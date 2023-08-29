Bachelor in Paradise alum Lace Morris has announced that she's going to be a mom!

Lace, 33, revealed via Instagram on Monday, August 28 that she is expecting her first child with a man named Ryan John Nelson.

"Baby has entered the chat. What a beautiful surprise," Lace captioned an image of her dog, Lola, wearing a bandana that reads "baby security," sitting alongside a onesie that says "protected by Lola" and an ultrasound photo.

"Baby Nelson due in March #babyannouncement #babycomingsoon," she added.

Lace's posting did not reveal any additional details about the nature of her relationship with Ryan.

Family, friends and followers gushed over the baby news, including The Bachelor alum Amanda Stanton, who wrote, "Congratulations Lace! I'm so happy for you!"

And Logan Palmer, whom Lace had a brief fling with on Paradise last summer, commented the following: "Amazing! Congratulations!"

Lace found fame when she competed for Ben Higgins' heart on The Bachelor's 20th season. She then got engaged to Grant Kemp on Bachelor in Paradise's third season in Summer 2016.

Lace, who was a real estate agent at the time of her first Paradise stint, and Grant "mutually" split in November 2016, only two months after their engagement aired on television.

Shortly after their breakup, Grant was spotted out with another woman and Lace confessed she was "shocked" he had moved on so quickly, adding that there was no chance of a reconciliation.

Several months later, Grant told Us Weekly that his relationship with Lace was "very volatile."

Lace admitted during a June 2017 episode of "The Ben & Ashley I: Almost Famous Podcast" that it was "definitely lust" with Grant and not genuine love.

"I think lust is like sexual and you kind of have this fantasy of what you want. You want it to work, you think this guy is attractive, you think you're in love. It's almost forced," Lace said on the podcast.

Lace claimed at the time she had found true love with a man named Russell, but they broke up and then Lace returned to Bachelor in Paradise for the show's eighth season in 2022.

Lace dated Rodney Mathews during her 2022 appearance on Paradise and she seemed happier than ever with the sweet and funny bachelor by her side.

However, the show's "The Split" twist forced Lace and Rodney to different resorts, and then Rodney fell hard and fast for Eliza Isichei.

"Lace is a very, very emotional person," Brandon Jones told the cameras.

"I think as soon as Rodney has this conversation, Lace is going to turn into 'Laceifer.' Just don't give this girl gasoline or a match, please, because she's going to light this boy up."

Rodney ultimately dumped Lace, who was completely brokenhearted and left Bachelor in Paradise bawling her eyes out.

"I trusted your words and now I just feel -- you left me with be secure in what we have and not to worry," Lace cried to Rodney. "It was eating me alive... I'm going home. This all sucks so bad. I'm just exhausted."

The Bachelor alum lamented in her final words, "I should've saw this coming. I should've expected it."

"This is why I hate it," she continued.

"I can't find love and I'm sick of it; it's so hard. I'm so humiliated. I've worked so hard just to put myself out there, only to get hurt again. I don't know what to do at this point. I don't get it."

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

