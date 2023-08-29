"Baby has entered the chat. What a beautiful surprise," Lace captioned an image of her dog, Lola, wearing a bandana that reads "baby security," sitting alongside a onesie that says "protected by Lola" and an ultrasound photo.
"Baby Nelson due in March #babyannouncement #babycomingsoon," she added.
Lace's posting did not reveal any additional details about the nature of her relationship with Ryan.
Family, friends and followers gushed over the baby news, including The Bachelor alum Amanda Stanton, who wrote, "Congratulations Lace! I'm so happy for you!"
And Logan Palmer, whom Lace had a brief fling with on Paradise last summer, commented the following: "Amazing! Congratulations!"
"I think lust is like sexual and you kind of have this fantasy of what you want. You want it to work, you think this guy is attractive, you think you're in love. It's almost forced," Lace said on the podcast.
"I trusted your words and now I just feel -- you left me with be secure in what we have and not to worry," Lace cried to Rodney. "It was eating me alive... I'm going home. This all sucks so bad. I'm just exhausted."
The Bachelor alum lamented in her final words, "I should've saw this coming. I should've expected it."
"I can't find love and I'm sick of it; it's so hard. I'm so humiliated. I've worked so hard just to put myself out there, only to get hurt again. I don't know what to do at this point. I don't get it."