor Happy Hour: Golden Hour" podcast.
"And that's when our paths crossed. And then when I was just asking him more about who he was, he was telling me he was from Chicago, and at that time when I met him, Chicago was a city that I was looking to move to."
Parisa said "the next step" will be moving in together once her one-year lease is up in Fall 2026.
"But I like not rushing anything, and when the timing aligns, then I'll check in and say, 'Is this it?'" Parisa shared.
When asked if this man is The One for her, Parisa replied, "I don't know why, but I'm very superstitious and I don't want to jinx anything. I never want to be the type that's like, 'This is amazing -- the best thing ever. This is it!' Because you just never really know."
But Parisa confirmed this romance is different from the men she's dated in the past.
"You have to go through so much in life to figure out what you want and what you don't want and what makes you happy," Parisa said.
And Parisa concluded, "I definitely feel like we are there and in that category."
Prior to getting involved with her current boyfriend, Parisa competed for Grant Ellis' heart on The Bachelor's 29th season and then dated Brian on Bachelor in Paradise's tenth season, which aired in Summer 2025.
At the time, the couple seemed hopeful their relationship would continue to grow and thrive in the real world, but Parisa confirmed their relationship was over during the September 4 episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast.
"It was a good run, you know?! It was a good run," Parisa told host Wells Adams.
"It was a good run," Brian repeated with a laugh.
Brian elaborated, "It was a great experience that I wouldn't take back. I think life just kind of got in the way for me, running my restaurant. And distance is tough. But we're still good, close friends."
Brian said while he really tried to make things work with Parisa, the breakup essentially came down to different schedules and compatibility.
While Parisa didn't unveil the identity of her boyfriend, or even his face, at the time, she debuted her new romance on social media by posting a video of the pair toasting wine glasses during a trip to Whistler.
Parisa wrote over the footage, "This and asking him a million hypothetical questions."
The Bachelor alum's caption was, "When his responses are smoother than the wine."
Parisa also posted a closeup photo of her man holding up two snowcones as they explored the village.
She later posted additional photos from the trip and gushed about how she was "in heaven!!!!"