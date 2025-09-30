Bachelor in Paradise alum Lea Cayanan appears to be in a new relationship, although she's choosing to keep details under wraps for now. Lea recently took to TikTok and posted a video that has fans buzzing and excited. RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS) In the video, Lea was sitting in a car and said, "My man be like you're acting crazy." Lea quipped, "First of all, I'm not acting. Second of all, don't provoke me." Lea captioned her upload, "I urge you not to find out." In addition to saying "my man," Lea prompted dating speculation by adding a heart to her post as well as the following hashtags: #lealations #relatablecouple #dating. Fans rushed to the comments looking for answers and more information. "Lea... you can't just say my man like that casually and MOVE ON -- what man??" one person asked. Another TikTok user wrote, "Your man???? [eyeball emojis] WHHHOO??? Pookie soft launch!" Lea playfully replied, "Who said that?!" Lea found fame when she competed on Joey Graziadei's season of The Bachelor in 2024. Joey eliminated Lea during the sixth Rose Ceremony of the season while The Bachelor cast was visiting Montreal. Joey ended up getting engaged to Kelsey Anderson, and the couple is still together today. Lea, meanwhile, chose to give reality TV dating another shot by appearing on Bachelor in Paradise's tenth season this past summer. RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS) When Lea arrived in Costa Rica, Jonathon Johnson was one of the only single men available. Lea, who was friends with Jonathon prior to the show, definitely had interest in Jonathon, and so he asked her out on a date. However, Jonathon realized during the date that he and Lea didn't have a spark or romantic connection. Jonathon and Lea continued to give each other roses, but Jonathon finally had to come clean with the bachelorette about how he didn't have feelings for her other than a friend. Despite the fact they were missing an attraction, the pair continued to compete together as a team for the potential $500,000 prize. Lea and Jonathon proved to everyone that they worked well together, which made them both a threat to win the money. The Bachelor in Paradise cast ended up voting Jonathon and Lea out, and the pair left Paradise single yet optimistic about finding their right match in the future. RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS) Jonathon told the cameras that he was going to leave with his heart and eyes open, and Lea was confident she'd eventually find her man, as long as she didn't give up on love. Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!